• Waylande Juan Sanchez, of 6046 North Ridge Road West, Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to six months in jail and ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution.
Sanchez was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Luke T Demanett, of 993 Stanhope Kelloggsville Road, Dorset, pleaded guilty to three counts of receiving stolen property, one fourth-degree felony and two fifth-degree felonies, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
• Edward Eugene Thomas, of 6332 Route 46, Rome, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Thomas was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
In another case, Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Thomas was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• David James Brainard, of 2520 Dodgeville Road, Jefferson, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault and one count of endangering children, second-degree felonies, and was sentenced to four to six years in prison in this case.
Brainard was given credit for 183 days in jail in this case.
• Raul Alvarez Berrios, of 6758 West Maple Road, Geneva, was sentenced to seven to 10.5 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count in complicity in the commission of an offense and one count of trafficking in cocaine, first-degree felonies, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Berrios was given credit for 134 days in jail in this case.
• Heather Marie Plumley, of 26 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson, was found guilty of one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Plumley was given credit for 75 days in jail in this case.
• Andrea Vernice Wassick, of 591 Chestnut Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a fourth degree felony.
Bond was set at $1,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Wassick was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Michael Brandon Monroe, of 227 West 53rd Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of interference with custody, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to six months in prison.
Monroe was given credit for 65 days in jail in this case.
• David Patrick Hayes, of 7887 Route 7, Williamsfield, pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Hayes was given credit for 63 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Hayes pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and three counts of vandalism, fifth-degree felonies, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
In another case, Hayes pleaded guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Hayes was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Arianna Grubbs, of 5624 Adams Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Grubbs was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Richard Andrew Prinkey, 2870 Netcher Road, Jefferson, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Prinkey was given credit for 59 days in jail in this case.
• Luis Emanuel Vazquez, of 3421 Superior Avenue, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony, and one count of improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 40 months in prison.
Vazquez was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Michael Lee Kirschnick, of 4307 Station Avenue, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated possession of controlled substances, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Kirschnick was given credit for 130 days in jail in this case.
• Jonathan Michael Hayes, of 2453 Hines Road, Kingsville, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of cocaine and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Hayes was given credit for 15 days in jail in this case.
• Scott G. Schmittlein, of 1244 Hamlin Drive, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Erwin Cyril Coleman, of 1541 Columbus Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of cocaine, fifth-degree felonies.
Coleman was given credit for 33 days in jail in this case.
• Frederick Antonio Matthews, of 4501 West Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted aggravated trafficking in heroin and one count of possession of heroin, fourth-degree felonies.
• Wesley C. Dickerson Jr., of 2978 East 61st Street, lower apartment, Cleveland, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 14 months in jail in this case.
Dickerson was given credit for 78 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Dickerson pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Dickerson was given credit for 77 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Calvin M. McPherson, of 6028 Superior, Cleveland, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
McPherson was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Jessie L. Green, of 16149 Route 104, Chillicothe, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs of abuse or intoxicating liquor onto the grounds of a specified facility, a third-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety, and Green was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Keith William Paden, of 26 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Russell Allen Arnold, of 325 West 48th Street, Apartment 610, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of robbery, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault and one count of petty theft, first-degree misdemeanors.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Arnold was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
