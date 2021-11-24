• Heather Lynn Bilbrey, of 5623 Lake Road West, Apartment 2, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Rick P. Noble, of 1126 West 3rd Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony.
Noble was given credit for 72 days in jail in this case.
• Anthony J. Woodall Jr. was sentenced to four years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Woodall received credit for 253 days in jail in this case.
• Jaydon Connor McRoberts, of 491 Center Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $3,500 personal recognizance.
• Arquan Butler, of 100 Gorski Street, Buffalo, New York, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Scotty Joe Brown Jr., of 5202 Summer Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to eight counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, second-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $25,000 or 10 percent.
• John Michael Laveck, of 2648 Arlington Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of robbery, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $50,000 or 10 percent, and Laveck was given credit for 33 days in jail in this case.
• Andrew M. Carlisle, of 6617 Jefferson Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $5,000 or 10 percent, and Carlisle was given credit for 30 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Carlisle was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $5,000 or 10 percent, and Carlisle was given credit for 30 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Carlisle was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $5,000 or 10 percent, and Carlisle was given credit for 30 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Carlisle was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $5,000 or 10 percent, and Carlisle was given credit for 30 days in jail.
• Katelyn M. Ramsey, of 4313 Middleridge Road, Perry, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Lawrence G. Cooper, of 820 West 38th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of cocaine, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $7,500 personal recognizance.
• Demar Lee Ezell, of 4310 Coleman Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• Devahn Carson, of 382 Herkimer Street, Buffalo, New York, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Archie Butler, of 444 Westgate Road, Buffalo, New York, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.