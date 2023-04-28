• Heidi M. Dalheim, of 839 Robbins Avenue, Niles, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Steven Alan Taylor, of 6388 Marchinn Road, Ravenna, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $30,000 personal recognizance, and Taylor was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Jacob Gregory Debevec, of 116 Elliott Avenue, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Debevec was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Michael Scott Kimmy, of 9257 Chillicothe Road, Apartment 5, Willoughby, was sentenced to two years of community control.
Kimmy was given credit for 158 days in jail in this case.
• Christopher Ray Boone, of 126 15th Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, three counts of assault and one count of domestic violence, first-degree misdemeanors, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
• James Joseph O’Connor, of 1284 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, second-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $50,000 personal recognizance.
• Caleb Xander Beach, of 2099 Windsor Road, Williamsfield, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance, and Beach was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Victor Louis Liggett-Paris, of 3651 Blackmore Road, Perry, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, one count of abduction, a third-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $7,500 or 10 percent, and Liggett-Paris was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Felito Juan Martinez, of 62 Leslie Street, Geneva, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
In another case, Martinez was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Martinez was given credit for 178 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Martinez was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Martinez was given credit for 163 days in jail in this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.