• Artie R. Spencer III, of 3129 Windsor Road, Williamsfield, was sentenced to two years of intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
• Michael Harding, of 150 Grove Drive, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
Harding was given credit for 34 days in jail in this case.
• Ryan James Walkup, of 242 Linden Street, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Walkup was given credit for 10 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Walkup was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, first-degree felonies, one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $100,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring, and Walkup was given credit for 10 days in jail in this case.
• Don-Maurice Waits, of 1621 West Prospect Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Waits was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Paul D. Brunelle-Apley, of 310 West 54th Street, Upper Apartment, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Brunelle-Apley was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Gerald Lee Thompson, of 100 Woodlawn Avenue, Lot 2, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Nicholas Charles Jackson, of 517 West 58th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Jackson was given credit for 10 days in jail in this case.
• Eric S. Royal Jr., of 2307 Harbor Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Royal was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Sierra Renee Rumer, of 4955 Osborne Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $7,500 or 10 percent, and Rumer was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Shane Michael Welton, of 1112 West 37th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $25,000 personal recognizance.
• Amy M Parker, of 6466 Germantown Road, Lower Salem, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
No bond was set, and Parker was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Jason Timothy Burt Miller Jr., of 3214 Erin Avenue, Cleveland, pleaded guilty to one count of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to six months in prison.
• Joshua Lee Torres, of 1953 Thislewood, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Torres was given credit for 179 days in jail in this case.
A motion seeking to withdraw Torres’ guilty plea was rejected by the judge in this case before Torres was sentenced.
• Alexander Ellis Hoke, of 1425 8th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.
Hoke was given credit for 106 days in jail in this case.
• Lachelle M. Watson, of 804 West 48th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
• Michael A. Skaruppa, of 5579 Footville Richmond Road, Rock Creek, pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to six months in prison.
Skaruppa was given credit for 77 days in jail in this case.
• Joshua patrick Baker, of 1016 Michigan Avenue, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of arson registration violation, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year of community control.
• Dennis Allen Wolfgang, of 600 Stanhope Kellogsville Road, Dorset, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to failure to verify address, a third-degree felony.
Wolfgang was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Phillip M. Best, Cynthia M. Best, Timothy R. Best, State Road, Monroe Township, 6.2 acres, $15,000
• Michael P. Kato to Peyton Michael Knox, 608 Lyndon Ave., Saybrook Township, .25 acre, $144,200
• Cap City Real Estate LLC to Edgar Albelo, 2050 E. 39th St., Ashtabula Township, .11 acre, $140,000
• Tammy M. McDonough to David Adams, 882 Lincoln Drive, Conneaut, .10 acre, $130,000
