• Craig Chapman, of 11808 Ravenna Road, Chardon, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to attempted operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a fifth-degree felony.
• Bobby Preston Palmer, of 801 West 48th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. Palmer was given credit for 30 days in jail in this case.
• Tyler Dalton Kirk, of 3583 Austin Road, Lot 124, Geneva, was sentenced to two years of intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of arson registration violation, a fifth-degree felony. Kirk was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Isaac Mercado, of 1451 Mulberry Lane, Avon, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $2,500 or 10 percent, and Mercado was given credit for 13 days in jail.
In another case, Mercado was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to four counts of vandalism, four counts of theft and four counts of breaking and entering, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $2,500 or 10 percent, and Mercado was given credit for 13 days in jail.
• Brett Michael Kelly, of 125 Superior Street, Newton Falls, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Natalie Cedeno-Vera, of 6605 Jefferson Road, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after pleading guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was given credit for 93 days in jail in this case.
• Rick Eugene Erickson, of 673 Lake Road, Conneaut, was sentenced to five years of intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
• Chad C. Burkhammer, of 6133 Ireland Road, Windsor, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to attempted improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.
Burkhammer was given credit for five days in jail on this case.
• Antonio Poole, of 4924 West Avenue, Ashtabula, entered an Alford guilty plea to one count of attempted robbery, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Poole was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Clayton T. Carpenter, of 4038 Fairlawn Heights Drive Southeast, Warren, pleaded guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to 388 days in jail. Carpenter was given credit for 388 days in jail on this case.
• Joann Marie McLane, of 486 Center Road, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to nine months in prison. He was given credit for 139 days in this case.
• Alicia Monique Wade, of 3286 West 82nd Street, Cleveland, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted illegal conveyance of drugs onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control and fined $250.
• Troy Aleridge, of 1314 West 13th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
In another case, Aleridge was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was given credit for nine days in jail.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Christopher C Henery pleaded guilty to violation of a protection order or consent agreement and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 69 days suspended and credit given for 51 days in jail. He was also fined $250 plus costs.
• Tylor J Lininger pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which are suspended, and fined $375 plus court costs.
• Steven Gary Philips pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 of which were suspended, and fined $150 plus court costs. He was given credit for three days in jail.
• Patrick Terrence Kilpatrick pleaded guilty to one count of assault and one count of obstructing official business and was senteced to $225 plus court costs and 180 days in jail, 90 of which are suspended.
• Raymond ONeil Askew pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 87 of which were suspended, and was fined $200 plus court costs. Askew was given credit for three days in jail.
• Louis McElroy Sr pleaded no contest to one count of driving without a licenses and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• Brian Inman pleaded guilty to attempting to commit an offense, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $250 plus court costs.
• Elizabeth A Distler pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $250 plus court costs.
In another case, Distler pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 175 of which were suspended, and fined $525 plus court costs.
