• Christopher Lane, of 6562 Hayes Road, Andover, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, a second degree felony, and was sentenced to four to six years in prison.
In another case, Lane pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
In another case, Lane pleaded guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Eric J. Seegert, of 404 Buffalo Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of robbery, a third degree felony.
Seegert was given credit for 86 days in jail in this case.
• Collin Matthew Deering, of 4378 Cork-Cold Springs Road, Geneva, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 180 of which were suspended, and two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of assault, a first degree misdemeanor.
• Michael Jay Phillip, of 4021 Todd Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted assault, a fourth degree felony.
• David Lamar Pinson, of 2922 Glover Drive, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trespassing in a habitation, a fourth degree felony and one count of aggravated menacing, a first degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance, and Pinson was given credit for one day in jail on this indictment.
In another case, Pinson pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony and one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Pinson was given credit for five days in jail on this indictments.
• Robert Lee Van-Alphen, of 659 White Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, second degree felonies.
Bond was set at $100,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, with GPS monitoring, and Van-Alphen was given credit for 25 days in jail on this indictment.
• Preston Schrader was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle and one count of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, with a requirement for GPS monitoring. Schrader was given credit for 51 days in jail in this case.
• William J. Loomis, of 933 West 37th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony.
Bond was set at $25,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring, and Loomis was given credit for 36 days in jail in this case.
• Brandon Michael Casper, of 5128 Gary Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Casper was given credit for 27 days in jail.
• Donald Thomas Paris, of 2222 East 40th Street, Akron, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of rape, a first degree felony and two counts of gross sexual imposition, third degree felonies.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, with GPS monitoring.
• Heather J. Bradbury, of 3017 West Main Street, Kingsville, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.
• Jeffrey C Bayless, of 25680 Chardon Road, Richmond Heights, was sentenced to two years of intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of failure to register, a first degree felony.
• Jeffrey J. Kinnunen, 51, and Paula R. Bell, 44, 6431 Murray Ave., Ashtabula
• Frank C. Dietrich, 58, and Jean M. Cavanaugh, 60, Catawba, South Carolina
• Hannah A. Cole, 24, 969 S. Spruce St., Jefferson, and Jacob M. Wilber, 26, 696 S. Spruce Street, Jefferson
• Laura M. Nelson, 31, and James A. Latak, 39, 1705 E. 28th, Lot 24, Ashtabula
• Kevin P. Holloman, 23, 5544 N. Ridge Road, Ashtabula, and Kayla N. Hunter, 28, 7409 Poore Road, Conneaut
