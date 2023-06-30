• Kevon Colbert, of 4903 Cornell Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Ashley Diaz, of 11660 Woodrun Drive, Strongsville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a first-degree felony, and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $25,000 personal recognizance.
• Jeremiah J. See, of 3071 Tod Avenue Northwest, Warren, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, and one count of importuning, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $15,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• Alan Lee Reams, of 5907 Washington Boulevard, Ashtabula, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Reams was given credit for 22 days in jail in this case.
• Jadonete D. Holley, of 5532 Main Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three to four years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Holley was given credit for 68 days in jail in this case.
• Jacob Shreve, of 8118 Troutman Road, Orwell, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $20,000 personal recognizance.
• Tyree Eric Robinson, of 446 Indiana Avenue, Girard, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