The two sentences will be served consecutively.
• Raymond D. Sharpe to A&S Holdings Ltd., 2725 Carpenter Road, Saybrook Township, 1 acre, $30,000
• Christine M. Naylor and Michael W. Thayer to Kenneth Rhodes and Deanna Rhodes, 287 Whitney Road, Conneaut, .13 acre, $20,000
• Roger D. Maynard and Elnora J. Maynard to Allen Miller and Katie Miller, 3132 Route 6, Cherry Valley Township, 11.2 acres, $185,000
• Wells L. Ross and Rosemary Ross to Raymond D. Miller and Jacob D. Yoder, Reeves Road, Monroe Township, 4.2 acres, $65,000
• Betty Jean O’Baker to James Boban, 1349 Route 7, Pierpont Township, 2 acres, $160,000
• Valianti Limited to Robert Corbin and Crystal Corbin, 495 Main St., Conneaut, .14 acre, $65,000
• Barbara L. Hurst to Geralyn A. Kriynovich and Cindy Kriynovich, 5707 Dunbar Ave., Saybrook Township, .19 acre, $98,000
• Joseph Cross and Barbara Dunn to Courtney Smith and Jacob Cardona, 3232 Orchard St., Ashtabula Township, .31 acre, $115,000
• US Bank Trust NA to Tausha Charrette and Marc J. Charrette, 1600 State Road, Trumbull Township, 21.5 acres, $150,000
• US Bank Trust to Daryl Bower, 3517 Schenley Ave., Ashtabula Township, .38 acre, $16,000
• Lorean G. Shaffer to Erik Hoenigman, Sunset Drive and 4849 Presidential Ave., Geneva-on-the-Lake, .06 acre, $78,000
• Affordable Self-Storage LLC to Jack B. Jackson, 310 Harbor St., Conneaut, .61 acre, $24,900
• Carolyn A. Read to Laz Properties LLC, 6366 Richardson Road, Monroe Township, 2 acres, $18,655
• Adrien L. Jackson to Jonathan N. Cooper, 770 Eastlawn St., Geneva, .20 acre, $176,000
• Kathryn Camp to Charles J. Steiner and Constance Steiner, Eagleville Jefferson Road, Austinburg Township, 5.8 acres, $52,200
• Michael D. Gibson and Phyllis M. Gibson to Lisa Kennedy, Lake Vue Drive, Rome Township, .34 acre, $71,750
• William C. Cooper and Betty F. Cooper to William Russell, 3130 Dodgevillle Road, Rome Township, 1 acre, $141,250
• Juan F. Narvaez and Annette Narvaez to Ashley Renee Weber, 3494 Austinburg Road, Plymouth Township, 1 acre, $140,500
• Nathan Shuping to Darren Trumble, 7000 Clubside Drive, Williamsfield Township, .45 acre, $93,841
• Jeffrey G. Piscura and Samantha A. Piscura to Annette Narvaez and Juan F. Narvaez Flores, 3704 Wade Ave., Saybrook Township, .84 acre, $250,500
• Beckie W. Smith to Ryan Richard and Elena Richard, 486 First St., Geneva, .22 acre, $125,000
• Wendell Kitchen and Joyce E. Kitchen (trustees) to Darren R. Pinkney and Allison B. Pickney, 7665 Pennsylvania Ave., North Kingsville, 13.3 acres, $295,000
• County Seat Properties Ltd. To Jarod D. Larson, 322 S. Chestnut St., Jefferson, .55 acre, $120,000
• Colleen Michele Francis to Cynthia A. Marino, 1836 E. 47th St., Ashtabula, .14 acre, $67,500
• Patrick G. Taylor and Maryjean Taylor to Michael L. Hudson, 4234 Caylor Court,, Ashtabula Township, .63 acre, $225,000
• Raymond Villani to Shaun C. McConnell and Lisa M. McConnell, Lark Court, Morgan Township, .23 acre, $15,500
• Mary I. Myers to David Dean and Stephanie Dean, 3846 Stanhope Kelloggsville Road, Richmond Township, 2.6 acres, $120,000
• Jennifer Brock and Arra Murnyack to Jon Michael Fabian and Belinda L. Fabian, Long Shadow Lane, Rome Township, .23 acre, $2,600
• Albina R. Larson to Carlos I. Moore, 2011 E. 43rd St., Ashtabula, .16 acre, $120,000
• Amy Schantz to Ian R. Schantz, 3522 Route 7, Richmond Township, 8 acres, $302,000
• Paul W. Fedorka and Bernadette Fedorka to Mary Louise Soracco and Monica Roman Griffiths, 1391 Camplands Blvd. ($20,000) and 1390 Camplands Blvd. ($15,000), Andover Township,
• US Bank National Association to Ruby Land LLC, 7889 Hayes Road, Wayne Township, .97 acre, $30,001
• Terry Watson and Arlen Watson to Terry Watson, Executive Avenue, Andover Township, $2,500
• Carol M. Anson to Marsha Lynn Hockaday, 1209 Chestnut Drive, Saybrook Township, .16 acre, $195,000
• Robbie Nelson to Frank R. Slay Jr. and Cheri L. Slay, 3103 Orchard St., Ashtabula Township, .68 acre, $219,900
• James R. Byers and Cheri R. Byers to Tommy Cline Jr. and Tommy Cline III, 239 Apache Drive, Andover Township, $8,500
• Ralph Nazario and Connie L. Nazario to Michael Hoerrle and Dolores Hoerrle, Detroiter Road, Andover Township, $8,500
• Jennifer Houck to Joseph Garrison, 528 Apache Drive and 529 Apache Drive, Andover Township, $28,300
