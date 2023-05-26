• Shaun Kenyota Proctor, of 1525 East 46th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to two counts of assault, fourth-degree felonies.
Proctor was given credit for two days in jail.
• Marissa L. Pentek, of 750 Eastlawn Street, Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control and was fined $375.
Pentek was given credit for 14 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Pentek pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Pentek was given credit for 14 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Pentek pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Pentek was given credit for 16 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Billy John Beeler III, of 185 East Main Street, #106A, Orwell, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to 12 months incarceration.
Beeler was given credit for 26 days in jail in this case.
• Tyrone A. Harvey, of 2771 East 124th Street, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of cocaine, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Harvey was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
In another case, Harvey was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felonies, and one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $25,000 personal recognizance, and Harvey was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
In another case, Harvey was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance, and Harvey was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
