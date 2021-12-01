• Delshawn M. Wells, of 433 West Prospect Road, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years in prison after previously being convicted of one count of burglary, a second-degree felony and one count of violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Wells was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
In another case, Wells was sentenced to two years in prison after previously being convicted of two counts of burglary, second-degree felonies.
Wells was given credit for 207 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served consecutively.
In another case, Wells was sentenced to 11 months in prison after previously being convicted of one case of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Wells was given credit for 10 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Wells was sentenced to seven months in prison and ordered to pay $500 after previously being convicted of one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Wells was given credit for 10 days in jail in this case.
The sentences in the trespass in a habitation and vandalism cases will be served concurrently with one another, but consecutively with the other two sentences.
• Daniel Gregory Browngardt, of 5917 Williamsburg Drive, Highland Heights, was sentenced to two years of intensive community control and fined $525 after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Bradley Schaade, of 1906 Bob White Drive, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years in prison after previously being convicted on one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
Schaade was given credit for 48 days in jail in this case.
• Emmanuel Andera Lucas was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
• Rebecca Anne Geller was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Steven G. Crawford, of 130 Stage Avenue, Painesville, pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony and was sentenced to 10 months in prison.
Crawford was given credit for 71 days in jail.
In another case, Crawford pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 10 months in prison.
Crawford was given credit for 75 days in jail.
The sentences will run concurrently
• Zachary Michael Burtt pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to six to nine years in prison.
Burtt was given credit for 460 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Burtt pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, and was sentenced to six to nine years in prison.
Burt was given credit for 426 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Burtt pleaded guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation and one count of disrupting public services, fourth-degree felonies, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Burt was given credit for 409 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Burtt pleaded guilty to one count of assault, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to six months in prison.
Burtt was given credit for 235 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will run concurrently.
• Amy M. Parker, of 6466 Germantown Road, Lower Salem, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
No bond was set, and Parker was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Amy M. Parker, of 598 Williams Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety, with the requirement for GPS monitoring, and Parker was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Eric E. Schultz, of 240 West High Street, Painesville, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Schultz was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Sean Coulton Fisher, of 427 Buffalo Street, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to five years of intensive community control.
• Willaim Horace Britton, of 710 Route 322, Orwell, was sentenced to five years of community control and fined $1,000 after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Britton was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Joshua Strickler, of 583 Liberty Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously being found guilty of one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
• Gary E. Drew, of 202 West Main Road, Lot 21, Conneaut, was sentenced to five years of intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
•Steven Taylor, of 2130 East 44th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Taylor was given credit for 15 days in jail in this case.
• Jake Dias, of 22 York Court, Turnersville, New Jersey, was sentenced to five years of community control and was fined $3,500 after previously pleading guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony.
Dias was given credit for 13 days in jail in this case.
• Crystal L. Jackson, of 517 West 58th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Breann M. Ondreako, of 202 West Main Road, Lot 58, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Ondreako was given credit for 51 days in jail in this case.
• Steven Errol Graham, of 5867 Woodman Avenue, Apartment 12, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Graham was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
In another case, Graham was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Graham was given credit for 13 days in jail in this case.
• Dale Earl Walker, of 472 Detroit Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of criminal mischief, a third-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $25,000 or 10 percent, and Walker was given credit for 34 days in jail in this case.
