• Jason Lee Faulkerson, 5733 Madison Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Donna Jean Foss, of 8881 Route 7, Kinsman, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Foss was given credit for three days in jail.
• Shauna Delaine Balliet, of 690 Maple Avenue, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of violating a protection order and one count of burglary, third-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance, with GPS monitoring.
• Perry Thomas Karbacka, of 1651 West 4th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash, surety or 10 percent with GPS monitoring.
• Wayne Everett Proffitt Jr., of 6598 Beach Smith Road, Kinsman, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Bond was continued at $25,000 personal recognizance.
• Keith Allen Brenizer, of 6018 Route 6, Pierpont, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of menacing by stalking, one fourth-degree felony and one first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of telecommunications harassment, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was modified to $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent with GPS monitoring.
• John Thomas Morris, of 7401 Harbor Avenue, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one second-degree felony and two fourth-degree felonies, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety with GPS monitoring.
• Donald Joseph Toth, of 2217 Carrington Park, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Toth was given credit for four days in jail.
• Ke’von Raheen Colbert, of 1930 West 13th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Colbert was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Justin Tyler Stroud, of 5842 Knollwood Drive, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
In another case, Stroud was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash, surety or 10 percent with GPS monitoring.
In another case, Stroud was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
In another case, Stroud was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent with GPS monitoring.
• Steven Errol Graham pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Graham was given credit for 124 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Graham pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Graham was given credit for 13 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Graham pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Graham was given credit for 69 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Kelly Wright, of 2353 Noble Road, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Devin E Woodard, of 1229 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control and ordered to complete a post-conviction drug court program after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Woodard was given credit for 65 days in jail in this case.
• Jacob Connor Brunty, of 1827 West 8th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years in jail afer previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
Brunty was given credit for 278 days in jail in this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.