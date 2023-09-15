• Pete Peterson, of 310 West 54th Street, upstairs apartment, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $2,500 cash, surety or property, and Peterson was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
In another case, Peterson was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $2,500 cash, surety or property, and Peterson was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Michael Allen Gossard, of 5214 Old Lake Road, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of strangulation, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was modified to $10,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Gossard was given credit for 62 days in jail in this case.
• Kyle Ray Jeffrey, of 4206 West Avenue, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to six months in prison.
In another case, Jeffrey pleaded guilty to one count of criminal mischief on information, and was sentenced to 180 days incarceration, and was ordered to pay $69.95 in restitution.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Blaine R. Snyder, of 660 Cugel Farm Lane, Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
• Terrance Darnell Carson, of 4725 Hope Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
In another case, Carson was sentenced to 18 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted burglary, a fourth-degree felony.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Jose Luis Santiago-Rodriguez, of 64 West South Street, Painesville, was sentenced to six months in jail after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a fifth-degree felony.
Santiago-Rodriguez was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Kenneth D. Banks, of 2353 Penn Place Northeast, Canton, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to three to 4.5 years in prison.
Banks was given credit for 25 days in jail in this case.
• Trevor Michael John Orsulic, of 197 Garfield Lane, Jefferson, was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to participate in the NEOCAP program after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
Orsulic was given credit for 164 days in jail in this case.
• Damein Johnson, of 481 Harbor Street, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Johnson was given credit for 117 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony, and was sentenced to six to nine years in prison.
Johnson was given credit for 123 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to six to nine years in prison.
Johnson was given credit for 123 days in jail in this case.
The sentences in the trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possession of a fentanyl-related compound will be served concurrently with one another, and consecutively with the sentence on the failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer charge.
• Marc Arvanites, of 540 West 38th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to nine months in jail after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence and one count of disrupting public services, fourth-degree felonies.
Arvanites was given credit for 94 days in jail in this case.
• Raeann Dragon was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to continue counseling after previously pleading guilty to one count of escape, a fifth-degree felony.
Dragon was given credit for 48 days in jail in this case.
• Samantha Renninger, of 313 Prospect Street, Conneautville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of arson, a fourth-degree felony.
Renninger was given credit for 17 days in jail in this case.
• Craig Conely, of 3352 Footville Richmond Road, Dorset, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Crystal M. Smith, 4701 Topper Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felonies.
Bond was modified to $20,000 personal recognizance.
• Chester Anthony Arcaro, of 252 Lee Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $3,500 personal recognizance, and Arcaro was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Jonathan Hernandez Pagan, of 400 Center Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Pagan was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Lawrence Peterson, of 3053 Orchard Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felonies.
Bond was modified to $10,000 personal recognizance, and Peterson was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Morgan Nicole Staley, of 103 North Broadway Street, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Anthony Robert Kepes, of 6599 North Ridge Road West, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and one count of driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation and one count of operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle without a valid license, unclassified misdemeanors.
Bond was continued at $30,000 cash, surety or property, and Kepes was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Scott O. Braat, of 3000 North Bend Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to six counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety.
• Faith Sue Ann Rhodabarger, of 1391 Perry Road, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Rhodabarger was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Charles Anthony Spikes, of 1009 Bunker Hill, Apartment B201, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of burglary, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance, and Spikes was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Kathryn M. Cook, of 3352 Footville Richmond Road, Dorset, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Ashely E. Kightlinger, of 1942 East 39th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony,
Bond was continued at $1,000 personal recognizance.
• Jason Lee Weese, of 5650 Woodman Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felonies, and one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance.