• Tenax Corporation to Linda M. Laurello, Manchester Court, Saybrook Township, 1.3 acres, $25,000
• Betty Lou Morrison to Green Land Holdings LLC, 5452 Root Road, Monroe Township, 16.2 acres, $206,000
• Jack M. Blakemore and Elizabeth M. Blakemore to Joshua L. Halin and Judith L. Halin, 526 Apache Drive and 527 Apache Drive, Andover Township, $35,000
• Brian M. O’Toole to Tryna McCaulley and Deon McCaulley, 1224 Thunderbird St. and 1223 Thunderbird St., Andover Township, $17,500
• Sandra Knipper to Robert E. Appleton and Rhonda Appleton, 557 Rome Rock Creek Road, Morgan Township, .27 acre, $199,977
• Jo Ann Ellsworth to Brian R. Offenberg and Debbielin E. Offenberg, 1093 Overly Road, Jefferson Township, 5.2 acres, $165,000
• Scott A. Baker and Cindy S. Baker to Samuel Newell Jr. and Jennifer Newell, 6355 Hedrick Lane, North Kingsville, .55 acre, $243,000
• Bruce R. Hook and Kathy A. Grey to Isiah Denmeade and Dyan Denmeade, 544 S. Ridge Road, Geneva, .68 acre, $293,000
• Joshua Morrison and Theresa M. Morrison to Katie E. Stanton, 641 Whitney Road, Conneaut, .44 acre, $109,000
• Shirley Bugosh and Rebecca Moore et al to Joseph V. Ribic and Whitney Jackson, 4189 Lake Road, Geneva Township, .32 acre, $150,000
• Robert Marrison and Adrienne Marrison to Daniel S. Vaughan and Laura L. Vaughan, Guest Road, New Lyme Township, 5 acres, $25,000
• Todd A. Weith, Cassandra M. Swango, Weslog LLC, 963 Sunset Circle, Rome Township, .22 acre, $171,000
• William C. Brown to William H. Brown, 1443 W. 9th St., Ashtabula, .16 acre, $65,000
• Caroline M. Simon to Max W. Whetson, 639 Harbor St., Conneaut, .16 acre, $47,000
• Soltese Builders Inc. to Kourtney T. Lane, Rome Rock Creek Road, Rome Township, .25 acre, $4,000
• Dale Robert McConnell to Misty M. Boncimino, 7640 Depot Road, Saybrook Township, .59 acre, $150,000
• Guy E. Keener Jr., Kevin Snider, Kayla Pfouts, 3236 Ridgewood Ave., Ashtabula Township, .52 acre, $158,500
• Diane Rubino, Kathleen Mackris, Mary Ellen Burkart, Palmetto Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .10 acre, $6,000
• Frank C. Southall Jr. and Brenda J. Southall (trustees) to Sandra A. Davis, 625 Tall Trees Drive, Ashtabula Township, .32 acre, $185,000
• Nancy L. Acierno to Frank C. Southall Jr. and Brenda J. Southall (trustees) et al, 5930 Lake Road, Saybrook Township, $150,000
• Sherry A. McGill, Cherry Valley Farm LLC, Levi Miller Jr. et al, Route 6, Rome Township, 5 acres, $95,000
• David V. Peskar and Wendy A. Peskar (trustees) to Gary M. Gribbons and Pamela M. Gribbons, Ravinewood Drive, Austinburg Township, 1.4 acres, $30,000
• Joshua Lewis and Rachel Lewis to William Valentino, Hickok Road (2 acres) and 1349 Mill Creek Road (5.2 acres), Jefferson Township, $70,000
• Kaico Properties Ltd. To Lyndon Investments Ltd., 1934 E. 31st St., Ashtabula Township, .59 acre, $290,000
• Ray Pugliese, Bryan Gray, Ray Pugliese, 350 Winnebago Drive, Andover Township, $4,050
• Flora G. Cosner and Donald Cosner to Bryant B. Wheeler, 546 W. Main Road, Conneaut, .65 acre, $96,500
• Michael George Pawlyschyn, Olga Marie Pawlyschyn et al, Michael George Pawlyschyn, Maple Drive (.45 acre) and Route 322 (.55 acre), Williamsfield Township, $9,500
• John Dowling and Patsy Dowling to John Salo, 854 Barth Ave., Andover Township, $42,000
• Michael George Pawlyschyn to Anthony J. Yackovich and Stephanie E. Yackovich, Maple Drive (.45 acre) and Route 322 (.55 acre), Williamsfield Township, $2,500
• Geneva Life Care Center LLC to Geneva Capital Holdings LLC, 1140 S. Broadway, Geneva, 7.2 acres, $6.4 million
