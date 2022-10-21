• Susan Marie Lawton, of 5720 South Ridge Road West, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, one count of theft, and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $25,000 personal recognizance, and Lawton was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Jeffrey Sprinkle, of 6203 Route 7, Andover, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Sprinkle was given credit for 152 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Sprinkle pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Sprinkle was given credit for 104 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Sprinkle pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Sprinkle was given credit for 152 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Joshua D. Gurto pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Gurto was given credit for 1,672 days in jail in this case.
• Charles Joseph O’Meara, of 4725 Stanhope-Kellogsville Road, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to three years of community control and fined $200.
O’meara was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Jack Wesley Patton II, of 5207 State Road, Lot 114, Ashtabula, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, one count of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Patton was given credit for 160 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Patton pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Patton was given credit for 160 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Felito Juan Martinez, of 62 Leslie Street, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor, and one count of criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $10,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Martinez was given credit for 11 days in jail in this case.
• Christopher R Jaworski, of 7425 Faye Lane, Mentor, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $30,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Jaworski was given credit for 69 days in jail in this case.
• Robert D Corbin, of 495 Main Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $10,000 personal recognizance, and Corbin was given credit for 64 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Corbin was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of vandalism, fifth-degree felonies.,
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Corbin was given credit for 10 days in jail in this case.
