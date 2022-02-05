• Andrew M Carlisle, of 3734 South Ridge Road East, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Carlisle was given credit for 115 days in jail in this case.
• Stephen Cady, of 6005 Hurlburt Road, Rome, was sentenced to 16 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Cady was given credit for 47 days in jail in this case.
• William James Spencer, of 5380 Weaver Road, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Spencer was given credit for 403 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Spencer pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in jail.
Spencer was given credit for 403 days in jail in this case.
• William A. Howard, of 2329 North Ridge Road East, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
Howard was given credit for 154 days in jail in this case.
• David J. Cline, of 729 West 57th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to six months in jail.
Cline was given credit for 71 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Cline pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to six months in jail and ordered to pay $2,000 restitution.
Cline was given credit for 12 days in jail in this case.
The two sentences will be served concurrently.
• Amy Parker, of 478 Williams Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $35,000 personal recognizance, and Parker was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Codey Kessler, of 520 Millard Avenue, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $15,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
In another case, Kessler was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $15,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• Sebastian Navarro Hartman, of 353 Chestnut Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, one third-degree felony and one fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• Damien Lujuane Norman, of 5918 Hillcrest Avenue, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of abduction, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $35,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• John Norris, of 285 1/2 Main Street, Apartment 17, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Norris was given credit for 55 days in jail in this case.
• Sean Ernest Stanaford, of 809 East 16th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Michael Thompson, of 39 Pearl Street, Apartment 4, Painesville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation and one count of domestic violence, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Thompson was given credit for 42 days in jail in this case.
• Aaron Kifer, of 172 West Main Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony,, and one count of forgery, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Andrew M. Carlisle, of 6617 Jefferson Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Ryan Anthony Gaylord, of 5501 West Maple Road, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• Amber Nichole Ensell, of 142 Nickel Plate Avenue, Upper Apartment, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of intensive community control.
Ensell was given credit for 12 days in jail in this case.
• Curt Alan Doll, of 812 Route 46 South, Apartment 3, Jefferson, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.
Doll was given credit for 107 days in jail in this case.
• Paul Guzzo, of 1446 State Road, Rock Creek, was sentenced to five to six and a half years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Guzzo was given credit for 123 days in jail in this case.
