• Gabriel Kirk, of 497 Beaver Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of driving under suspension or in violation of of license restriction, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Kirk was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Ryan Thomas Smith, of 5885 Mellon Court, Galloway, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of gross sexual imposition, one third-degree felony and two fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $50,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, and Smith was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Austin Brett Barris, of 223 South Portland Avenue, Youngstown, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, one count of assault, first-degree misdemeanors, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $30,000 personal recognizance.
• Ryan Anthony Gaylord, of 5501 West Maple Road, Geneva, was sentenced to five to seven and a half years in prison after the court found he violated the terms of his community control.
Gaylord was given credit for 339 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Gaylord pleaded guilty to to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to four to six years in prison.
Gaylord was given credit for 152 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Troy Lane Roop, Jr., was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of obstructing official business.
Bond was continued at $100,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Roop was given credit for 64 days in jail in this case.
• Zachary S. Nickoson, of 349 Latonia Avenue, Meadville, Pennsylvania, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety, and Nickoson was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Brandon Robert Swope, of 6773 Lindsey Drive, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Swope was given credit for 42 days in jail in this case.
• Londale A. Miller, of 717 West 35th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $25,000 cash, surety or property, and Miller was given credit for 79 days in jail in this case.
• Samuel Gonzalez-Hernandez, of 2110 West 10th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was modified to $50,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Gonzalez-Hernandez was given credit for 16 days in jail in this case.
• Giovanni Davila Rodriguez, of 5650 Woodman Avenue, Lot 55, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $100,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Rodriquez was given credit for 70 days in jail in this case.
• Michael Brandon Monroe, of 227 West 53rd Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of interference with custody, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $25,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, and Monroe was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Austin Michael Swegan, of 2346 Dodgeville Road, Rome, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Swegan was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• William Raymond Klaue, of 4250 Route 307, Number 72, Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Klaue was given credit for 271 days in jail in this case.
• Jamell Thomas Calhoun, of 1310 Perryville Place, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and attempted theft, a second-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to one year of community control.
• Michael J. Hardin, of 5251 East Maple Avenue, Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Hardin was given credit for 83 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Hardin pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Hardin was given credit for 133 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Drew Dominic Duva was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Duva was given credit for 16 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Duva was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $5,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, and Duva was given credit for nine days in jail in this case.
In another case, Duva was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was modified to $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Duva was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Drew Dominic Duva, of 2605 North Bend Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Duva was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Richard Andrew Prinkey, of 2870 Netcher Road, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 cash or surety, and Prinkey was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
In another case, Prinkey was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony.
Prinkey was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Donna Jean Foss, of 5012 Topper Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.
Foss was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
In another case, Foss was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Carlos Zavala, of 1602 East 47th Street, Downstairs, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking in LSD, fourth-degree felonies, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
• Colin McIntyre, of 300 North Spruce Street, Jefferson, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, first-degree misdemeanors, and was sentenced to one year of community control.
McIntyre was given credit for 339 days in jail in this case.
• Laray Ian Slater, of 3713 East 146th Street, Downstairs Apartment, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Slater was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Micheal L Kirschnick, of 4307 Station Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $20,000 cash, surety or property, and Kirschnick was given credit for 70 days in jail in this case.
• Shane Michael Wiles, of 3430 Carpenter Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Wiles was given credit for 11 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Wiles pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Wiles was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.