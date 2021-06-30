• Saul Eduardo Davila-Ortiz, of 310 West 54th Street, Apartment 2, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in cocaine, a first degree felony and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 personal recognizance, and Davila-Ortiz was given credit for 48 days in jail on this indictment.
• Faith S. Rhodabarger, of 93 North Broadway, Geneva, was sentenced to six months in jail after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession of cocaine and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth degree felonies.
Rhodabarger was given credit for 50 days in jail.
• Paige Anne Hawke, of 719 West 38th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth degree felony.
Hawke was given credit for one day in jail.
In another case, Hawke was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth degree felony.
The two sentences will be served concurrently.
• Kaila Lynn Hughell, of 3335 Station Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted conspiracy, a third degree felony.
• Luis Antonio Ramirez-Cedeno, of 2922 Glover Drive, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony, and was sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison.
• Jason Timothy Burt Miller, Jr., of 3214 Erin Avenue, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent.
• Andrew Hidvegi, of 9906 Marietta Avenue, Cleveland, was arranged and not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth degree felonies and one count of possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Jeremy Martin, of 201 Logan Street, Bedford, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third degree felony, one count of possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony and one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Dorian Joseph Mills, of 6224 Lucas Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, first degree felonies, three counts of felonious assault, second degree felonies, and one count of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony.
Bond was continued at $50,000 surety, and Mills was given credit for 14 days in jail on this indictment.
• Cody Moore, of 907 East 18th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony and one count of petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Patrick Reynolds III, of 562 Broad Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of possession of LSD, fourth degree felonies.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance and Reynolds was given credit for 11 days in jail on this indictment.
• Jospeh P. Cresswell, of 62 East Main Street, Orwell, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a vehicle, a fourth degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Cresswell was given credit for three days in jail on this indictment.
• David Lee Johnson, of 2711 Donahoe Drive, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Johnson was given credit for 66 days in jail on this indictment.
• Sharika Mendenhall, of 1488 East 105th Street, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of trafficking in heroin, one fourth degree felony and one fifth degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Franklin R. Kessler, III, of 520 Millard Avenue, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Stevan Anthony Zepeda, of 206 Grant Street, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Randy Schiffbauer, of 106 Wadsworth Road, Orrville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony and two counts of receiving stolen property, one fourth degree felony and one fifth degree felony.
Bond was set at $25,000 personal recognizance, and Schiffbauer was given credit for 39 days in jail on this indictment.
• Rachael Roberts, of 5503 Opal Street, North Ridgeville, was sentenced to 180 days in the Ashtabula County Jail, with 177 days suspended, after previously pleading guilty to one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a first degree misdemeanor.
Roberts was also ordered to serve three days in a driver intervention program, and had her license suspended for one year.
• Tyler Dennison, of 796 Oak Street, Painesville, pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing justice, a fifth degree felony, and was sentenced to 190 days in jail.
Dennison was given credit for 190 days in jail on this indictment.
• Britney Marie Kaiser, of 2817 Philadelphia Road, Springboro, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to one year of
