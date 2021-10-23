• David J. Cline, of 729 West 57th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 surety, and Cline was given credit for 12 days in jail.
• Mitchell W. Hudson, of 431 Creek Road, Pierpont, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to one count of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony and one count of arson, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Henry C. Morrison, of 202 West Main Road, Lot 76, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in jail, and was ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution to the victim.
He was given credit for seven days in jail.
In another case, Morrison pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in jail.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Michael David Dixon, of 4740 North Ridge Road East, Number 4, Geneva, was sentenced to two years of community control and was fined $5,000 after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
• Clark Ellsworth Mann, of 3892 State Road South, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.
Mann was given credit for seven days in prison in this case.
• Carlos Rashawn Reddick pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Arthur Lee Ezell, of 1505 West 8th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to six months in prison.
• Andrew Lee Church, of 7716 State Rout 193, Williamsfield, was sentenced to four years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of corrupting another with drugs and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree felonies.
Church was given credit for 15 days in jail.
• Gary L. Blenman II, of 6407 Woodland Circle, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of one count of burglary, a third-degree felony.
Blenman was given credit for 450 days in jail in this case.
• Brandon William Thomas, of 1230 Summerlea Avenue, Washington, Pennsylvania, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Quajon Liggans, of 1034 West 37th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony and one count of assault and one count of petty theft, first-degree misdemeanors.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Steven Crawford, of 130 Stage Avenue, Painesville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Bond was modified to $5,000 personal recognizance.
In another case, Crawford was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, fourth-degree felony. Bond was modified to $7,500 or 10 percent.
• Benjamin Jacob Braun, of 706 Timber Lane Drive, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Donald Thomas Paris pleaded guilty to one count of rape, a first-degree felony and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Paris was given credit for 71 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Paris pleaded guilty to one count of attempted rape, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to five years in prison.
He was given credit for 209 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served consecutively.
• Arnold James Smith, of 3537 Callender Road, Rock Creek, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony and one count of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Smith was given credit for three days in jail.
• Jennifer Tackett, of 284 1/2 Harbor Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to stop after an accident, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Etajere Colvin, of 1713 Harbor Avenue, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, a third-degree felony and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to two years of community control with GPS monitoring.
Colvin was given credit for 555 days in jail in this case.
• Michael D. Spears, of 93 North Broadway, Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
In another case, Spears pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
He was given credit for 59 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Spears pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
In another case, Spears pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Spears was given credit for 286 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Spears pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony, and was sentenced to six years in prison.
Spears was given credit for 290 days in jail in this case.
Three of the sentences will be served consecutively, for a total sentence of 10 years in prison.
• Antonio Gonzalez Toral, of 119 Wabash Street, Fremont, was sentenced to two years of intensive community control after pleading guilty to one count of possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
• Michael Anibal Ramirez Cuevas, of 5755 Main Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $750,000 cash, surety or property, and Cuevas was given credit for 56 days in jail in this case.
• Brennan S. Dickson, of 115 Ashtabula Street, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance.
• Linda L. Tingley, of 100 Woodlawn Avenue, Number 6, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a first-degree felony and two counts of assault, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $25,000 or 10 percent, and Tingley was given credit for 45 days in jail in this case.
• William J. Loomis, of 933 West 37th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Loomis was given credit for 36 days in jail in this case.
• Matthew David Stecki, of 1511 Bunker Hill Road, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
• Christian Timothy Penn, of 527 West 58th Street, Apartment 2, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of robbery, a third-degree felony.