• Grace N. Champagne, 21, and Brandon L. Brotherson, 30, 979 Doyle Road, Jefferson
• Mary Catherine Premo, 29, and Stephen Karl Hay, 35, Kinsman
• Michael Brett Rhodes, 45, and Jessica Helen Fisher, 39, 1815 E. 42nd St., Ashtabula
• Louis A. Aponte, 66, and Robin L. Myers, 60, 7147 S. Parkwood Ave., Conneaut
• Joshua L. Wessell, 36, and Beth R. Starcher, 28, 2239 Plymouth Ridge Road, Ashtabula
• Shyril D. Smith, 32, 295 Depot St., Conneaut, and Andrew L. Dadlow, 33, 5011 Route 193, Dorset
• Michael Anthony Ciaravino, 38, and Brandi Lynn Ward, 38, 34 S. Cedar St., Geneva
• Cody T. Blizzard, 27, and Tori A. Ernst, 27, 1602 W. 14th St., Ashtabula
• Jame Lee Johnson, 21, and Maximilian H. Mitchell, 21, 911 W. 60th St., Ashtabula
• Ayssa M. Jarvi, 26, and Ryan K. Makepeace, 28, 781 Harbor St., Conneaut
• Chris A. Georgia, 24, 5574 Furnace Road, Conneaut, and Kyle A. Kerstetter, 28, Edinboro, Pennsylvania
• Robert Joseph Lyzen, 44, and Lora Kay Fletcher, 47, 701 Black Sea Road, Jefferson
• Michael S. Kiser, 37, and Melissa A. Carpenter, 38, 453 Madison St., Conneaut
• April M. Lane, 26, and April M. Spring, 24,710 Myrtle Ave., Ashtabula
• Taylor Deline Fox, 26, and Charles Emerson Montgomery, 26, 1928 Lambros Lane, Ashtabula
• Joshua T. Cunningham, 43, and Kathleen L. Maynard, 40, 5037 Tuckaho Drive, Andover
• Mark S. Rektor, 69, and Jean Sandison, 68, 184 Maplewood Drive, Jefferson
• Melvin Byler, 22, Middlefield, and Amanda A. Fisher, 23, 3728 Montgomery Road, Orwell
• Michelle R. Jones, 44, and Mark C. Macey, 40, 1970 Mills Road, Ashtabula
• George Sevich, 67, 2766 Lillie Road, Jefferson, and Kamilya Y. Khuramshina, 63, 2677 Lillie Road, Jefferson
• Ryan M. White, 28, and Natalie R. McKinstry, 19, 533 Heritage Square, Jefferson
• Jaymes R. Wilcox, 29, and Bessie M. Scott, 45, 7544 Glenwood Road, Conneaut
• Misty M. Siders, 40, and Kevin P. Terry, 44, 765 Lake Road, Conneaut
• Darren J. Sharkey, 31, and Taylor L. Vallimont, 21, 232 Sandusky St., Conneaut
• Monte R. Foltz, 70, and Dee A. Ellis, 72, 1310 Westminster Ave., Ashtabula
• Alexxa Abrianna Lee Laird, 24, and Clayton John Bennett, 21, 1119 Columbus Ave., Ashtabula
• Abriel L. Van Buren, 21, and Drake J. Jackson, 25, 1611 Columbus Ave, Apt. 9, Ashtabula
• Pamela Jo Ford, 34, and William Raymond Roberts Jr., 32, 4578 Pymatuning Lake Road, Andover
• Stephen J. McAllister, 32, and Dina M. Gaines, 33, 459 Sandusky St., Conneaut
• Erika L. Snyder, 28, and Julian P. Vasquez, 28, 1228 Van Winkle Drive, Ashtabula
• Daniel A. Mansuy and Laurie C. Mansuy to Julio Palomino and Anita Palomino, Padanarum Road, Geneva Township, 5 acres, $30,000
• Varleen Calvilla to Brandi J. Williams, 2049 North Park Lane, Morgan Township, .38 acre, $279,900
• Jerry L. Campbell to Rose Rodgers, 828 W. 48th St., Ashtabula, .11 acre, $9,000
• David P. Ray, Gage R. Janek, Lacey Olivia Rohm, 139 Grandview Ave., Conneaut, .13 acre, $120,000
• Kyle J. Owens and Raven M. Caserta et al to Kyle J. Owens and Kimberly O. Wanner et al, 1360 Apollo Court, Rome Township, .36 acre, $4,000
• Kenneth A. Bodak to Cassandra Carr, 24 North Lane, Conneaut, .11 acre, $15,500
• William N. Dixon to Ashtabula Makers LLC, 4230 Main Ave., Ashtabula, .09 acre, $34,000
• Tax Ease Funding 2016-1-REO LLC to Big Bay 6 LLC, 818 Center St., Ashtabula, .21 acre, $39,100
