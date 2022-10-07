• Jeremy T. Dickson, of 101 Leith Walk, Conneaut, was sentenced to four to six years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of abduction, a second-degree felony, and one count of inducing panic, a fourth-degree felony.
Dickson was given credit for 15 days in jail in this case.
• Nicolas Michael Zappitelli pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and was sentenced to five to seven and a half years in prison.
• Carlos Zavala, of 1602 East 47th Street, downstairs apartment, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of trafficking in LSD, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• Brandy Shelleen Ewing, of 983 Main Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, one count of theft and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $25,000 personal recognizance, and Ewing was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Steven Michael Ackley, of 3796 Route 322, Williamsfield, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
Ackley was given credit for 181 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Ackley was sentenced to two years of community control.
Ackley was given credit for 181 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Anthony James Urch, of 3303 Fink Road, Jefferson, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted having weapons while under disability, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years of community control.
Urch was given credit for 68 days in jail in this case.
• Brandon Robert Swope, of 517 Chestnut Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
• Erin Lynn Valenti, of 3943 Applewood Drive, Brunswick, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated drug possession, a fifth-degree felony.
• Kevin L Lupold was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of failure to verify address, a third-degree felony.
Lupold was given credit for 10 days in jail in this case.
• Amy M Parker, of 478 Williams Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated drug possession, a fifth-degree felony.
Parker was given credit for 26 days in jail in this case.
• Angel Cline, of 5385 Root Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Cline was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Billy Joe Mager, of 7620 Depot Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance.
• Joshua D Todd was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $7,500 personal recognizance, and Todd was given credit for 11 days in jail in this case.
• Megan Lynn Fanara, of 1602 East 47th Street, Downstairs, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in LSD, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Roy L Lovin, of 411 Bank Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one third-degree felony and two fourth-degree felonies, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance, and Lovin was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Evan Michael Emerine, of 2711 Donahoe Drive, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Randy Lee Pollock, of 3865 Creek Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of passing bad checks, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Pollock was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Raymond Childs, of 8518 Fortney Road, Orwell, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Natalie Renee Vaughn, of 229 South Erie Street, Mercer, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, third-degree felonies.
In another case, Vaughn was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
• Galynn Lee Dubach, of 3925 North Ridge Road East, Lot 90, Ashtabula, was sentenced to six months in jail and was fined $200 after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Raymond Maurell Henton, of 618 West 58th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, third-degree felonies.
Henton was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Alexander Neal Bowlin, of 17 Di Nardo Court, King City, Ontario, Canada, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years of community control and fined $1,500.
Bowlin was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Robin George Skaggs, of 2806 Humphrey Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $25,000 or 10 percent, and Skaggs was given credit for five days in jail.
• Michael Scott Kimmy, of 9257 Chillicothe Road, Apartment 5, Willoughby, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
• Keleigh Renee Dioneff, of 3801 Edgewater Drive, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of escape, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.
Dioneff was given credit for 101 days in jail in this case.
• Louis K Miller, of 8422 Route 193, Williamsfield, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after previously being convicted of two counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.
Miller was given credit for 61 days in jail in this case.
• Hunter Louis Cobb, of 1269 Dodgeville Road, front, Rome, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Cobb was given credit for nine days in jail in this case.
• Alexis Elizabeth Coon, of 552 Storey Road, Orwell, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
