• Jerry C. Pegram, of 1114 Bennett Court, upstairs apartment, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Dejuan Dekota Cantu, of 4546 North Ridge Road East, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Cantu was given credit for 211 days in jail in this case.
• Dante Wayne Brown, of 4000 South Ridge Road, Kingsville, was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Brown was given credit for 13 days in jail in this case.
• Balbino Mendez Roman, of 4546 North Ridge Road East, Lot 27, Geneva, was sentenced to six to nine years in prison after previously pleading guilty to attempted trafficking in cocaine, a second-degree felony.
• Branden Barry, of 225 North Spring Grove Street, Medina, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted burglary, third-degree felonies, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Barry was given credit for five years in jail in this case.
• Alexis Elizabeth Coon, of 552 Storey Road, Orwell, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to pay $350 in restitution.
• Germaine Deshawn Clark, of 2158 Michigan Avenue, Apartment A1, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Clark was given credit for 147 days in jail in this case.
• Michael Joseph Cunningham, of 8118 Old Salt Road, Williamsfield, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• David Patrick Hayes, of 7887 Route 7, Williamsfield, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and three counts of vandalism, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Hayes was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Luke T. Demanett, of 993 Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road, Dorset, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to four counts of receiving stolen property, one fourth-degree felony, two fifth-degree felonies, and one first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $7,500 personal recognizance.
• Waylande Juan Sanchez, of 6046 North Ridge Road West, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Sanchez was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Timothy Grant Smith, of 2292 Peterson Road, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $7,500 personal recognizance, and Smith was given credit for 12 days in jail in this case.
• Robert Shelter III, of 4434 Creek Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, one count of vandalism and one count of obstructing official business, fifth-degree felonies, one count of resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Shelter was given credit for 94 days in jail in this case.
• Drew Dominic Duva, of 2605 North Bend Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was modified to $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Duva was given credit for 56 days in jail in this case.
• Lorenzo Deandre Jackson III, of 5717 Woodman Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $3,500 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• Felito Juan Martinez, of 62 Leslie Street, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of vandalism, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Dante Wayne Brown, of 4000 South Ridge Road, Kingsville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance, and Brown was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Michael J. Cunningham, of 8118 Old Salt Road, Williamsfield, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Ross Lauden Posey, of 1414 Clay Street, Jefferson, was sentenced to nine months in prison, after previously pleading guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
• Sergio A. Rosario, of 1414 West 10th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of retaliation, a third-degree felony.