• Donald Lindsay to Amy Zitelli, Bonanza Avenue, Andover Township, $10,000
• John Maurer and Nora Maura to Nicholas A. Brent and Ashley M. Gritzer, 6468 Bushnell Road, Monroe Township, 1 acre, $167,000
• Roberta Sipan to Stuart Gregory and Patricia Gregory, 7249 Regal Drive, North Kingsville, .91 acre, $190,000
• Laura Fidel to Donald Sanzo and Sarah Sanzo, 6679 S. Ridge Road, Harpersfield Township, 11.5 acres, $290,000
• John A. Byler, David H. Frey, Bruner Land Company Inc., Plymouth Ridge Road, Plymouth Township, .45 acre, $82,000
• Marvin R. Troyer and Malinda E. Troyer to Robert F. Troyer and Rosanna R. Troyer, 3188 Winters Road, Orwell Township, 5 acres, $160,000
• Richard C. Gillespie and Laraine O. Gillespie to James C. Bodnar, 5942 Walnut St., Andover Township, .21 acre, $160,000
• Joachim M. Pongrass and Terrie J. Pongrass to Dustin Kaczoroski, 750 Harbor St., and 698 Harbor St., Conneaut, .16 acre, $50,600
• Rapp Properties to Lux Auto Spa LLC, 5799 S. Wright St., Kingsville Township, 5 acres, $47,500
• Trisha J. Matasic to Suzanne Buell, 2225 Black Sea Road, Lenox Township, 7.1 acres, $25,000
• Karen A. Lewis to Mark D. Cupps, Parkview Drive, Williamsfield Township, .14 acre, $6,500
• Kim Ellen Plickert to Northeast Management Group LLC, 2817 Liberty St., Morgan Township, .47 acre, $25,000
• Malcolm H. Murray and Lola E. Murray to Edward Felden and Denise Felden, 627 Huntsman Place, Andover Township, $20,500
• Alyce M. Miller to Robert West and Kami West, Camplands Boulevard, Andover Township, $20,000
• Bruner Land Company Inc. to Melissa Dorsainville, Pinney Topper Road, Plymouth Township, 10.9 acres, $47,800
• Mary Lou Dickard to Phillip Deal and Katie Deal, 961 Camplands Boulevard and 962 Camplands Boulevard, Andover Township, $87,500
• Joann D. Hudok and Donald E. Hudok to Linda A. Santilli, 3325 Superior Avenue, Ashtabula, .12 acre, $17,200
• Stanley W. Snyder and Catherine D. Snyder to Brianna M. Rubino and Andrew Rubino, 1840 Route 307, Austinburg Township, .96 acre, $174,000
• Megan L. Slater to John H. Wilson Jr., 36 W. Erie St., Jefferson, .31 acre, $66,500
• Mark A. Dershaw to Michayla E. Kost, 60 Park St., Orwell, .3 acre, $162,500
• Grandwell LLC to Sean Hutzel and Tiffany Hutzel, 7101 Route 322, Williamsfield Township, 6.1 acres, $205,000
• Gregory D. Burkhammer to Thomas Jay Castor, 7861 Route 193, Wayne Township, .7 acre, $170,000
• Amara K. Kantola to Robert H. West, 360 Jackson St., Conneaut, .10 acre, $35,000
• Judy Christen to Kristy L. Arrigan, 8229 Route 7, Williamsfield Township, 21 acres, $400,000
• Cynthia L. Maloney to James B. Duris and Jenetta I. Duris, 8090 Pymatuning Drive, Williamsfield Township, .45 acre, $6,500
• Paula Cantini to Judy A. Eddy, 301 Woodland Way, Jefferson, $205,000
• Bridgette K. Morris to Dane R. Stokes, 148 Grandview Ave., Conneaut, .17 acre, $155,000
• Joan C. Charles to Joel Velez Medina Sr. and Daisy M. Velez, 5928 Hillcrest Ave., Ashtabula Township, .12 acre, $85,000
• Daniel S. Sichko to Regina Griswold, 3912 Spencer Ave., Ashtabula, .16 acre, $50,000
• Frank G. Van Loocke and Joyce M. Van Loocke to Ashley M. Meyers, 2375 Plymouth Ridge Road, Sheffield Township, 1.5 acres, $273,000
• Dennis M. Cox and Miquelina Cox to Shawn T. Fitzgerald, 428 Thayer Ave., Saybrook Township, .08 acre, $35,000
