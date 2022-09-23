• Zackary P. Kolasinski, of 5905 Route 193, Kingsville, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, and one count of possession of heroin, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to four to six years in prison.
Kolasinski was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Adam Lee Bakos, of 5673 Bradley Brownlee Road, Kinsman, was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Alvin Dwayne Lewis Jr., of 518 West 38th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading no contest to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Paul Michael Higgins, of 1239 West 48th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony.
• James Edward West, of 2405 East 63rd Street, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, one second-degree felony and two fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety, and West was given credit for 14 days in jail in this case.
• Casandra Lynn Knezeak, of 1461 Willowood Court, Painesville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
In another case, Knezeak was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of trafficking in heroin, one fourth-degree felony and one fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Demetrius Daquan Thompson, of 1604 West 145th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of heroin, a second-degree felony, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Thompson was given credit for 23 days in jail in this case.
• Devon Jordan Miller, of 3077 Burns Road, Madison, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $25,000, and Miller was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Heather Marie Plumley, of 26 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson, pleaded guilty to one count of breaking and entering and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Plumley was given credit for 47 days in jail in this case.
• Daniel Alan Taylor, of 786 East 14th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of murder, an unclassified felony, one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and one count of gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.
Taylor was given credit for 339 days in jail in this case.
• Randall D Campbell, of 410 Thayer Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony.
Campbell was given credit for 351 days in jail in this case.
• Michael Gologram, of 4030 Cleveland Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously entering an Alford plea of guilty to two counts of attempted gross sexual imposition, fourth-degree felonies.
Gologram was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Jay Michael Delmonico, of 131 Common Place, Number 42, Geneva, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count count of arson registration violation, a fifth-degree felony.
Delmonico was given credit for 14 days in jail in this case.
• Justin Tyler Stroud was sentenced to 16 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Stroud was given credit for 145 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Stroud was sentenced to 16 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Stroud was given credit for 145 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served consecutively.
• Courtney Jay Smith, of 481 Lawnview Avenue, Painesville, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Smith was given credit for 76 days in jail in this case.
• Thomas L Volpi, of 2524 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 36 to 41.5 years in prison after previously being found guilty of one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and five counts of sexual battery and five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree felonies.
Volpi was given credit for 69 days in jail in this case.
• Christopher Ray Boone, of 126 15th Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, fourth-degree felonies.
Boone was given credit for 125 days in jail in this case.
• Courtney Jay Smith, of 4539 River Road, Perry, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to two to three years in prison in this case.
Smith was given credit for 63 days in jail in this case.
• Tyler Boles, of 1016 Timonere Drive, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a second-degree felony.
Boles was given credit for 21 days in jail in this case.
• Perry Karbacka, of 1651 West 4th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Karbacka was given credit for 71 days in jail in this case.
• Luke Thomas Demanett, of 993 Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road, Dorset, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent.
• Erwin Cyril Coleman, of 1541 Columbus Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to to three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of cocaine, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Joshua R. Niemi, of 3401 Shomo Drive, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash, surety or property, and Niemi was given credit for 49 days in jail in this case.
• Steven Paul Spencer, of 5618 Dunbar Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted aggravated arson, a second-degree felony, and one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance, and Spencer was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Jason David Dames, of 731 Harbor Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies, and one count of carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Dames was given credit for 30 days in jail in this case.
• Shane Patrick Roberts, of 641 Broad Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in marijuana and one count of possession of LSD, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Sergio A Rosario, of 1414 West 10th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted aggravated arson, a second-degree felony, and one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Andrew Solarek, of 3580 Sentinel Road, Dorset, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $15,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Solarek was given credit for 78 days in jail in this case.
• Raymond Allan Modic, of 12303 Kinsman Road, Newbury, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, one count of abduction, a third-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Modic was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Stacy L Yankie, of 17249 Stocking Road, Madison, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Christopher Henry Peck, of 5303 Lake Road East, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Peck was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Mark Alan Thomason, of 4606 Franklin Street, Mantua, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault and one count of domestic violence, first-degree misdemeanors.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Thomason was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Dennis Cox, of 2701 Hale Road, Painesville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• Carrie Dawn Swope, of 6773 Lindsley Avenue, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $7,500 personal recognizance.
• Gary A Moscorelli, of 2941 South Ridge Road East, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $10,000 or 10 percent, and Moscorelli was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Michael William Rivera, of 4850 Fess Drive, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, and Rivera was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Bridgette Myra Kane, of 320 Sylvia Drive, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, one count of resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $7,500 personal recognizance, and Kane was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Devin Andrew Zendarski Metcalf, of 2942 Cochran Street, Erie, Pennsylvania, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possessing criminal tools and one count of trafficking in marijuana, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
