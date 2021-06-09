• Troy Lane Roop Jr., of 443 Sandusky Street, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted assault, fifth degree felonies, and was sentenced to 351 days in jail on each county, to be served concurrently.
Roop was given credit for 351 days in jail in this case.
• Leeland J. White II, of 3114 Ohio Avenue Extension, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of intensive community control.
In another case, White pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of intensive community control.
In another case, White pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl related compound, a fifth degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of intensive community control.
• John P. Streets, of 3360 Lampson Road, Austinburg, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously being pleading guilty to one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth degree felony.
• Desiree A. Shannon, of 3392 Austinburg Road, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, a fifth degree felony, and was sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison.
• Michael L. Henderson, of Lake Erie Correctional Institution, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, a third degree felony.
No bond was set.
• Carlos Rashawn Reddick, of Lake Erie Correctional Facility, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Joson Ryan Carroll, of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault, third degree felonies.
No bond was set.
• Leanna Boneham, of 4775 Sodom Hutchings Road, Fowler, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, one count of criminal damaging or endangering and two counts of endangering children, first degree misdemeanors.
Boneham was given credit for four days in jail.
• Frank J. Paprzycki, III, of 846 Western Star Court, Roaming Shores, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth degree felony.
Bond was set at $100,000 personal recognizance, and Paprzycki was given credit for two days in jail.
• Amy M. Parker, of 633 Kling Street, Akron, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring. Parker was given credit for 28 days in jail.
In another case, Parker was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring. Parker was given credit for 28 days in jail.
• Sean Coulton Fisher, of 427 Buffalo Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Fisher was given credit for 21 days in jail on this indictment.
• Kayla Gilson, of 202 West Main Road, Number 97, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular assault, a fourth degree felony.
Bond was continued at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• Troy Gary Stetz, of 202 East Main Street, 101A, Orwell, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony.
Bond was set at at $15,000 personal recognizance.
In another case, Stetz was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of trespassing a habitation, fourth degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $25,000 personal recognizance.
In antoher case, Stetz was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony and one count of misuse of credit cards, a first degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• Tyler Furmage, 4373 Route 84, Kingsville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony and one count of endangering children, a first degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• Jacob D. Edwards, of 1708 Harlansburg Road, New Castle, Pennsylvania, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth degree felony and one count of assault, a first degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Alicia Monique Wade, of 3286 West 82nd Street, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Jennifer Camille Kennedy, of 1609 Norman Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of patient abuse, a fourth degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Andrew Lee Church, of 7716 Route 193, Williamsfield, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of rape, a first degree felony, one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third degree felony and gross sexual imposition, a fourth degree felony.
Bond was set at $15,000, cash, surety or 10 percent, and Church was given credit for 15 days in jail in this case.
• Eric R. Hook, of 3107 Myers Road, Lot 69, Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony, and was sentenced to eight months in prison.
Hook was given credit for 114 days in jail.
• Deandre C. Thorington, of the Warren Correctional Institution, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third degree felony, and was sentenced to nine months in prison, to run concurrent with Thorington’s sentence in another case.
• Mathew R. Sandella, of 5329 Fort Avenue, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing official business and one count of resisting arrest, second degree misdemeanors, and was sentenced to one year of community control.
Sandella was given credit for six days in jail on this case.
• Jawann M. Evans, of 3015 Canfield Road, Youngstown, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in cocaine, a fifth degree felony.
In another case, Evans pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count trafficking in heroin, fourth degree felonies, and was sentenced to two years in jail.
• Mark A. Baker, 487 Parker St., Conneaut, helmet and glasses required, $50 and costs
• Brandon Baldwin, 223 ½ Whitney St., Conneaut, attempted obstructing official business, $250 and costs, 60-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for two years
• Kenneth O. Baldwin Jr., 472 Detroit St., Conneaut, speeding, $75 and costs
• Jesse A. Bowers, 131 Garden St., Conneaut, failure to control/weaving course, $75 and costs
• Bryan A. Buck, Delphos, maximum overload, $136 and costs
• John D. Cole, 690 Maple Ave., Conneaut, failure to reinstate, $250 and costs
• Scott J. Demay, Cooperstown, New York, overload, $80 and costs
• Rati Dzagnidzo, Cincinnati, overload, $80 and costs
• Gregory Ely, 507 State St., No. 1, Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $250 and costs, 30-day jail sentence (25 days conditionally suspended), credit for five days spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for two years
• Janita C. Figueroa, 2000 Dewey Road, Ashtabula, driving under suspension, $250 fine conditionally suspended, must become valid licensed driver by Aug. 31; speeding, $25 and costs
• Inderjeet S. Gill, Brampton, Ontario, overload, $136 and costs
• Calvert Harris, McDonald, wrong way on one-way street, $150 and costs
• Yvonne R. Hizer, 581 Parker St., Conneaut, operation of vehicle at stop sign, $50 and costs
• Jack A. Levy, Brook Park, overload, $131 and costs
• Scott A. Lindsay, 7202 Poore Road, Conneaut, no motorcycle endorsement, $50 and costs
• Chelsi R. Logo, 490 Sherman St., Conneaut, driving with temporary instruction permit, $50 and costs
• Devin Z. Miller, East Springfield, Pennsylvania, speeding, $90 and costs
• Deborah C. Poff, 363 Chestnut St., Conneaut, speeding, $90 and costs
• Patricia E. Resinger, Franklin, Pennsylvania, speeding, $75 and costs
• Michelle Reynolds, 3118 N. Main St., Rock Creek, criminal simulation, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, may participate in community work service program, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for two years; attempted identity theft, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, may participate in community work service program, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for two years
• Preston Schrader, Loveland, attempted breaking and entering, $100 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (174 days conditionally suspended), credit for six days spent in jail prior to conviction, may participate in community work service program, pay $360 restitution to victim, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program; theft, $100 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (174 days conditionally suspended), credit for six days spent in jail prior to conviction, may participate in community work service program, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program
• Manvir Singh, Brampton, Ontario, overload, $80 and costs
• Tia C. Snippert, Erie, Pennsylvania, speeding, $125 and costs
• Nicole M. Snow, Cranesville, Pennsylvania, speeding, $95 and costs
• Rebecca Tregaskis, Girard, Pennsylvania, speeding, $95 and costs
• Victor D. Vasquez, Bridgeton, New Jersey, overload, $80 and costs
• Kendale L. Wagner, 444 W. Main Road, Apt. 203, Conneaut, driving under suspension/revocation, $250 fine conditionally suspended, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, must become valid licensed driver by March 31, 2022
• James C. Williamson, Cranesville, Pennsylvania, overload, $144 and costs
• Donald Zuchowski, 241 Salem St., Conneaut, attempted aggravated possession of drugs, $250 and costs 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, forfeit $3,400 to Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County, obtain/maintain full-time employment, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for two years
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.