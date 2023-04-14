• Robert Joseph Kotnik, of 8290 Munson Hill Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to one count of having weapons while under disability.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
In another case, Kotnik was arraigned and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $20,000 personal recognizance, and Kotnik was given credit for 379 days in jail in this case.
• Trahdale Lahmare Moore, of 4024 Station Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, one count of assault and one count of domestic violence, first-degree misdemeanors, one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $100,000 personal recognizance, and Moore was given credit for 27 days in jail in this case.
• Brad Lee Miller was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felonies, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety.
• Michael James Shackelford, of 1708 West Moodmont Drive, Muncie, Indiana, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $20,000 personal recognizance, and Shackelford was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Nayra Cancel, of 5340 Madison Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $20,000 cash or surety, and Cancel was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Mary Helena Hall, of 5579 Footville Richmond Road, Rock Creek, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $20,000 personal recognizance, and Hall was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Phillip Jamell Hardimon, of 5211 Adams Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree felonies, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.,
Bond was set at $50,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, and Hardimon was given credit for 57 days in jail in this case.
• Justin Andrew Kreiling, of 5136 Gibbs Road, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of grand theft, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Kreiling was given credit for 56 days in jail in this case.
• Jasen Arthur Beutler, of 2841 Brown Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety.
• Patricia Ann Greenlief, of 5118 Chestnut Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $7,500 personal recognizance.
• Dwayne Muncy, of 3226 Avondale Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $50,000 cash or surety, and Muncy was given credit for 64 days in jail in this case.
• Justin Andrew Kreiling, of 5136 Gibbs Road, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Kreiling was given credit for 52 days in jail in this case.
• Matthew Lower, of 2912 Adams Road, Kingsville, pleaded guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
• Virginia Arrieta-Rivera was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $3,500 personal recognizance.
• Sha’ron Lakeith Bowden, of 7224 Nelawood Road, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $10,000 or 10 percent, and Bowden was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.