• Lawrence Edward Kirk III, of 856 West 48th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years of community control.
• Keith Michael Tackett, of 3830 North Ridge Road West, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to five years of community control.
• Ashley Marie Beseda pleaded guilty to one count of attempted failure to provide notice of change of address, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Daryl W. Slapnicker, of 1445 West 6th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Slapnicker was given credit for 88 days in jail in this case.
• Luis Alexander Cruz, of 1112 West 37th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted obstructing justice, a fourth-degree felony.
• Alexander V. Vangieson, of 4246 Route 84, Kingsville, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted having weapons while under disability, a fourth-degree felony.
Vangieson was given credit for nine days in jail in this case.
• Josue Huertas-Alicia, of 719 West Main Street, Geneva, was sentenced to 75 years to life in prison after being found guilty of five counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Huertas-Alicia was given credit for 35 days in jail in this case.
• Ivan Jamall Grover, of 835 Myrtle Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 22 to 26 years in prison after previously being convicted of one count of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation of a school safety zone, second-degree felonies.
Grover was given credit for 157 days in jail in this case.
• Ryan James Walkup, of 242 Linden Street, Jefferson, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
Walkup was given credit for 98 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Walkup was sentenced to nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Walkup was given credit for 98 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Walkup was sentenced to four to six years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Walkup was given credit for 108 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Walkup was sentenced to nine months of prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Walkup was given credit for 98 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Stephen Paul Spencer Jr., of 5618 Dunbar Avenue, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of vandalism and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, and was sentenced to 10 months in prison.
Spencer was given credit for 107 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Spencer pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Spencer was given credit for 97 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Spencer pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies, and was sentenced to 10 months in prison.
Spencer was given credit for 107 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Matthew Scott Howatt pleaded guilty to three counts of assault, third-degree felonies, and one count of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
• Demetrius D Thompson, of 1604 West 14th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Thompson was given credit for 79 days in jail in this case.
• Frederick Antonio Matthews, of 4501 West Avenue, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in heroin, a third-degree felony, one count of possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Joseph Holt-Wooten, of 5805 Shepard Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Holt-Wooten was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Douglas Jeffrey Haines, of 4009 Route 6, Andover, pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and was sentenced to 28 to 33 years in prison.
Haines was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Heather Ann Tinker, of 7800 Ferguson Road, Streetsboro, was sentenced to seven years in prison after previously being convicted of one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstruction of justice, third-degree felonies, and one count of gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony.
Tinker was given credit for 194 days in jail in this case.
• Tori Lynn Lister, of 1619 West 19th Street, Apartment A, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Lister was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Wilma Lee Snyder, of 1415 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of rape, a first-degree felony.
Snyder was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Larry Lee Krueger was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Krueger was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
In another case, Krueger was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Krueger was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Scott Matthew Hughell, of 1433 West 4th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control and ordered to pay $2,666 after previously pleading guilty to two counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies.
Hughell was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
