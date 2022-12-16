• Scott Russell Pine, of 6742 Lake Road West, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to one day of community control.
Pine was given credit for 112 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Pine pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one day of community control.
Pine was given credit for 38 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Pine pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one day of community control.
Pine was given credit for 35 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Pine pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Pine was given credit for 120 days in jail in this case.
• Jason David Dames, of 731 Harbor Street, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree weapon, and was sentenced to nine months in jail.
Dames was given credit for 67 days in jail in this case.
• Hadjie Lazu Rivera Jr., of 3129 Glover Drive, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Rivera was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
In another case, Rivera was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of abduction and one count of domestic violence, third-degree felonies.
Rivera was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Carlos Anthony Alicea, of 442 Centennial Street, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $25,000 personal recognizance.
• Lorenzo Deandre Jackson, of 5717 Woodman Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of felonious assault, and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, second-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $100,000 cash, surety or property, and Jackson was given credit for 79 days in jail in this case.
• Kory Jamel Butcher, of 3925 North Ridge Road East, Lot 75, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilt to one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $100,000 personal recognizance.
In another case, Butcher was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of felonious assault, and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, second-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $100,000 personal recognizance.
• Sara Murkens, of 140 Lincoln Street, Springboro, Pennsylvania, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor, one count of failure to stop after an accident, a second-degree felony, and one count of failure to stop after an accident, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $25,000 personal recognizance.
• Dale M. Gutschmidt, of 6709 West Law Road, Valley City, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Jose Antonio Gonzalez, of 434 Center Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change in vehicle information or identifiers, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Edward Eugene Thomas, of 6332 Route 46, Rome, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
In another case, Thomas was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Thomas was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Shannon Marie Callihan, of 310 West 54th Street, Upper Apartment, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault and one count of petty theft, first-degree misdemeanors.
Bond was continued at $25,000 personal recognizance, and Callihan was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Joseph Ernst Woodworth pleaded guilty to one count of arson, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Woodworth was given credit for 109 days in jail in this case.
• Susan L Finchio, of 5515 Adams Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control and ordered to pay $4,000 restitution after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
• Lyn Finchio, of 1029 West 37th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control and ordered to pay $4,000 restitution after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted retaliation, a fourth-degree felony.
• Aaron Michael Reed, of 455 West Main Road, Apartment 20, Conneaut, was sentenced to two years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony.
• David Lee Stoakes, of 2451 Sodom Road, Orwell, was sentenced to two years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
In another case, Stoakes was sentenced to six months in jail after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted having weapons while under disability, a fourth-degree felony.
Stoakes was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
The two sentences will be served concurrently.
• Kristie M. Cooper, of 737 North Avenue, Painesville, was sentenced to one year of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Adam Michael Sovel, of 3028 Dickenson Road, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 42 to 45.5 years in prison after being convicted of six counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, second-degree felonies.
Sovel was given credit for 28 days in jail in this case.
• John Michael Harding Cagas Evans, of 412 West 41st Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Evans was given credit for 43 days in jail in this case.
• James Robert Carle, of 5139 University Drive, Geneva, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Steven Harold Coy III, of 285 1/2 Main Street, Number 5, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Coy was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
In another case, Coy was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $25,000 or 10 percent, and Coy was given credit for 15 days in jail in this case.
