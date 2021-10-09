• Jacob R. Wick, of 3067 Peterson Road, Jefferson, was sentenced to two years of intensive community control after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Wick was given credit for 113 days in jail in this case.
• John Paul McQueen, of 1250 West 28th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
McQueen was given credit for 170 days in jail in this case.
• Arthur L. Ezell, Jr., of 1505 West 8th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $50,000 surety, and Ezell was given credit for tow days in jail in this case.
• James Anthony Rich, of 1638 Garfield Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of intensive community control and ordered to pay $1,492 after previously pleading guilty to one count of theft, a fifth degree felony.
Rich was given credit for 10 days in jail.
• Steven J. Lott, of 369 Sandusky Street, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Lott was given credit for 50 days in jail in this case.
• James Anthony Rich, of 1638 Garfield Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Rich was given credit for 10 days in jail in this case.
• Natasha Nicole Gibson Hutchinson, of 3672 Stanhope-Kellogsville Road, Dorset, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Hutchinson was given credit for 13 days in jail in this case.
• Corey F. Sundberg, 3757 Route 6, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of sexual imposition, a third degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.• Branden Michael Knight, of 345 South Market Street, Jefferson, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Knight was given credit for 162 days in jail in this case.
• Joseph A. Kelsey Sr., of 1724 East 48th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and was sentenced to five to seven and a half years in prison.
Kelsey was given credit for 57 days in jail in this case.
Jeremy R. Martin, of 201 Logan Street, Bedford, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
• Crystal Ann Hamilton, of 908 West 41st Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted abduction, a fourth-degree felony.
Hamilton was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• James Richard Westdorp, of 912 North Marsh, Plainwell, Michigan, was sentenced to seven to 10.5 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Westdorp was given credit for 200 days in jail in this case.
• Jerred Scott Snow, of 454 South Parrish Road, Conneaut, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.
Snow was given credit for 12 days in jail in this case.
• William J. Shaw, of 3853 Austin Road, Geneva, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.
Shaw was given credit for 120 days in prison in this case.
• Tyler J. Deming, of 3031 Larson Lane, Ashtabula, was sentenced to six months in jail after previously pleading guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
In another case, Deming was sentenced to six months in jail after previously pleading guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
The sentences will be served consecutively.
• Jennifer Camille Kennedy, of 1609 Norman Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and five years of intensive community control after previously being found guilty of one count of patient abuse, a fourth-degree felony.
• Robert W. Cowen, of 228 Progress Place, Number 7, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleaded guilty to one count of petty theft and two counts of assault, first-degree misdemeanors.
• Jordan M. Peters, of 5525 Madison Avenue, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to six to nine years in prison.
Peters was given credit for 104 days in jail in this case.
• Stacy Rose Campbell, of 1712 East 45th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of complicity, one first-degree felony, one third-degree felony and one fifth-degree felony and one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent with GPS monitoring, and Campbell was given credit for eight days in jail.
• Michael L. Henderson pleaded guilty to one count of assault, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years in prison.
• Joson Ryan Carroll pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, third-degree felonies, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
