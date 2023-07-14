• Christopher Matthew Boucher, of 909 Harbor Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony, one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree felony.
Boucher was given credit for 11 days in jail in this case.
• Eric V. Naylor was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs of abuse or intoxicating liquor onto the grounds of a specified facility.
• Joshua Wayne Stokes, of 2780 Adams Road, Kingsville, pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen property and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, and was sentenced to five years of community control.
Stokes was given credit for 46 days in jail in this case.
• Seth Dwayne Rogers, of 509 Chestnut Street, Lot 120, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to provide notice of change in vehicle information or identifiers, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to community control and fined $250.
• Tiffany Marie Geisman, of 4082 Rocky River Drive, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Billy Othello Martin Jr., of 5680 Anderson Road, Pierpont, pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and seven counts of receiving stolen property, fourth-degree felonies, and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Martin was given credit for 156 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Martin pleaded guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Martin was given credit for 156 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Todd Nowakowski, of 7299 Route 7 South, Andover, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
Nowakowski was given credit for 51 days in jail in this case.
• Arlene Marie Laughlin, of 1431 West 8th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.