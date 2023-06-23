• Michael Kenneth Rowley, of 417 East 17th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $2,500 personal recognizance, and Rowley was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.{div}• Michael Kenneth Rowley, of 1523 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felonies, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Rowley was given credit for 18 days in jail in this case.
• Joseph Edward Garske, of 501 Thompson Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a fourth-degree felony.
• Robert M. Cooley, of 1150 North Main Street, Mansfield, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.
• Theron Allen Simmons Jr., of 681 Garrison Road, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of burglary, a third-degree felony.
Simmons was given credit for 154 days in jail in this case.
• Gabriel Jason Kirk, of 497 Beaver Street, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years of community control, ordered to serve 120 days in jail, and fined $1,350.
Kirk was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Matthew Wade Singleton, of 84 East Tibbitts Street, Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Singleton was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Joseph Holt Wooten, of 5805 Shepard Road, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Wooten was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Paul D. Brunelle-Apley, of 310 West 54th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to two to three years in prison.
Brunelle-Apley was given credit for 180 days in jail in this case.
• Troy Lane Roop Jr. was sentenced to 14 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Roop was given credit for 146 days in jail in this case.
• Billy Joe Mager, of 7620 Depot Road, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 16 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
• Austin Michael Swegan, of 2346 Dodgeville Road, Rome, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Swegan was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Curt L. Rodriguez, of 7340 Center Road, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of inducing panic, a fourth-degree felony, and three counts of aggravated menacing, first-degree misdemeanors.
Rodriguez was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Michael Andrew McDonald, of 1011 Carriage Hill, D-103, Ashtabula, was sentenced to one year of community control after pleading guilty to one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Shane P. Collins, of 5818 Beech Drive, Mentor, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Collins was given credit for 77 days in jail in this case.
• Giovanni Davila Rodriguez, of 5650 Woodman Avenue, Lot 55, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to five to 7.5 years in prison in this case.
Rodriguez was given credit for 152 days in jail in this case.
• Christopher Farr, of 1601 Sunset Avenue, Akron, pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to five years of community control, and ordered to pay $30,757.74 in restitution.
• Mary Hall, of 750 Eastlawn Street, Geneva, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
• Ja Sean T. Hatfield, of 4719 Homewood Drive, Mentor, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to two counts of trafficking in cocaine, one third-degree felony and one fourth-degree felony.
• Paul Alvin Kaufman, of 3053 Blair Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of gross sexual imposition, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $15,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• Jeremy Edward Smith, of 7152 Route 86, Windsor, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $15,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, and Smith was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Dylan Wayne Hanek, of 185 East Main Street, Number 200, Orwell, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Keith Kanieski, of 357 Adams Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Kanieski was given credit for nine days in jail in this case.
