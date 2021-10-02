• Ryan Colby Ellis, of 187 Park Avenue, Apartment 4, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $10,000 or 10 percent, and Ellis was given credit for 38 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Ellis was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $10,000 or 10 percent, and Ellis was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Timothy Allen Evans, of 1736 West 6th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $7,500 or 10 percent, and Evans was given credit for 41 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Evans was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $7,500 or 10 percent, and Evans was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Giustino Giuseppe Nasca, of 1915 Thistlewood Court, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony and one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $7,500 personal recognizance, and Nasca was given credit for 44 days in jail in this case.
• John J. Roth, of 2401 Hayford Road, Unit 4, Rock Creek, pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control, to run concurrent with a prison sentence.
Roth was given credit for 153 days in jail in this case.
• Scott Russell Pine, of 6742 Lake Road West, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring.
In another case, Pine was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring.
• Josue Montalvo, of 1212 Elk Drive, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring.
• Thomas J. Mattingly, Sr., of 2071 Brown Road, Jefferson, was sentenced to five years in jail after previously pleading guilty pursuant to North Carolina vs. Alford, and has been convicted of one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
• Henry Morrison, of 202 West Main Road, Lot 76, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Morrison was given credit for 37 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Morrison pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Morrison was given credit for 43 days in jail in this case.
The sentences shall run consecutively.