Penn was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Thomas G. Earl to Tony and Son Investors LLC, 130 Leslie St., Geneva, .31 acre, $75,000
• Margaret J. Burnham to Michael Hess, 172 Evergreen St., Conneaut, .16 acre, $45,000
• Kenneth L. Nims and Sandra L. Nims to David A. Yoder and Rebecca J. Yoder, 7191 Route 46, Colebrook Township, 2 acres, $175,000
• North Ridge Park LLC to Hudson Triplex LLC, 4628 N. Ridge Road, Saybrook Township, 3.4 acres, $255,000
• MK Land Holdings LLC to Steven Giangiordano and Carleena Giangiordano, Route 84, Monroe Township, 40.1 acres, $110,000
• Allison Toth to James R. Ritter and Judith Ritter, 2804 Jefferson St., Morgan Township, .33 acre, $76,213
• Paul A. Cole to Mickey Sibert III, 411 W. 40th St., Ashtabula, .05 acre, $6,000
• Yvonne Neubauer to Wendy Falzone-Thomas, 1481 Lake Road, Conneaut, .97 acre, $175,000
• Carl Otter to Steven Cray, 156 Lake Cliff Drive, Ashtabula, .07 acre, $125,000
• Robert Glover and Tammy Glover to David M. Alcorn and Sue Alcorn, 914 Starcraft Drive, Andover Township, $37,000
• Eric Stanevich and Pamela Stanevich to Charles D. Laush and Jennifer Laush, 335 Dutchcraft Ave., Andover Township, $13,300
• David V. Dewitt and Sheryl L. Dewitt to Nancy M. Grignon, Impala Street, Andover Township, $24,000
• Debra K. Setterberg and John A. Setterberg to Brant Wright and David Ordner, Roadmaster Avenue, Andover Township, $10,000
• Ryan T. Stevens, Tricia A. and David W. Girt, Carolyn L. Smith, Twitchell Road, Williamsfield Township, 8 acres, $58,000
• Michael E. Ping and Karen J. Ping to Robert F. Fails and Marian E. Fails, 1544 Roadmaster Ave., Andover Township, $21,000
• Superior Real Estate Group LLC to Kristine Schismenos, 5526 Ketchum Ave., Saybrook Township, .19 acre, $140,000
• Henry E. Smith to Larry H. Loyd, 128 Grove Drive, Ashtabula, .13 acre, $88,000
• Jeanette M. Lister and Daniel J. Lister to William J. Lovas and Linda Atzemis, 4602 Anderson Road, Pierpont Township, 12.4 acres, $187,000
• Abel A. Moore to David M. Johnson and Malinda S. Johnson, 249 Fair Road, Conneaut, .13 acre, $169,900
• James J. DeGeorge and Amy R. DeGeorge to Vanessa Micheline Jackson, 835 Michigan Ave., Ashtabula, .15 acre, $107,000
• William J. Lovas and Carol L. Lovas to Jamie S. Farmer and Linda Atzemis, 717 Allen Ave., Saybrook Township, .31 acre, $187,000
• Maxine Hall to Harborview Properties LLC, 1122 W. 3rd St., Ashtabula, .13 acre, $60,000
• 1439 Bridge Street LLC to Harbor Homes LLC, Bridge Street, Ashtabula, .09 acre, $26,000
• Bette L. Rutland to Christopher Horwood and Doreen Horwood, 395 Viaduct St., Conneaut, .36 acre, $25,000
• Joyce E. Smith to Joel Hanna and Meghan Hanna, Route 193, Dorset Township, 35.8 acres, $93,000
• David B. Phillips, Joseph M. Hellmann, Kassandra J. Percy, 1065 Plymouth Road (5.7 acres, $30,000) and 1087 Plymouth Road (7.2 acres, $355,000), Plymouth Township
• Sandra M. Brown to David L. Brown and Dulce G. Brown, 4072, Brown Road, Plymouth Township, 1.3 acres, $99,500
• Kevin Sidbeck and Raena Sidbeck to Eric Scott McCroskey and Kathleen Margaret Drumm McCroskey, 4035 Huntington Court, Saybrook Township, .36 acre, $310,000
