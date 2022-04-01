• Jacob Connor Brunty, of 1827 West 8th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
Brunty was given credit for 232 days in jail in this case.
• Robert Van Alphen, of 659 White Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to 25 years in prison to live after previously pleading guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies, one count of voyeurism, a fifth-degree felony, two counts of rape, unclassified felonies, and one count of rape, a first-degree felony.
Van Alphen was given credit for 195 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Van Alphen was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, second-degree felonies.
Van Alphen was given credit for 250 days in jail in this case.
• Randall Michael Fenton, of 6210 North Ridge Road West, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Fenton was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Thomas E. Burris, of 2770 East Center Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance and four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, second-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $50,000 personal recognizance.
• Arnold James Smith, of 3537 Callender Road, Rock Creek, was sentenced to 18 months in jail after previously pleading guilty to one count of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Smith was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Catherine Marie Defini arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $25,000 personal recognizance.
• Mark Edwards Bates was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jose Antonio Camacho was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a second-degree felony.
• Malikhi Jermaine Coleman, of 1911 Lambros Lane, Apartment I6, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, second-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, with GPS monitoring, and Coleman was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Linda Leigh Tingley, of 100 Woodlawn Avenue, Number 6, Geneva, was sentenced to five to seven and a half years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of felonious assault, a first degree felony and one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony.
Tingley was given credit for 194 days in jail in this case.
• David Kaufmann, of 546 Sandusky Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to three years in prison after previously pleading guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, fourth-degree felonies.
Kaufmann was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Phillip J. Cipolla, of 17564 Old State Road, Middlefield, was sentenced to five years in prison after previously being convicted of one count of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.
Cipolla was given credit for 192 days in jail in this case.
• Theron Jason Franklin was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, a third-degree felony.
• Leonard J. Hoffstetter IV, of 325 West 48th Street, Apartment 1407, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Hoffstetter was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Nicholas Anthony Caputo, of 8098 Bundysburg Road, Windsor, was sentenced to five years of intensive community control supervision and fined $250 after previously pleading guilty to one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
Caputo was given credit for 32 days in jail in this case.
• Brian R. Boling, of 5411 Route 307 West, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent with GPS monitoring, and Boling was given credit for 39 days in jail in this case.
• Nicholas Charles Greathouse, of 723 East 16th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in cocaine, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Greathouse was given credit for 16 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Greathouse was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of trafficking in cocaine, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 and Greathouse was given credit for 24 days in jail in this case.
• Michelle Lynn Leggett was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Christopher Lee Rose pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
• Don-Maurice Waits, of 1621 West Prospect Road, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Waits was given credit for three days in jail.
• Ivan Cortes, of 5700 Nathan Avenue, Apartment 316, Ashtabula, was sentenced to four years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
Cortes was given credit for 26 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Cortes was sentenced to seven years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted rape, a second-degree felony.
Cortes was given credit for 169 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served consecutively.
• Cody Allen Smith, of 7604 Austinburg Road, Austinburg, was sentenced to 18 months of community control after previously pleading no contest to one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Eric Ray Osborne, of 621 West 30th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of trafficking in heroin, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 or 10 percent.
• Shane Matthew Klein, of 565 Sandusky Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Klein was given credit for 31 days in jail in this case.
• Brian Corey Fassnacht, of 2100 Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Fassnacht was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Samantha M. Olah was sentenced to three years in prison after previously being found guilty of one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony.
Olah was given credit for 11 days in jail in this case.
• Javon M. Smith, of 2230 Harbor Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to pay $1,073.99 in restitution after previously pleading guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
• Russell Paul Lautanen, of 2903 Jefferson Road, Apartment 3, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 30 to 31 years in prison after being found guilty of fifteen counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, second-degree felonies.
Lautanen was given credit for 55 days in jail in this case.
• Michael Anibal Ramirez-Cuevas, of 5755 Main Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Ramirez-Cuevas was given credit for 219 days in jail in this case.
• Valorie Olah was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison after being found guilty of one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony.
Olah was given credit for 38 days in jail in this case.
• Michael Derrick Tapia, of 4536 North Ridge Road East, Geneva, was sentenced to two years of community control after pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Tapia was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• John Robert Furman, of 2108 Doc Walker Road, Parker, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of one count of kidnapping and one count of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Furman was given credit for 508 days in jail in this case.
• Gerald Thompson, of 100 Woodlawn Avenue, Lot 2, Geneva, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Dana Andrew Carter, of 670 Oak Street, Painesville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Jacob Edwin Wright, of 6313 Bardmoor Boulevard, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $20,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Wright was given credit for 76 days in jail in this case.
• David Cline, of 729 West 57th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of abduction, a third-degree felony, and one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $25,000 cash, surety, property, or 10 percent.
• Nicholas Timothy Csehi, of 508 Myrtle Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated murder and one count of murder, unclassified felonies.
Bond was continued at $2,000,000 cash, surety or property with GPS monitoring, and Csehi was given credit for 49 days in jail in this case.
• Julian Echeverria, of 2123 East 42nd Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to six months in jail and five years of community control after perviously pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony.
Echeverria was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Wensdee M. Campbell, of 12451 Mayfield Road, Apartment B, Chardon, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of community control after being found guilty of one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Campbell was given credit for nine days in jail in this case.
• Coleman Barnhill pleaded guilty to one count of assault, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to 9 months in prison.
• Matthias L. Hodgkinson Jr., of 5747 Main Avenue, Apartment 1, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• Michelle Lyn Guzzo, of 5717 Woodman Avenue, Number 42, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, third-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $50,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring, and Guzzo was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Jason William Mitchell, of 3448 Center Street, Apartment C, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of harassment with a bodily substance and one count of obstructing official business, fifth-degree felonies, and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was modified to $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent with GPS monitoring.
• Andrew Lee Hommes, of 1229 West 8th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $200,000 cash, surety or property.
In another case, Hommes was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $2,500 cash, surety, or property.
• Jennifer T. Soderstrom, of 1334 Dodgeville Road, Rome, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 personal recognizance.
