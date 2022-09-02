• Aaron Matthew Burlingham, of 181 Elliot Avenue, Jefferson, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
• Norman Edwin Eisengart, of 5735 Lake Road West, Ashtabula, was sentenced to four years of community control and fined $500 after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted improper discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, a third-degree felony.
Eisengart was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Benjamin Fetters, of 4628 North Ridge Road West, Lot 54, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $3,500 cash, surety, property or 10 percent, and Fetters was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Charles O’Meara, of 4725 Stanhope Kelloggsville Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $6,000 personal recognizance, and O’Meara was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Jeffrey White, of 2229 Cardinal Drive, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $3,500 personal recognizance, and White was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Bayleigh Deangelis, of 178 Garfield Lane, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Rick Woodworth, of 132 1/2 Maruba Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Woodworth was given credit for 62 days in jail in this case.
• Andrew Lee Hommes, of 514 State Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison after being convicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Hommes was given credit for 70 days in jail in this case.
• Ryan Anthony Gaylord, of 5501 West Maple Road, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $30,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, and Gaylord was given credit for 18 days in jail in this case.
• Sonny Allen Sykes, of 2133 Brookview Boulevard, Parma, pleaded guilty to one count of assault, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to nine months in prison.
Sykes was given credit for 62 days in jail in this case.
• Anthony James Urch, of 3303 Fink Road, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Urch was given credit for 15 day in prison in this case.
• Jack Patton Jr., of 2014 East 31st Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary, a second-degree felony, one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $50,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Patton was given credit for 73 days in jail in this case.
• Stephen Paul Spencer Jr. was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $2,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Spencer was given credit for 29 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Spencer was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of vandalism and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $2,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Spencer was given credit for 31 days in jail in this case.
• Marquise Rashad Thomas was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault and one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, third-degree felonies, and one count of public indecency, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Jeffrey H. Sprinkle, of 6203 Route 7, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of vandalism and one count of breaking and entering, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $1,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Sprinkle was given credit for 14 days in jail in this case.
• Daryl W. Slapnicker, of 1445 West 6th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, and Slapnicker was given credit for 62 days in jail in this case.
• Michael Mandel Buis, of 5225 Forest Avenue, Maple Heights, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of trafficking in cocaine, third-degree felonies, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $100,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, and Buis was given credit for 63 days in jail in this case.
• Jack Wesley Patton, of 2014 East 31st Street, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a first-degree felony.
Bond was set at $15,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Patton was given credit for 27 days in jail in this case.
• Daylevauntae A. Wofford, of 5105 Chestnut Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent.
• Lauren Nicole Ayres, of 1136 West 9th Street, Apartment 2, Ashtabula, was sentenced to four years of community control and ordered to pay $828.38 in restitution after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Ayres was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Jordan Lewis, of 542 Sandusky Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Lewis was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