• Erinne R. Musacchio to Kimberly Furman, 6529 Jefferson Road, Ashtabula Township, .12 acre, $130,000
• Nathan R. Kennedy to Erik Wisch and Aleshia Wisch, 1026 Garrison Road, Plymouth Township, .82 acre, $186,000
• James G. Nash and Linda O. Nash to Stephen Slone and Joan Sloan, 1311 Jobey Trail, Harpersfield Township, 2 acres, $275,000
• Janis L. Athey to Mark A. Lucke and Susan M. Lucke, 5035 Mapleton Beach and 5041 Mapleton Beach, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .06 acre, $294,200
• Kenneth R. Coltman and June Ellen Coltman to Kimberlee R. Consola, 7370 Gane Road, Wayne Township, 3.6 acres, $50,000
• Thomas L. Adams to Aden Byler and Martha J. Byler, 5927 Hyde, Hartsgrove Township, 5.3 acres, $100,000
• Roger Kemper Bickel and Michelle Bickel to Carole A. Montgomery, 1016 Sandusky St., Conneaut, .15 acre, $128,000
• Dale A. Dragon Jr. to Bilhan R. Rodriquez Decarpenter, 4000 Fargo Drive, Ashtabula Township, .14 acre, $57,000
• Northwest Savings Bank to BWPS Ventures LLC, 1040 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, .49 acre, $135,000
• Mitchell Jones to Tucker W. Ochalek and McKenzie I. Ochalek, 5317 N. Ridge Road, Saybrook Township, .68 acre, $46,500
• Kaydo Czup LLC to Jarele L. Gaines, 1742 E. 47th St., Ashtabula, .13 acre, $159,500
• Sam J. Byler and Gertie Byler to Benjamin S. Byler and Barbara R. Byler, Mill Road, Cherry Valley Township, 4.9 acres, $15,000
• Katrina Emery, Sharain Picasso, Jordan Anthony Antoun, 3030 Aberdeen Ave., Ashtabula Township, .16 acre, $39,600
• Alton C. Noland and Barbara M. Noland to Daniel S. Sichko, 391 Chestnut St., Conneaut, .48 acre, $115,000
• Phillip M. Best, Cynthia M. Best, Timothy R. Best, State Road, Monroe Township, 6.2 acres, $15,000
• Michael P. Kato to Peyton Michael Knox, 608 Lyndon Ave., Saybrook Township, .25 acre, $144,200
• Cap City Real Estate LLC to Edgar Albelo, 2050 E. 39th St., Ashtabula Township, .11 acre, $140,000
• Tammy M. McDonough to David Adams, 882 Lincoln Drive, Conneaut, .10 acre, $130,000
• David R. Kiphart and Barbara J. Kiphart to Christopher Balcomb and Wendy Lee Balcomb, 7212 Regal Drive, North Kingsville, 1.5 acres, $275,000
• Scott A. Pinney and Diana L. Pinney to David R. Kiphart and Barbara Kiphart, 815 E. 24th St., Ashtabula, .25 acre, $245,000
• Beach Excavating Inc., Erica J. Morece, Samantha Shook, 2828 Shadyside Ave., Saybrook Township, .11 acre, $19,500
• Conneaut Foundation to Conneaut Harbor Investments LLC, Harbor Street, Conneaut, .15 acre, $45,000
• Kevin Oltmanns and Judith B. Oltmanns to Justin Radosevich and Kayla Stull, 1525 Route 46, Lenox Township, 9.9 acres, $345,000
• Lorraine M. Miklavic to Laura Walter, 6919 Gay Ave., Williamsfield Township, .45 acre, $8,000
• Brian M. McGill to Bruce L. Wayne, 607 Route 322, Colebrook Township, 1.1 acres, $252,000
• David Allen Dean and Stephanie L. Dean to Donald B. Whitlow and Judith L. Whitlow, 4342 Ireland Road, Hartsgrove Township, 11 acres, $160,000
• Fawn E. Nagle to MS&R Properties LLC, 5996 Marcy Road, Pierpont Township, .39 acre, $57,500
• Romerock Association Inc. to Soltese Builders Inc., Rome Rock Creek Road, Rome Township, .23 acre, $12,000
• Kathleen G. Dunham to Tyler J. Thomas, 3131 Wilson Ave., Ashtabula Township, .17 acre, $80,000
• Robert Freeborn Sr., to Connie D. Brown, 4915 Osborn Ave., Ashtabula, .63 acre, $62,500
• DCSW Enterprises LLC to Michael Roberts, 2932 High St., Morgan Township, .2 acre, $150,000
• Starlyn D. Grindle to RA Lumber LLC, Gerald Road, Saybrook Township, 6.4 acres, $27,500