• David R. Kiphart and Barbara J. Kiphart to Christopher Balcomb and Wendy Lee Balcomb, 7212 Regal Drive, North Kingsville, 1.5 acres, $275,000
• Scott A. Pinney and Diana L. Pinney to David R. Kiphart and Barbara Kiphart, 815 E. 24th St., Ashtabula, .25 acre, $245,000
• Beach Excavating Inc., Erica J. Morece, Samantha Shook, 2828 Shadyside Ave., Saybrook Township, .11 acre, $19,500
• Conneaut Foundation to Conneaut Harbor Investments LLC, Harbor Street, Conneaut, .15 acre, $45,000
• Kevin Oltmanns and Judith B. Oltmanns to Justin Radosevich and Kayla Stull, 1525 Route 46, Lenox Township, 9.9 acres, $345,000
• Lorraine M. Miklavic to Laura Walter, 6919 Gay Ave., Williamsfield Township, .45 acre, $8,000
• Brian M. McGill to Bruce L. Wayne, 607 Route 322, Colebrook Township, 1.1 acres, $252,000
• David Allen Dean and Stephanie L. Dean to Donald B. Whitlow and Judith L. Whitlow, 4342 Ireland Road, Hartsgrove Township, 11 acres, $160,000
• Fawn E. Nagle to MS&R Properties LLC, 5996 Marcy Road, Pierpont Township, .39 acre, $57,500
• Romerock Association Inc. to Soltese Builders Inc., Rome Rock Creek Road, Rome Township, .23 acre, $12,000
• Kathleen G. Dunham to Tyler J. Thomas, 3131 Wilson Ave., Ashtabula Township, .17 acre, $80,000
• Robert Freeborn Sr., to Connie D. Brown, 4915 Osborn Ave., Ashtabula, .63 acre, $62,500
• DCSW Enterprises LLC to Michael Roberts, 2932 High St., Morgan Township, .2 acre, $150,000
• Starlyn D. Grindle to RA Lumber LLC, Gerald Road, Saybrook Township, 6.4 acres, $27,500
• Charles R. Eddy Sr. and Judy A. Eddy to Gregory A. Myers and Laura J. Myers, 2945 Route 46, Lenox Township, 11.8 acres, $370,000
• Marilyn J. Gregg to Scott A. Pinney and Diana Pinney, 1240 Eagleville Jefferson Road, Jefferson Township, 1 acre, $120,000
• Thomas M. Mitchonie to Kreger Holdings LLC, 339 West St., Conneaut, .13 acre, $45,000
• Homer L. Turley and Jenny L. Turley to Joseph Keefe, 1113 Westminister Ave., Saybrook Township, .22 acre, $189,300
• Ramon L. Marsch and Susan M. Marsch to Jeremy J. Baker and Nicole L. Baker, 126 E. Main St., Orwell, 1.3 acres, $213,900
• Jill T. Muchiarone to Karen Baker Baluch, 793 Buffalo St., Conneaut, .16 acre, $107,500
• William R. Kahl and Melissa L. Kahl to Matthew Kramer, 4252 Gore Road, North Kingsville, 2.8 acres, $153,100
• Daniel H. Kernick and Kathi A. Kernick to Joshua R. Hamper and Meghan L. Hamper, 1559 Route 46, Lenox Township, 5 acres, $225,000
• Douglas A. Ellsworth and Beth A. Ellsworth to Dalton Morgan and Janice Hill, 1955 Black Sea Road, Lenox Township, 5.2 acres, $259,900
• Craig A. Dillon to Michael F. Steen, 3307 Higley Road, Trumbull Township, 3.9 acres, $145,000
• Kristopher Nicholas to Jmak Holdings LLC, 2147 Columbus Ave., Ashtabula, .14 acre, $67,000
• Ashley M. Meyers and Jason Bassin to Jesus Estrada and Dominque A. Estrada, 916 E. 15th St., Ashtabula, .1 acre, $75,000
• Melvin D. Byler to Katie A. Miller and Daniel H. Miller, 6216 Huntley Road, Windsor Township, 10 acres, $70,000
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Alfredo Lozano Hernandez, 228 W. 53rd St., Ashtabula, .15 acre, $55,000
• Koperna Sophiam Trust and Cheryl Ann Koperna (trustee) to James R. Bridenstine and Danielle R. Bridenstine, 720 Route 322, Colebrook Township, 2 acres, $60,000
• Hgle Real Co LLC to Richard T. Gebbie (trustee) and The Richard T. Gebbie Revocable Trust, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .20 acre, $189,900
• Joyce A. Rebhun to Margaret M. Bratt and Wyatt A. Bratt, 1812 Route 45, Austinburg Township, 1.2 acres, $108,770
• Marlene A. Carlson to Michael Evans and Melissa Evans, Traveler Road, Andover Township, $5,000
