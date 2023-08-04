• Arianna Grubbs, of 5624 Adams Avenue, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to six months in jail in this case.
Grubbs was given credit for 106 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Grubbs pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony, and was sentenced to five to 7.5 years in prison.
Grubbs was given credit for 132 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Michael Joseph Cunningham, of 8118 Old Salt Road, Williamsfield, was sentenced to 17 months in prison and ordered to pay $20,805.96 in restitution after previously being convicted of one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
Cunningham was given credit for 44 days in jail in this case.
• Ray William Ankrom, of 525 Liberty Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to six to nine years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.
Ankrom was given credit for 81 days in jail in this case.
• Kala Marie Corey, of 702 West 35th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at personal recognizance, and Corey was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Joshua Peter Daughtry was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence and one count of disrupting public services, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• Robert Turner, of 3622 Schenley Avenue, Apartment 8, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $5,000 personal recognizance, and Turner was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Breanna Sue Fair, of 3747 West 47th Place, lower apartment, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of assault and one count of domestic violence, first-degree misdemeanors.
Bond was continued at $5,000 or 10 percent.
• Kelly Baker, of 3306 Court Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $2,500 or 10 percent, and Baker was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Jennifer Marie Hubbard, of 1446 State Road, Rock Creek, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Hubbard was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Michael Skaruppa, of 5309 Kain Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $3,500 personal recognizance.
• Tod M. Kuscsik, of 5539 Adams Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
In another case, Kuscsik was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $2,500 personal recognizance, and Kuscsik was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Santos S. Rivera, of 4927 Topper Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a third-degree felony, and one count of driving under OVI suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Rivera was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Jose Gonzalez pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felonies, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Gonzalez was given credit for 49 days in jail in this case.
• Nicholas F. Paterniti, of 10163 Prospect Road, Strongsville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a third-degree felony, and one count of failure to stop after an accident, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $10,000 or 10 percent.
• Danielle Maxine Bashlor, of 961 East Main Street, Apartment 3, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle and one count of counterfeiting, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Jeremy A. Goebel, of 5005 Hope Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felonies, and one count of possession of cocaine and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Goebel was given credit for 32 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Goebel was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $3,500 personal recognizance, and Goebel was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Charles Robert Morgan, of 4419 Erie Ridge Avenue, Apartment 15, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Morgan was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Kevon Colbert, of 4903 Cornell Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Glenn G. Bryant, of 6629 North Ridge Road West, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Bryant was given credit for 19 days in jail in this case.
• Shannon Marie Callihan, of 310 West 54th Street, upstairs apartment, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Callihan was given credit for 76 days in jail in this case.
• Donald D. Mims pleaded guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
• Chloe Lynn Velez, of 219 Main Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.
Bond was set at $20,000 personal recognizance.
• Alexis Skye Bukovinski, of 5846 Weaver Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Dale M. Gutschmidt, of 3616 East 59th Street, Cleveland, pleaded guilty to one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to one year of community control.
• Michael Joseph Cunningham, of 8118 Old Salt Road, Williamsfield, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to a year in prison.
• Jennifer Thomason, of 670 Sherman Street, Geneva, was sentenced to three years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Thomason was given credit for 20 days in jail in this case.
• David Matthew Bliffin, of 5304 Benefit Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of vandalism and one count of breaking and entering, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Bliffin was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Dennis Leroy Brainard, of 5147 Church Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $50,000 cash or surety, and Brainard was given credit for 68 days in jail in this case.
• Andrew Steven Love, of 1032 Thayer Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of receiving stolen property, fourth-degree felonies, and two counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $10,000 cash, surety, property or 10 percent, and Love was given credit for 64 days in jail in this case.
• Javaun Anthony Whitted, of 2213 Columbus Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies, and two counts of domestic violence and one count of petty theft, first-degree misdemeanors.
Bond was continued at $50,000 personal recognizance on the aggravated burglary counts and $2,500 personal recognizance on the misdemeanor counts, and Whitted was given credit for nine days in jail in this case.
• Isiah Denell Mathers was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, third-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $50,000 cash or surety, and Mathers was given credit for 102 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Mathers was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $50,000 personal recognizance, and Mathers was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
In another case, Mathers was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony, one count of possession of cocaine, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of escape, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $50,000 personal recognizance, and Mathers was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Michael Kenneth Rowley, of 1523 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Rowley was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
In another case, Rowley was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felonies, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Rowley was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
