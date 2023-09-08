• Scott Robert Horn, of 4812 Strong Avenue, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted having weapons while under disability, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years of community control.
Horn was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
In another case, Horn pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years of community control.
Horn was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• William Russell Fowler, of 3043 Latimer Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety, and Fowler was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
In another case, Fowler was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety and Fowler was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Jason J. Sweeney, of 1761 Stonehaven Road, Madison, was sentenced to two years of community control, ordered to pay restitution of $2,115, and fined $250 after previously pleading guilty to one count of vandalism, a fourth-degree felony.
• Troy Hess, of 7755 Martin Drive, Conneaut, was sentenced to three years of community control and fined $250 after previously pleading guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Hess was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Jeffrey Lealong Griggs, of 28 Leslie Street, Geneva, was sentenced to three years of community control, ordered to pay $2,115 in restitution and fined $500 after previously pleading guilty to one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
• Vincent Steven Ballard, of 270 Bloor Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated murder and one count of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted murder, first-degree felonies, two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $1 million cash or surety, and Ballard was given credit for 37 days in jail in this case.
• Alexander Ellis Hoke, of 313 West 43rd Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony, one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and two counts of obstructing justice and one count of tampering with evidence, third-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $1 million cash or surety, and Hoke was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Leslie Anson Keesler, of 5530 North Richmond Road, upstairs apartment, Pierpont, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $30,000 personal recognizance.
• Olivia Rae Peters, of 1243 Route 167, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to five counts of obstructing justice, third-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety, and Peters was given credit for 22 days in jail in this case.
• Michael Allen Gossard, of 5214 Old Lake Road, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $10,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Gossard was given credit for 62 days in jail in this case.
• Douglas L. Montgomery, of 4733 Topper Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated murder and one count of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted murder, first-degree felonies, and two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $1 million, and Montgomery was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Patrick Burkholder, of 5620 Ledge Road, Madison, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $15,000 cash, surety to 10 percent, and Burkholder was given credit for 74 days in jail in this case.
• Ryan Casey Corson, of 141 Oak Street, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence and one count of strangulation, four-degree felonies.
Bond was modified to $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Corson was given credit for 51 days in jail in this case.