• Veres Venture Real Estate LLC, Forge Trust Co., Veres Venture Real Estate IRA LLC, 2905 Linna Drive, Saybrook Township, .06 acre, $58,400
• Veres Venture Real Estate LLC, Forge Trust Co., Veres Venture Real Estate IRA LLC, 1666 Walnut Blvd., Ashtabula, .12 acre, $68,000
• Winding Brook Farm LLC to Thompson Bros. Farm II LLC, Route 322, Williamsfield Township, 30 acres, $355,000
• Melissa A. Rea and James G. Rea to Frank Joseph Sega, 2053 N. Plaza Drive, Morgan Township, .23 acre, $178,500
• Kevin P. Wyndham to Frank Mitikaw, 3018 Homewood Ave., Saybrook Township, .24 acre, $40,000
• Lorean Shaffer to Cynthia Dudeck and Sabina Dudeck, Presidential Avenue, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .05 acre, $3,000
• Dale A. Cironi and Elaine M. Cironi to Mark N. Cellitti and Rosanna I. Maley, 1504 E. 1st St., Ashtabula Township, .12 acre, $160,000
• Colleen M. Welty and Corrine E. Dupuis et al to Collen M. Welty and James C. Welty et al, 2804 E. Center St., North Kingsville, 1.2 acres, $16,000
• Tony J. Henderson and Loretta S. Henderson to ABF Renovations LLC, 687 S. Broadway, Harpersfield Township, 1 acre, $68,000
• A&E DeFranco LLC to Quick Service Realco LLC, 1010 S. Broadway, Geneva, 7.3 acres, $1.14 million
• Scott K. Burke and Tonya J. Burke to Natasha Bovee and Harold R. Bovee II, 2610 W. 9th St., Saybrook Township, .26 acre, $144,329
• Jane H. Lowe to Jay Becker and Susan K. Becker, 33 Billow Beach, Saybrook Township, .03 acre, $129,000
• John D. Miller to Joseph L. Hostetler and Sara D. Hostetler, Route 46, Plymouth Township, 30 acres, $60,000
• Daniel H. Fisher Jr. and Sarah K. Fisher to Aden E. Troyer and Nancy M. Troyer, Graham Road, Trumbull Township, 47.4 acres, $160,000
• Mark S. Dibell and Sherrin M. Dibell to Nathaniel Manning, 141 Ansel Road, Geneva, $190,000
• Timothy S. Hamilton and Kimberly A. Hamilton to Matthew A. Pavlovic and Rosetta M. Pavlovic, 5827 Knollwood Drive, Ashtabula, .73 acre, $165,000
• June E. Messenger and Richard A. Messenger to Herbert L. Green, 2531 Burlingham Drive, Saybrook Township, $155,000
• Timothy Zee to Richard Oberstar III, 1125 E. 16th St., Ashtabula, .16 acre, $107,000
• Glenn E. Persons and Donna J. Persons to Scottie R. Smith and Mauri L. Smith, 340 Thunderbird St., Andover Township, $15,000
• Glenn E. Persons and Donna J. Persons to Christopher L. Dinning and Kathleen M. Dinning, 341 Thunderbird St., Andover Township, $35,000
• Virginia Mae Wilson, George Elswick, Cynthia Trivisonno, 407 Camplands Blvd., Andover Township, $36,200
• June A. Lencl to Jeremiah J. Tobie, 4200 E. Center St., North Kingsville, 5.8 acres, $185,000
• GMA Storage Inc. to Evershine Commerce LLC, 4710 State Road, Ashtabula, 1.7 acres, $260,000
• Vicky L. Snyder and Michael J. Snyder et al to Robert Alan Price and Nicole Kayleen Price, 250 W. Main Road, Conneaut, .6 acre, $59,000
• Christopher S. Chung to US Bank National Association, 2650 Plymouth Gageville Road, Sheffield Township, 1.3 acres, $18,000
• Frankie Krizsan (trustee) and Krizsan Family Irrevocable Living Trust to Evelyn Gilgallon, 3750 Mann Road, Plymouth Township, 2 acres, $18,800
• Richard Richeal to Jordan Leslie, 2408 Highland Ave., Saybrook Township, .08 acre, $48,800
• Hgle Real Co LLC to Eric Tanner and Pamela Tanner, Parkside Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .21 acre, $159,900
• Nicholas Deangelo and Alyssa Deangelo to Geneva Houses LLC, 1949 Beringer Place, Harpersfield Township, 1.3 acres, $297,500
• David H. Naab and Gail F. Naab to Jared Daniel Hof and Mariann Ivy Hof, 7913 Penn Line Drive and Bayview Drive, Williamsfield Township, $72,500
• John Andrew Pizon to Seanna Butler, 383 E. Jefferson St., Jefferson, 1 acre, $148,000
• Lush Haven LLC to Brian D. Avsec and Debora A. Avsec (trustees), 6624 N. River Road, Harpersfield Township, 26.4 acres, $351,000
• James Richard Skidmore II and Leslie A. Skidmore to Dominic A. Honkonen and Tiffany Newbold, 2217 S. Ridge Road, Kingsville Township, 10 acres, $289,000
• James Richard Skidmore II and Leslie A. Skidmore to Dominic A. Honkonen and Tiffany Newbold, West Center Street, North Kingsville, 12.6 acres, $289,000
• Paul R. Woodworth, Derek Nelson, Amanda Phillips, 1301 Eagleville Jefferson Road, Jefferson Township, 1 acre, $185,000
• Emily A. Smith to Mark N. Settle, 30 Billow Beach, Saybrook Township, .03 acre, $130,000
