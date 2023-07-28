• Lamar J. Siler, of 2112 Anthony Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in cocaine and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Siler was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
In another case, Siler pleaded not guilty to one count of tampering with evidence and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felonies, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $30,000 personal recognizance, and Siler was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Demetrius Antonio Brown pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
• Eric James Berringer was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• David Matthew Faulkerson, of 1433 Myrtle Avenue, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of arson registration violation, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year of community control and fined $150.
• Kalonte Ogletree pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to five to 7.5 years in prison.
Ogletree was given credit for 48 days in jail in this case.
• Sara Murkens, of 140 Lincoln Street, Springboro, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of attempted failure to stop after an accident, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years of community control.
• Keith William Paden, of 26 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Carlos David Hernandez Delgado, of 5101 Nathan Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony.
Delgado was given credit for 35 days in jail in this case.
• Joshua Wayne Stokes pleaded guilty to one count of breaking and entering and one count of theft, fifth-degree felonies, and was sentenced to NEOCAP and five years of community control.
Stokes was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Jeffery Karl Barnard, of 801 Middle Road, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and was fined $5,000 and sentenced to five years of community control.
Barnard was given credit for nine days in jail in this case.
• Zachary S Nickoson pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and was sentenced to 12 to 18 years in prison.
Nickoson was given credit for 113 days in jail in this case.
• Londale A Miller, of 717 West 35th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to NEOCAP and two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Miller was given credit for 189 days in jail in this case.
• Andrea Ver Nice Wassick, of 591 Chestnut Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to NEOCAP and 120 days in jail in this case, two years of community control, and was fined $1,350 after pleading guilty to one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a fourth-degree felony.
Wassick’s motor vehicle operating privileges were suspended for life.
• Heidi M. Dalheim, of 839 Robbins Avenue, Niles, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and one count of aggravateed possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance, and Dalheim was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
In another case, Dalheim was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Dalheim was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Jeffrey Irvin Adams, of 524 Dorman Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• Daniel Murray, of 14719 Saranac Road, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony,.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance, and Murray was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Javon Smith, of 2230 Harbor Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one third-degree felony and two fourth-degree felonies, and one count of possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $20,000 personal recognizance.
• Michael L. Lacy, of 70 South 21st Street, Apartment A, Columbus, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Lacy was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Steven Joseph Snyder, of 1450 West 8th Street, downstairs apartment, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control and ordered to participate in NEOCAP after previously pleading guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Snyder was given credit for 161 days in jail in this case.
• Staci Lynn Johnson, of 2806 Humphrey Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to participate in the NEOCAP program after previously pleading guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Johnson was given credit for 87 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Johnson was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to participate in NEOCAP after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Johnson was given credit for 82 days in jail in this case.
The two sentences will run concurrently.
• Wayne C. Kuhn, of 2806 Humphrey Avenue, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to five years of community control and fined $350.
Kuhn was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Richard Mark Koenig, of 8057 Hackney Court, Apartment B, Mentor, was sentenced to 18 months in jail after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
• Kaitlin Jewel Middleton, of 8330 Main Street, Apartment 4, Kinsman, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Middleton was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Jacob T. Vernille, of 1711 West 19th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Vernille was given credit for 13 days in jail in this case.
• Richard A. Prinkey, of 2870 Netcher Road, Jefferson, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
In another case, Prinkey pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Leroy Edward Pudder, of 1768 South Denmark Road, Jefferson, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Pudder was given credit for one day in prison in this case.
• Pual Russel Phillipp, of 1706 Blue Jay Circle, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of breaking and entering and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Richard Andrew Prinkey was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Misty Lynne Snyder, of was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance, and Snyder was given credit for nine days in jail in this case.
In another case, Snyder was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance, and Snyder was given credit for nine days in jail in this case.
In another case, Snyder was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
