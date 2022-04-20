• Andrew Lee Hommes, of 514 State Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $2,500 cash, surety or property.
In another case, Hommes was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $2,500 cash, surety or property.
• Anthony Shawn Latak, of 1705 East 28th Street, Number 26, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to verify address and one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, third-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance and Latak was given credit for 13 days in jail in this case.
• Nicholas Renninger, of 14218 West Ridge Road, West Springfield, Pennsylvania, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Renninger was given credit for 63 days in jail in this case.
• Rahsome Termaine Barnes, of 3610 Station Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $2,500 personal recognizance, and Barnes was given credit for 47 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Barnes was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 cash, surety, property or 10 percent, and Barnes was given credit for 47 days in jail in this case.
• James Daly Roth, of 4703 Topper Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Edmond Michael Birdson was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.
• Hunter Michael Stecklein, of 1480 Jefferson Eagleville Road, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash surety or 10 percent.
In another case, Stecklein was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• Jaiontai Maurice Henton, of 618 West 54th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $20,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, with GPS monitoring.
• Donald E. Glover, of 185 East Main Street, Apartment 5, Orwell, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Glover was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Jack Wesley Patton, of 2014 East 31st Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, one count of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Patton was given credit for nine days in jail in this case.
• Michael Lee Root was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a first-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 personal recognizance.
• Arville Ray Jeffrey, of 5003 Topper Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Walter Gail Garretson, of 1119 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety with GPS monitoring, and Garretson was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Thomas M. McLaughlin, of 5482 Center Road, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
McLaughlin was given credit for 59 days in jail in this case.
• Beverly J. Santiago, of 25 Chaffee Drive, Orwell, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony.
Santiago was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Lawrence Gene Cooper, of 820 West 38th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession of cocaine, a third-degree felony.
• Demar Lee Ezell, of 4310 Coleman Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.
• Eric Neal Hatfield, of 3644 Duffield Road, Kent, was sentenced to two years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
• Giustino Giusepe Nasca, of 5538 Route 193, Kingsville, was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to pay $20 in restitution after previously pleading guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Nasca was given credit for 73 days in jail in this case.
• Vincent L Noah, of 3583 Austin Road, Number 84, Geneva, was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to pay $1,73.99 in restitution after pleading guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
• Eric Neal Hatfield, of 3644 Duffield Road, Kent, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.
• Desmond Isaiah Turner pleaded guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Turner was given credit for 85 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Turner pleaded guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison in this case.
In another case, Turner pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
The first two sentences will be served concurrently with one another, and the third sentence will be served consecutive with the first two.
• George Santiago Soto, of 510 West 38th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to five to six years in prison, and ordered to pay $300 in restitution.
Soto was given credit for 121 days in jail in this case.
• George Geovanny Felicano Soto, of 5650 Woodman Avenue, Number 95, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Soto was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• George Danko Jr., of 476 Mill Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