• Robert Hilston and Kathleen Hilston to John J. Powalie and Christopher J. Powalie, 208 Caper Place and 209 Caper Place, Andover Township, $17,600
• Gordon Wilber to Julie A. Oberg and Steven M. Oberg, 3090 Mechanicsville Road, Trumbull Township, 2.1 acres, $196,000
• Edward Frank to Brianna N. Kibler, 5678 Laskey Road, Hartsgrove Township, 2 acres, $134,000
• Tony Padovic and Jadranka Padovic et al to John R. Detweiler, Caine Road, Pierpont Township, 52.5 acres, $135,000
• Gromacki Revocable Living Trust to Chad Boyle, 601 Lakeview Ave., Conneaut, .47 acre, $17,000
• Harper Valley Preserve Inc. to Norvell L. Todd and Stacey M. Todd, N. River Road, Harpersfield Township, 2.4 acres, $115,000
• Enos Byler to WSW Properties LLC,7613 Jefferson Road, Ashtabula Township, .55 acre, $66,000
• Corey F. Graham and Ashlyn Graham to Kevin Richard Sullivan and Michelle Rae Labatte, 2095 South Park Lane, Morgan Township, .25 acre, $190,000
• Rueban M. Schwartz to Roberto Montes Vargas, 257 E. Main Road, Conneaut, .35 acre, $100,000
• Donna M. McGrath (successor trustee), Dorothy M. Andrus Revocable Living Trust, Scott E. Andrus, 4699 Lake Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, $266,667
• BNZ Properties LLC to Walter J. Koch and Glenna L. Koch, 800 Harbor St., Conneaut, .22 acre, $140,000
• Nancy M. Teed to Emma Lee Taylor, 1001 Lincoln Drive, Conneaut, .52 acre, $150,000
• Joann E. Yoder and Catherine Eippert to Keith G. Frederick and Vickie L. Frederick, 6915 Morningview St., .57 acre, $60,000
• Jamie P. Rawlins to Bradon Dell and Crystal Dell, 390 Beaver St., Conneaut, .20 acre, $108,000
• Lacey L. Lewis to Robert T. Seegert and Sandra Seegert, 462 Carl St., Conneaut, .34 acre, $82,500
• Alice F./ Dreslinski and Freda J. Stills to Alice F. Dreslinski and Andrew D. Dreslinski, Fox Road, Kingsville Township, 5 acres, $13,650
• Andrew L. Weaver and Andrew D. Weaver to Steven Ray Weaver and Annie E. Kurtz, 3543 Waters Road, Orwell Township, 16.2 acres, $148,000
• Wilfred R. Kleppel and Joan F. Holt et al to David V. Allen and Cindy M. Allen, Mechanicsville Road, Harpersfield Township, 51.7 acres, $145,000
• Timothy J. Dagg and Sandra J. Dagg (trustees) to Lori L. Funkhouser, 4267 Lake Road, Geneva Township, .23 acre, $299,000
• Robert M. Melcher and Ruth Melcher to Wendy Anne Fusco, Lancashire Drive, North Kingsville, $300
• Hgle Real Co LLC to Joseph A. Bigler and Kristin E. Bigler, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .25 acre, $169,900
• Jonea A. Cassin to Timothy Morse and Deborah Morse, 5618 Station Road, Rome Township, 5.3 acres, $239,000
• Scott R. Cromling and Marian Cromling to Lester J. Desalvo and Kelly J. Desalvo, 7215 Smith Road, Williamsfield Township, $105,000
• Michael Richard Starkey II, Sondra Cowan, Monica A. Byram, 5012 Higley Road, Hartsgrove Township, 5 acres, $260,000
• Mitchell H. Sahadi and Lisa A. Crites to David Lewandowski and Olivia A. Lewandowski, 2001 Old Farm St., Plymouth Township, .46 acre, $133,000
• Lake Erie Land Company to Mark J. Luoma and Janice E. Luoma, Logging Court, Geneva, $26,000
• Manuel R. Encinas to Larry R. Brady and Lynne R. Brady, 4835 Lake Road, Ashtabula Township, 2 acres, $66,100
• Angela K. Thirion to Steven Varano and Stacey Varano, 7250 Route 322, Williamsfield Township, .98 acre, $14,000
• Myron B. Niemi to Brown Family Properties LLC, 2210 E. Prospect Ave. and 2212 E. Prospect Ave., Ashtabula Township, .24 acre, $93,000
• Amy Lyn Potsko to Bobby M. Miller, 6071 Route 322, Windsor Township, 10.8 acres, $260,000
• Elsa M. Gabriel, Brent D. Buell, Mark D. Walters, 6612 Fourth Ave., Andover Township, .67 acre, $38,000
• G. David Marshall and Mary Lou Marshall (trustees) to Spring Family Properties LLC, Carpenter Road, Saybrook Township, 5 acres, $42,000
