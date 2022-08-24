• John W Volante, of 138 15th Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison after previously being found guilty of one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.
Volante was given credit for 172 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Volante was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony,
Volante was given credit for 268 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Stephen Robert Woodruff Sr., of 5678 Route 6, Rome, pleaded guilty to one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to five to seven and a half years in prison in this case.
• Ryan James Walkup, of 242 Linden Street, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 or 10 percent, and Walkup was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Brian P. Blasko, of 82 East Tibbits, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of robbery, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 or 10 percent, and Blasko was given credit for 20 days in jail in this case.
• Kimberly S Newbold, of 5035 South Ridge Road East, Ashtabula, was sentenced to nine to 11.5 years in jail after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, one count of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them.
Newbold was given credit for 30 days in jail in this case.
• Sean Alan Mongenel, of 3017 West Main Street, Kingsville, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Mongenel was given credit for 88 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Mongenel pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Mongenel was given credit for 88 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Keith Allen Brenizer, of 2646 Route 7, Andover, was sentenced to 340 days in jail after previously pleading guilty to one count of menacing by stalking and one count of telecommunications harassment, first-degree misdemeanors.
Brenizer was given credit for 58 days in jail in this case.
• Franklin R Kessler, of 520 Millard Avenue, Conneaut, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
Kessler was given credit for 21 days in jail in this case.
• Michael Lee Beach, of 10126 Dennison-Ashtabula Road, Orwell, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 90 of which were suspended, and ordered to pay $2,306.42 in restitution after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Beach was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Dayion Malik Jeter, of 890 Paxton Road, Cleveland, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Jeter was given credit for 112 days in jail in this case.
• John Evans, of 412 West 41st Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $3,500 personal recognizance.
• Clayton Joseph Dodge, of 5650 Woodman Avenue, Lot 50, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Dodge was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Albert J Bruce, of 99 Woodlawn Avenue, Apartment B, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
In another case, Bruce was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Hunter Michael Stecklein, of 1480 Jefferson-Eagleville Road, Jefferson, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Stecklein was given credit for 71 days in jail in this case.
• Michael Paul Pasqualone Jr., of 4709 Topper Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of assault, a third-degree felony.
