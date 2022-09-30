• Michael T Olsen, of 586 Main Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to serve five years of community control after being convicted of one count of cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony.
Michael James Cottrell, of 488 Williams Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Cottrell was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Sam Anthony Didino Jr. was sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.
Didino was given credit for 10 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Didino was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Craig Jason Klotz, of 4129 Austin Road, Geneva, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to two counts of domestic violence, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Klotz was given credit for 140 days in jail in this case.
• Daylevauntae A Wofford, of 5105 Chestnut Avenue, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Wofford was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
In another case, Wofford pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Wofford was given credit for 119 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Wofford pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony and one count of improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison in this case.
Wofford was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
In another case, Wofford pleaded guilty to one count of escape, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 10 months in prison.
Wofford was given credit for 52 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Wofford pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Wofford was given credit for 62 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Thomas Francis Kelly, of 5207 Jaycee Avenue, Apartment D6, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Samuel Gonzalez Hernandez, of 3223 Glover Drive, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, third-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Hernandez was given credit for 25 days in jail in this case.
• Malachi Renarldo Bell, of 3600 Lake Avenue, Apartment 406, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and sentenced to seven to 10.5 years in jail.
Bell was given credit for 593 days in jail in this case.
• Rachel Cole, of 445 West Beech Street, Apartment E1, Jefferson, pleaded guilty to one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to one year of community control and was fined $250.
• Desmond Isaiah Turner, of 5717 Woodman Avenue, Ashtabula, entered an Alford guilty plea to one count of illegal manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison.
• Brandon Joe Tamas, of 1578 Sugarcreek Drive, Rock Creek, was sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison after previously being found guilty of one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony.
Tamas was given credit for 35 days in jail in this case.
• Amanda M Danielson, of 353 Fairport Nursery Road, Painesville, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Danielson was given credit for 147 days in jail in this case.
• Tania Marie Wyble, of 5156 Rood Road, Conneaut, was sentenced to three years of community control and was fined $200 after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jonathan Gabriel Belt, of 4321 Mells Road, Dorset, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years of community control and fined $200.
• Eric R. Osborne, of 621 West 30th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.
Osborne was given credit for 198 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Osborne was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to two counts of trafficking in heroin, fifth-degree felonies.
Osborne was given credit for 105 days in jail in this case.
• James Alan Farmer, of 1914 Lambros Lane, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Farmer was given credit for 89 days in jail in this case.
• Amy M Parker, of 478 Williams Street, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to seven to 10.5 years in prison.
Parker was given credit for 303 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Parker pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to seven to 10.5 years in prison.
Parker was given credit for 299 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Parker pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to seven to 10.5 years in prison in this case.
Parker was given credit for 297 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• James E West, of 715 West 35th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $50,000 cash, surety or property, and West was given credit for 71 days in jail in this case.
• Carlos Danielle DeJesus, of 3007 Latimer Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of importunity, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety, and DeJesus was given credit for 21 days in jail in this case.
In another case, DeJesus was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to ten counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and DeJesus was given credit for 21 days in jail in this case.
• Kassandrea Reed, of 455 West Main Road, Apartment 20, Conneaut, was sentenced to two years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony.
Christopher Robert Jaworski, of 77425 Fay Lane, Mentor, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Jaworski was given credit for 11 days in jail in this case.
• Keleigh R. Dioneff, of 3801 Edgewater Drive, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of escape, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Dioneff was given credit for 84 days in jail in this case.
• Dante Wayne Brown, of 4000 South Ridge Road, Kingsville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 or 10 percent, and Brown was given credit for 22 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Brown was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 or 10 percent, and Brown was given credit for nine days in jail in this case.
In another case, Brown was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Brown was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
In another case, Brown was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Brown was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Dante Wayne Brown, of 108 East Satin Street, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $2,500 or 10 percent, and Brown was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Thomas E. Burris Sr., of 2770 East Center Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to three years of community control, after previously pleading guilty to three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth-degree felony.
• Alexander Bowlin, of 17 Di Nardo Court, King City, Ontario, Canada, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $15,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Bowlin was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Anthony M Lariche Jr., of 4860 Francis Drive, Geneva, pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, fourth-degree felonies, and sentenced to five years of community control and was fined $500.
Lariche was given credit for 28 days in jail in this case.
