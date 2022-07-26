• Delonte Robert Dyer, of 2605 North Bend Road, Number 204, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $50,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Dyer was given credit for 64 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Dyer was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $50,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Dyer was given credit for 64 days in jail in this case.
• Todd Nowakowski, of 7299 Route 7 South, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Nowakowski was given credit for 51 days in jail in this case.
• Travis Allen Lintz, of 547 Penn Street, Linesville, Pennsylvania, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of robbery, a second-degree felony, one count of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, and Lintz was given credit for 41 days in jail in this case.
• Jadonte D. Holley, of 5532 Main Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $100,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring, and Holley was given credit for 44 days in jail in this case.
• Wesley Allen Thomas, of 383 Main Road, Orwell, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $75,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, with GPS monitoring, and Thomas was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Justin Tylor Stroud, of 5842 Knollwood Drive, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, and Stroud was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Shaun Demarlo Matlock, of 3229 Orchard Road, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
Randall Michael Fenton, of 6210 North Ridge Road West, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, and was fined $250.
• Hunter Michael Stecklein, of 1480 Jefferson Eagleville Road, Jefferson, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
In another case, Stecklein was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
In another case, Stecklein was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted aggravated possession of drugs.
• Michael Lee Root pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of probation.
• Rhonda Jo Sabo, of 506 West Main Road, Conneaut, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Sabo was given credit for 443 days in jail in this case.
• Lawrence E Kirk III, of 856 West 48th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance.
• Javaun Whitted, of 2213 Columbus Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Whitted was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Amy M Parker was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $35,000 personal recognizance, and Parker was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Robin George Skaggs II, of 338 Madison Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $20,000 cash, surety or 10 percent and $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent with GPS monitoring, and Skaggs was given credit for 16 days in jail in this case.
• Galynn Lee Dubach, of 3925 North Ridge Road East, Lot 90, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $25,000 cash or surety, and $2,500 personal recognizance, and Dubach was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Roderrius Timothy Gaston, of 100 Morse Avenue, Painesville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in marijuana and one count of possessing criminal tools.
Bond was set at $3,500.
• Michael Emanual Lyons, of 5231 Route 193, Kingsville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $3,500 personal recognizance.
• Kyle Holt Linder was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Rusty James Thomas, of 383 East Main Street, Apartment 201, Orwell, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Thomas was given credit for 16 days in jail in this case.
• Paul Russel Phillipp, of 1706 Blue Jay Circle, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Jeffrey Edward Beauvais, of 6837 South Boulevard, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Travis Cody Szuba, of 6349 Gibbs Road, Andover, was sentenced to three years of community control and was fined $750 after previously pleading guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a second-degree felony.
• Kimberly N. Szuba, of 6349 Gibbs Road, Andover, was sentenced to two years of community control and fined $750 after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony.
• Christina Lynn Damelio, of 12 South Davis Street, Girard, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Damelio was given credit for 22 days in jail in this case.
• Wayne Everett Proffitt Jr., of 6018 Route 6, Pierpont, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
Proffitt was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
In another case, Proffitt was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
Proffitt was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Nathan John Baron, of 3527 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.
Baron was given credit for 15 days in jail in this case.
• Stephen Allen Stemple, of 760 Oak Street, Painesville, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of theft, a fourth-degree felony.
In another case, Stemple was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
The sentences will be consecutively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.