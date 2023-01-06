• Paul D. Brunelle-Apley, of 310 West 54th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, one count of assault and one count of petty theft, first-degree misdemeanors.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash, surety or property, and Brunelle-Apley was given credit for 75 days in jail in this case.
• Bayleigh De Angelis, of 178 Garfield Lane, Jefferson, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
• Frederick H Ashley, of 100 West 42nd Street, Apartment 8, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of failure to verify address, a third-degree felony.
Ashley was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Jeffrey A Stanley pleaded guilty to one count of murder, an unclassified felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and one count of gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.
Stanley was given credit for 1,393 days in jail in this case.
• Joshua J Eubank, of 5942 Ogden Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Eubank was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
In another case, Eubank was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two third-degree felonies and one fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $25,000 personal recognizance.
• Jeremy A. Lesko, of 1554 Black Sea Road, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Lesko was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Christina M Bosland, of P.O. Box 198, North Kingsville, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
Bosland was given credit for 228 days in jail in this case.
• Brandon Joe Tamas, of 1578 Sugarcreek Drive, Rock Creek, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies, and was sentenced to one year in jail in this case.
Tamas was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Carlos David Hernandez Delgado , of 5101 Nathan Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety, and Hernandez Delgado was given credit for 33 days in jail in this case.
• Thia D. Anderson, of 6213 McNutt Avenue, Number 5, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
• Charles Allen Spencer Sr., of 5549 Leon Road, Andover, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery, a second-degree felony, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree, and was sentenced to three and a half to four and half years in prison.
Spencer was given credit for 162 days in jail in this case.
• Steven Thomas Mares, of 18712 Mumford Road, Garrettsville, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to two to three years in prison in this case.
Mares was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Ted James Ingledue, of 35461 Teegarden Road, Lisbon, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.