• Eugene W. Seline, Paul F. Seline, Daniel Bihlajama, 175 W. Main Road, Conneaut, .19 acre, $45,100
• Sheila Slomovitz to Luke Gromen and Tracy Gromen, 2284 Morning Point, Morgan Township, .26 acre, $830,000
• Martha E. Penhollow to David T. Whitfield, 747 Nearing Circle, Geneva, .28 acre, $109,500
• Thomas E. Otto Sr. to Jon A. Ashley, 5947 Shepard Road, Saybrook Township, 1.2 acre, $29,000
• Kenneth S. Philibin to Bryan S. Carr and Shona J. Carr et al, 5930 Lake Road, Saybrook Township, $143,000
• Jeffrey W. Park and Jo Ellen Park to John Dzura and Gennifer Dzura, 864 S. Spruce St., Jefferson Township, 6 acres, $57,000
• John J. Montagano to Jamie L. Blackson Baker and Erie H. Baker, 1354 Lake Road, Conneaut, .87 acre, $449,900
• Charles N. Norris and Patricia A. Norris to Mark A. Kossick and Rebecca Kossick, 5237 Lake Road, Saybrook Township, $160,000
• Clarence K. Tussel Jr. (trustee) to Herbert W. Poe, Hines Road, Sheffield Township, 50 acres, $99,000
• NEO Development Corp. to D&D Auto Center LLC, 419 Center St. (.6 acre) and 429 Center St. (.15 acre), Ashtabula, $178,200
• Grant Glasier to Athena Rogers, 557 Thrust Drive, Morgan Township, .27 acre, $212,900
• Andover Holding LLC to Christopher Mezerkor, 5940 Elm St. and Oak Street, Andover Township, .21 acre, $118,000
• Celia O. Plaza to Williebren Millan Oquendo, 3709 Ann Ave., Ashtabula, .18 acre, $10,600
• RLR Realty Inc. to KXZ Properties LLC, 21 S. Broadway Geneva, .3 acre, $215,250
• Shiloh Temple Church of the Apostolic Faith to Paul A. Cole, 3823 Ann Ave., Ashtabula, .25 acre, $30,000
• Kenneth R. King Sr., to Joshua Thom, 147 Burrows St., Geneva, .12 acre, $52,000
• Peter G. Liviola and Lori B. Lamer Liviola to Earle E. Struchen Jr. and Nancy L. Struchen, 119 S. Ridge Road, Conneaut, 9 acres, $289,000
• Hgle Real Co LLC to Michael A. Chapin, Fairway Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .21 acre, $399,900
• Louise C. Patriarca Muto to Stephen P. Tharp and Susan Tharp, 1061 Golf View Road, Conneaut, .64 acre, $201,000
• Michael Fairbanks and Janell Fairbanks to William A. Obringer, 1418 Executive Ave., Andover Township, $35,000
• Helen Parlett to Brian Kish and Candi Kish, 1837 Frolic St., Andover Township, $11,000
• David V. Dewitt and Sheryl L. Dewitt to Nancy M. Grignon, Impala Street, Andover Township, $16,000
• Timothy W. Bittner and Pamela E. Bittner to Scott Allen Morrow and Pamela Sue Morrow, 1450 Sherman St., Geneva, .44 acre, $225,000
• Bruner Land Company Inc. to Richard David Derosa, Ninevah Road, Saybrook Township, 2.4 acres, $18,900
• Robert E. Turski and Lucille D. Turski to Jerry L. Nappi and Jennifer J. Nappi, Dadeyville Road, Austinburg Township, 5 acres, $29,900
• Josh D. Krager and Antoinette Noday-Krager to James Randall Knuth and Serene E. Wettstein, 4881 Thomas Blvd., Geneva-on-the-Lake, .19 acre, $42,000
• Jacqueline L. Ryder to Aric A. Anderson, 6227 Jefferson Road, Ashtabula Township, .18 acre, $10,000
• Bruce A. Cory and Tracy S. Cory to Bernadette R. Smock, 3568 S. Ridge Road, Kingsville Township, .65 acre, $17,800
• Michael R. Considine and Christina M. Considine to Fox Jr. Development Inc., 4601 Main Ave., Ashtabula, .11 acre, $145,000
