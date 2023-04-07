• Gary Anthony Moscorelli, of 2941 South Ridge East, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in heroin and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felonies.
Moscorelli was given credit for nine days in jail in this case.
• Jeremy M. Shook, of 5720 South Ridge Road West, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control and ordered to pay $181.48 in restitution after previously pleading guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Shook was given credit for 28 days in jail in this case.
• Ted James Ingledue, of 35461 Teegarden Road, Lisbon, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to 18 months in jail.
Ingledue was given credit for 52 days in jail in this case.
• Jeremy James Phillips, of 500 West North Street, Apartment 206, Gaylord, Michigan, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, one count of driving under OVI suspension, and one count of operating a vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.
Bond was continued at $50,000 surety, and Phillips was given credit for 46 days in jail in this case.
• Josue Montalvo, of 7005 Sanborn Road, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to nine months in prison in this case.
Montalvo was given credit for 53 days in jail in this case.
• Kenneth Michael Konet, of 1460 Parkview, Madison, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Konet was given credit for 82 days in jail in this case.
• Derek James Yuhasz, of 8505 Route 46, Orwell, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of endangering children, a fifth-degree felony.
• Robert Michael Lago, of 568 Clark Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to five years of community control and fined $750 after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Lago was given credit for 43 days in jail in this case.
• Josue Montalvo, of 1212 Elk Drive, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to nine months in prison.
• Brandon Robert Swope, of 517 Chestnut Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Swope was given credit for 53 days in jail in this case.
• Samuel Gonzalez Hernandez, of 2110 West 10th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Thomas Allen Kamppi, of 794 Spring Street, Apartment 4, Conneaut, was sentenced to four years in prison after previously pleading guilty to two counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Kamppi was given credit for 126 days in jail in this case.
• David Patrick Hayes, of 249 Gate Street, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Hayes was given credit for 63 days in jail in this case.
• Matthew Wade Singleton, of 1982 Route 45, Austinburg, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Singleton was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Brandon R Swope, of 6773 Lindsey Drive, Andover, pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 18 months in jail in this case.
Swope was given credit for 74 days in jail in this case.
• Dejuan Cantu, of 4546 North Ridge Road East, Geneva, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.
Cantu was given credit for 264 days in jail in this case.
• Jeffrey White, of 2229 Cardinal Drive, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty of one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.
White was given credit for 62 days in jail in this case.
In another case, White was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor.
White was given credit for 62 days in jail in this case.
• Tierre W Anderson, of 4227 Park Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
• Jose Antonio Gonzalez, of 434 Center Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of failure to provide notice of change in vehicle information or identifiers, a third-degree felony.
• John Ernest Guy III, of 1735 Blue Jay Circle, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Guy was given credit for 38 days in jail in this case.
• Joseph Ralph Janson, of 6329 Edward Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to four to six years in prison after previously being found guilty of one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.
Janson was given credit for 45 days in jail in this case.
