• Luke Thomas Demanett, of 993 Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road, Dorset, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of burglary, a third-degree felony.
Demanett was given credit for 160 days in jail in this case.
• Jessica Ann McBride, of 438 Harbor Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, four counts of assault, first-degree misdemeanors, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $30,000 personal recognizance.
• Jason Everett Novak, of 2156 South Ridge Road East, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Curt L. Rodriguez, of 7340 Center Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of inducing panic, a third-degree felony, and three counts of aggravated menacing, first-degree misdemeanors.
Bond was continued at $10,000 or 10 percent, and Rodriguez was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Ernest H. Hall Jr., of 655 Harbor Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• Mary Hall, of 750 Eastlawn Street, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• Samuel Gonzalez Hernandez, of 2110 West 10th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, third-degree felonies, and was sentenced to four years in prison.
Gonzalez Hernandez was given credit for 101 days in jail in this case.
• Billy John Beeler III, of 185 East Main Street, Apartment 106A, Orwell, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 cash or surety.
In another case, Beeler was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.
• Joseph W. Pierce, of 5559 Lake Road West, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of grand theft, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Eric James Berringer was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $25,000 personal recognizance.
• Erwin Cyril Coleman, of 1541 Columbus Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• Jessica Leigh Klemencic, of 5014 Russel Road, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Klemencic was given credit for 16 days in jail in this case.
• Jessica Leigh Klemencic, of 5901 Russell Road, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and one count of possession of drugs, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Klemencic was given credit for 17 days in jail in this case.
• Shawn Douglas Gibbons, of 2431 West Street, Geneva, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Carlos Danielle DeJesus, of 3007 Latimer Avenue, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to two to three years in prison.
DeJesus was given credit for 55 days in jail in this case.
In another case, DeJesus pleaded guilty to one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison.
DeJesus was given credit for 55 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Michael Emanual Lyons, of 5231 Route 193, Kingsville, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
• Daniel Joseph Beseda II, of 4841 Gene Drive, Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted failure to provide notice of change of address, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Beseda was given credit for 10 days in jail in this case.
• Theron Jason Franklin pleaded guilty to one count of assault, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to nine months in prison.
• Raymond Allan Modic, of 12303 Kinsman Road, Newbury, was sentenced to three years of community control and fined $500 after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
Modic was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
