• James Anthony Kashery, of 4590 Lenox New Lyme Road, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 or 10 percent, and Kashery was given credit for 43 days in jail in this case.
• Shawn D. Arcaro, of 17 Parkview Drive, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, and one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Arcaro was given credit for 43 days in jail in this case.
• David P. Younker, of 1032 West 58th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence and one count of abduction, third-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $50,000 or 10 percent, and Younker was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Jamar Savon Bruner, of 817 Ohio Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance.
• Matthew L Fiske III was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of identity fraud against a person in a protected class, one count of misuse of credit cards and one count of theft from a person in a protected class, third-degree felonies, and one count of theft, a fifth degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Kenneth Alan Sylvester, of 4246 Route 84, Kingsville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Natalie Renee Vaughn, of 123 South Washington Street, Van Wert, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, third-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance.
In another case, Vaughn was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of illegal manufacture of drugs, second-degree felonies, and one count of illegal assembly or possession of the chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $7,500 or 10 percent.
• James L. Kirk, of 1507 Ohio Avenue Down, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Kirk was given credit for two days in jail.
• Robert Scott Zorman, of 123 South Washington Street, Van Wert, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of illegal manufacture of drugs, second-degree felonies, and one count of illegal assembly or possession of the chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $7,500 or 10 percent.
• Joshua Ralph Annick, of 2819 Carpenter Road, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of abusing harmful intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony.
Annick was given credit for 21 days in jail in this case.
• Michael Ellis Jr., of 1304 Lewis Road, Pierpont, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Henry Cruz Ortiz, of 3663 Bardmoor Boulevard, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 10 months in jail.
• Nicole Hommes was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Hommes was given credit for 216 days in jail in this case.
• Seth Dwayne Rogers, of 1906 Lambros Lane, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control and was fined $2,500 after previously pleading guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
• Robert Michael Lago, of 568 Clark Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, one fifth-degree felony and one first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance and Lago was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Jamie W. Blood, of 3352 Footville Richmond Road, Dorset, was sentenced to five years of community control, 60 days in the Ashtabula County Jail and fined $1,350 after previously pleading guilty to one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a third-degree felony.
• Tyree Tyrell Harmon, of 1026 Union Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Joshua Alan Kemmer, of 2576 Footville Richmond Road, Rock Creek, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Kemmer was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Michael Emanual Lyons, of 1458 West 10th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.
Lyons was given credit for 20 days in jail in this case.
• Janet L Stone pleaded guilty to driving without a license and was fined $175 plus court costs.
• Isaac Miller pleaded guilty to driving without a valid license and driving without reasonable control and was fined $275 plus court costs.
• Elyse Latshaw pleaded no contest to driving under suspension and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Jesse R Cothrum pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated - second offense, and was fined $525 plus court costs and sentenced to 180 days in jail, 120 of which were suspended.
• Robert A Mullen pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension and one count of display license plates/stickers/placard and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Unicorn Oil and Gas Co. to Janra Freeman LLC, Footville Richmond Road (13.8 acres) and Route 307 (89.5 acres), Dorset Township, $72,394
• Ernest M. Mittelstadt to Michael Wolf, 3801 Center Road, Monroe Township, 1 acre, $164,900
• Dale J. York to Allen W. York, 2323 Route 193, Denmark Township, 3.8 acres, $14,200
• Dennis M. McCallister, Angelia R. Egan McCallister, James C. Gilmore, 2634 Dodgeville Road, Cherry Valley Township, 16 acres, $6,300
• Gary O. Hewitt, Charles R. Thomas, Baldwin Real Estate Company Ltd., Hewitt Lane, North Kingsville, 3 acres, $60,000
• Henry D. Hess Jr. to US Bank Trust National Association, 4932 Topper Ave., Ashtabula, .05 acre, $18,000
• Jeffrey D. Swenton, Ellen M. Lewis, Paul Miller, 1310 Route 322 (49 acres) and 1302 Route 322 (24.3 acres), Colebrook Township, $75,000
• Chase Hospitalities LLP to CP Geneva Property Owner LLC, South Broadway, Harpersfield Township, 6 acres, $60,500
• Mary L. Oliver to Mary Spangler, 981 Route 307, Jefferson Township, .39 acre, $98,000
• Hgle Real Co LLC to Digby Properties LLC, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .25 acre, $159,000
• Tyce M. Workman, Rachel Roberts, Steven B. Masters, 9156 Stanhope Kelloggsville Road, Williamsfield Township, 4.2 acres, $160,000
• Swank Farm Partnership to Amanda M. Hamm, 5970 S. Ridge Road, Harpersfield Township, 5.3 acres, $77,000
• Kathie Bradnan to Bradley J. Mittelstadt, 3789 Center Road, Monroe Township, 1 acre, $99,900
• Dorothy Myers to James T. Johnson and Cathy A. Johnson, 1605 Pymatuning Lake Road, Richmond Township, 1.6 acres, $57,500
• Barbara A. Taft to Rory R. Wright II, 97 Elm St., Geneva, .19 acre, $30,000
• Savilla Detweiler, Jerry R. Detweiler, Elizabeth Miller, 8408 Wiswell Road, Windsor Township, 1.5 acres, $90,000
• Anna Marian French Revocable Living Trust and Sue Ann Bugansky (trustee) to Ryan D. Fuller, Slater Road, Williamsfield Township, 5 acres, $17,675
• Anna Marian French Revocable Living Trust and Sue Ann Bugansky (trustee) to Richard D. Feydo Jr. and Cynthia R. Feydo Slater Road, Williamsfield Township, 5 acres, $15,000
• Northwest Savings Bank to BWPS Ventures LLC, 64 Forest St. (.2 acre) and 30 E. Main St., (.48 acre), Geneva, $259,400
• David G. Wilson to Michael Alan Pursley, 243 Salem St., Conneaut, .12 acre, $50,000
• David E. Peterson and Kathleen E. Peterson to Maxine Heglund and Donald Heglund, 823 Pennsylvania Ave., Ashtabula, .20 acre, $92,000
• Benjamin John Ring to Takah Properties LLC, South Ridge Road, Conneaut, 14.8 acres, $83,420
• Carol L. Robertson to Michael J. McKay and Natalie J. McKay, 4699 Lake Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, $471,500
• Robert S. Glaettli and Tracey A. Glaettli to Jeffery M. Haase and Denise L. Haase, Yellowstone Street, Andover Township, $25,500
• Leon E. Lucas and Judy Lucas to Gary Busch, 1740 Eldorado St., Andover Township, $13,200
• Brian P. McGrady and Diane J. McGrady to John M. Swoager and Roseanne M. Swoager, 1352 Beechwood St., Andover Township, $12,000
• Craig J. George to MSCA Properties LLC, 721 W. 38th St., Ashtabula, .16 acre, $16,250
• Theresa A. Steinbronn to Cory C. Funk, 1321 Westminster Ave., Saybrook Township, .25 acre, $165,000
• Craig George, Thomas J. Ross Jr., MSCA Properties LLC, 3515 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, .12 acre, $16,250
• Brian S. Barchanowicz to Stacey Lynn Schor, 131 Grandview Ave., Conneaut, .13 acre, $103,000
• Jason McCall to Michael C. Leavitt, 7236 Harmon Road, North Kingsville, 1.9 acres, $131,250
• John M. Stitchick and Helen Stitchick to Dorothy Simon, 2744 Eagleville Jefferson Road, Austinburg Township, .62 acre, $260,000
