• Terrance D. Carson, of 4725 Hope Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
In another case, Carson was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted burglary, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of violating a protection order, first-degree misdemeanors.
Bond was continued at $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• Sean Alan Mongenel, of 3017 West Main Street, Kingsville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.
No bond was set, and Mongenel was given credit for 10 days in jail in this case.
• Wesley Craig Dickerson Jr., of 2978 East 61st Street, Lower, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony,.
Bond was set at $2,500 cash or surety, and Dickerson was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Demetrius Thompson, of 1604 West 14th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of heroin, a second-degree felony, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two to three years in prison.
Thompson was given credit for 133 days it jail in this case.
• Sean Alan Mongenel, of 3017 West Main Street, Kingsville, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Mongenel was given credit for 10 days in jail in this case.
• Demetrius Daquan Thompson pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Thompson was given credit for 133 days in jail in this case.
• James Howard Bish, of 1431 West 8th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bish was given credit for 44 days in jail in this case.
• James P. Speck, of 9065 Route 46, Orwell, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Speck was given credit for 99 days in jail in this case.
• Joshua David Todd, of 923 Delia Avenue, Akron, was sentenced to six months in prison and was fined $1,350 after previously pleading guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a third-degree felony.
Todd was given credit for 12 days in jail in this case.
• Randy Lee Pollock, of 3865 Creek Road, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of passing bad checks, a fourth-degree felony and was sentenced to three years of community control.
• Dante Wayne Brown, of 108 East Satin Street, Jefferson, pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced 18 months in prison.
Brown was given credit for 109 days in jail in this case.
• Dante Wayne Brown, of 4000 South Ridge Road, Kingsville, pleaded guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 36 months in prison.
Brown was given credit for 122 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Brown pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Brown was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
In another case, Brown pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Brown was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Brian Patrick Blasko, of 82 East Tibbits Street, Geneva, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of robbery, a third-degree felony.
Blasko was given credit for 162 days in jail in this case.
• Alan Lee Reams, of 5907 Washington Boulevard, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Reams was given credit for 22 days in jail in this case.
• Joseph L. Phillips, of 6000 Lake Road West, Apartment 212, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $25,000 personal recognizance.
• Aaron Robert Talmo, of 425 Eastwood Street, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Rickie L. Neyhard Jr., of 5538 Route 193, Kingsville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, one count of assault and one count of resisting arrest, first-degree misdemeanors.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Neyhard was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Angela Fisher, of 5650 Woodman Avenue, Lot 78, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, a second-degree felony, one count of using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Fisher was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Jerry McCormick, of 794 Spring Street, Apartment 5, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of importuning, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Matthew R. Lower, of 2912 Adams Road, Kingsville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property and one count of vandalism, third-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Lower was given credit for 47 days in jail in this case.
• Vincent Jermayle Calvin, of 934 West 39th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to six counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, one second-degree felony, two third-degree felonies, one fourth-degree felony, and two fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $25,000 personal recognizance, and Calvin was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• John Ernest Guy III, of 1735 Blue Jay Circle, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• John Ernest Guy III, of 2606 West 23rd Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, one count of operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification card, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and one count of driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation, an unclassified misdemeanor.
Bond was modified to $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Guy was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Niguel Adrean Boone, of 126 15th Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, four counts of assault, first-degree misdemeanors, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $30,000 personal recognizance.
• Sean Walter Roth, of 518 Liberty Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, one count of using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Roth was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Shaun Kenyota Proctor, of 1525 East 46th Street, upper apartment, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault, fourth-degree felonies, one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, one count of resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of driving under suspension, an unclassified misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $3,500 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Proctor was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