• Charles Itri and Tammi Itri to Lisa Peacock, 5220 Benefit Ave., Ashtabula, .13 acre, $74,900
• John C. Mead (trustee) to Ann M. Wiley and William C. Wiley (trustees), 289 E. Main Road, Conneaut, .26 acre, $65,000
• R&E Growth Properties Ltd. To Amayah Investors LLC, 216 Main St., Conneaut, .15 acre, $330,000
• Margaret A. Engelmann to Gordon Wilber and Danette Wilber, 4536 Footville Richmond Road, Trumbull Township, .66 acre, $139,000
• Steven Montgomery to Paul Huetter and Sharon Ann Huetter, 423 State St., Conneaut, .05 acre, $18,000
• Betty J. Oakman to Deltex Associates Limited, 6128 McNutt Ave., Saybrook Township, .20 acre, $45,000
• Randall R. Armstrong and Linda M. Armstrong to Steven M. Porcen Jr. and Baily R. Brown-Porcen, 285 E. Main St., Orwell, 1 acre, $140,000
• Michael D. Haaker to Emilio Sebastiani and Jeanne Sebastiani, 6035 Lake Road, Saybrook Township, $195,000
• Nicholas J. Vendetti and Jamie L. Vendetti to Dale A. Watters II and Jaimie Leyda, 534 Smith St., Conneaut, .20 acre, $190,000
• Joseph Goetz and Judith Goetz (trustees) to Daniel C. Dietz and Amy L. Dietz, 491 Peacock Lane, Morgan Township, .62 acre, $465,000
• Crystal Andrus Smith and Jeremiah Smith to Ricky J. Tackett and Kandi Tackett, 4485 N. Ridge Road, Geneva Township, .68 acre, $110,000
• Michelle Petro, Amanda Seegert, Mathew E. Dawes, 592 Sherman St., Conneaut, .25 acre, $125,000
• Edwina C. Luksch to Keeping The Nest LLC, 42 Burrington Heights, Conneaut, .14 acre, $129,000
• Gordon L. Wilber to Shawn R. Holmes and Laura E. Holmes et al, 2335 Route 534 (46.7 acres) and Barrett Road (1.9 acres), Trumbull Township, $100,000
• Jean Ann Smith, Jeffery B. Smith, Erin E. Smith, 6936 William Ave., Williamsfield Township, .45 acre, $11,700
• Ashtabula Homes LP to Luetta L. Miller, 2206 Jeffery Ave., Saybrook Township, .14 acre, $135,000
• Harold M. Baughman Jr. and Melissa S. Baughman to Scott Soracco and Mary Louise Soracco, Camplands Boulevard, Andover Township, $11,500
• Biagio F. DiCioccio to James R. Campbell Jr., 48 Tuttle Court, Geneva, .16 acre, $116,000
• Nicholas L. Pinney II and Christie L. Pinney to Benjamin Frayser and Rachel Frayser, 2157 Flame Rock Drive, Morgan Township, .24 acre, $234,900
• Caras Colonial Salon LLC to Grape Escape Inc., 272 E. Main St., Geneva, .15 acre, $125,000
• Michael D. Cash to Ralph U. Depetris Jr. and Lana J. Depetris, 79 Sunset St., Orwell, .3 acre, $150,000
• AFL Development Ltd. to Alyssa D. Berrier, Century Bay Avenue, Saybrook Township, .64 acre, $25,000
• Mark Dalton and Barbara E. Dalton to Justin Mixer and Lindsey Renee Mixer, 3211 Pinney Topper Road, Plymouth Township, 5.7 acres, $305,100
• JDJ Enterprises LLC to Melissa J. Swann, 81 Grove Drive, Ashtabula, .12 acre, $94,500
• Pasquale Scrocca to David Valetta and Abby Valetta, West Cedar Street, Jefferson, .67 acre, $26,000
• George D. Blankenship and Karen L. Blankenship to James B. Kaiser and Renee L. McGraw-Kaiser, 8797 Route 193, Wayne Township, 69.8 acres, $250,000
• 15332 Old State Road Properties LLC to State Road Owner LLC, 1862 S. Broadway, Harpersfield Township, 2.2 acres, $181,500
• Louis DeJesus to South Broadway Owner LLC, South Broadway, Harpersfield Township, 1.4 acres, $423,500
• James K. Dombroski to Alec James Hill and Taylor Hill, 4001 Lake Road, North Kingsville, 10.4 acres, $280,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.