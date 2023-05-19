• Kalonte Ogletree, of 501 Thompson Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety, and Ogletree was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• David Lee Bixler, of 4817 Jefferson Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $5,000 personal recognizance, and Bixler was given credit for nine days in jail in this case.
• Derrick Prince, of 5314 Adams Avenue, lower front, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $15,000 surety, and Prince was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
In another case, Prince was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony, one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance, one count of driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, first-degree misdemeanors, and one count of violation of speed limits, a minor misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Prince was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Jason J. Sweeney, of 22551 Seabrooke Avenue, Euclid, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft and one count of vandalism, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Jeffrey Lealon Griggs, of 28 Leslie Street, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft and one count of vandalism, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Nicholas Owen Leininger, of 5811 Gerald Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $3,500 or 10 percent, and Leininger was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Christopher Wiggins, of 710 Buffalo Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and one count of tampering with evidence, third-degree felonies.
Bond was continued as previously set, and Wiggins was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Shawn Gregory Summers, of 503 Main Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of forgery and one count of theft, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $25,000 personal recognizance.
• Merle Eugene Tingley, of 30685 Route 172, East Rochester, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Marissa L. Pentek, of 750 East Lawn Street, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance, and Pentek was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Nicholas A. Hutter, of 4872 North Ridge Road East, #28, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Joshua Manuel Lewis, of 6879 Lindsley Avenue, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, one count of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $20,000 personal recognizance.
• Shannon Erick Gray, of 420 West 54th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $7,500 or 10 percent, and Gray was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Jerry C. Pegram, of 1114 Bennett Court, upstairs apartment, Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Pegram was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Robin Skaggs, of 338 Madison Road, Conneaut, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Skaggs was given credit for 20 days in jail in this case.
• Robin Skaggs, of 2806 Humphrey Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
Skaggs was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Carlos A. Alicea, of 442 Centennial Street, Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $1,350, and ordered to serve three years of community control.
• Brandy S. Ewing, of 983 Main Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to three years of community control and ordered to pay $181.48 in restitution after previously pleading guilty to one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Ewing was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Shane Patrick Knowlton was sentenced to seven to nine years in prison after previously being convicted of one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Knowlton was given credit for 71 days in jail in this case.
• Cody James Stroeter, of 5720 South Ridge Road West, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control and ordered to pay $181.48 after previously pleading guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Stroeter was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Mark T. Broad, of 115 Arthur Avenue, Mansfield, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of burglary, a third-degree felony.
Broad was given credit for 135 days in jail in this case.
• Nathan W. Baxter, of 5575 Center Road, Conneaut, was sentenced to 120 days in jail after previously pleaded guilty to one count of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth felony, and one count of attempted possession of heroin, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Baxter was given credit for 16 days in jail in this case.
• Matthew E. Crawford, of 782 Spring Street, Apartment 9, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $25,000 personal recognizance.
• Ryan Joseph Blake, of 4534 Lake Road East, Lot 76, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $7,500 personal recognizance, and Blake was given credit for 10 days in jail in this case.
• Nelson Vera-Lopez, of 611 West 29th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of heroin, a second-degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $20,000 personal recognizance.
• Shawn C. Hubbard, of 918 Seymour Avenue, Ashtabula, pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating a protection order, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was modified to $30,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Hubbard was given credit for 69 days in jail in this case.
• Tyler Ray Shine, of 6262 Route 322, Williamsfield, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $3,500 personal recognizance, and Shine was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Eric Ray Osborne, of 621 West 30th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, one count of possession of fentanyl-related compound and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Kaitlin Jewel Middleton, of 8330 Main Street, Apartment 4, Kinsman, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance, and Middleton was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Matthew Joseph Zaller, of 9081 Penniman Road, Orwell, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Rebecca Lynn Shipman, of 620 West 44th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Shipman was given credit for nine days in jail in this case.
• Matthew Wade Singleton, of 84 East Tibbitts Street, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance, and Singleton was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
In another case, Singleton was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance, and Singleton was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Kyle David Ernst, of 5480 Cain Road, Pierpont, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• Jessica M. Bales, of 10514 Collins Boulevard, Espyville, Pennsylvania, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of tampering with evidence and one count of aggravated possessing of drugs, third-degree felonies, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony,.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Bales was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Mathtew Lee Rutter, of 13079 Ridge Road, West Springfield, Pennsylvania, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $200,000 cash or surety, and Rutter was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Jessica L. Clemencic, of 5901 Russell Road, Andover, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and one count of possession of drugs, fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Clemencic was given credit for 39 days in jail in this case.
• Jason Arthur Beutler, of 2841 Brown Road, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Joshua J Eubank, of 5942 Ogden Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Eubank was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
In another case, Eubank was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two third-degree felonies and one fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
• Drew Dominic Duva pleaded guilty to one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to ten months in prison.
Duva was given credit for 68 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Duva pleaded guilty to one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to ten months in prison.
Duva was given credit for 140 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
In another case, Duva pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Duva was given credit for 71 days in jail in this case.
The sentence in this case will be served consecutively to the previous two sentences.
• Joshua Lee Torres, of 6103 Runkle Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felonies, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of receiving stolen property, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety, and Torres was given credit for 59 days in jail in this case.
• Joshua Lee Torres was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $30,000 cash or surety, and Torres was given credit for 53 days in jail in this case.
• Joher Rios, of 501 Thompson Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• Demetrius Antonio Brown, of 501 Thompson Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a fourth-degree felony.
• Angela Fisher, of 5650 Woodman Avenue, Lot 78, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to one year of community control.
• Paul D. Brunelle-Apley, of 310 West 54th Street, upstairs apartment, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison in this case.
Brunelle-Apley was given credit for 119 days in jail in this case.
• Shane P. Collins, of 5818 Beech Drive, Mentor, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies, and one count of trafficking in cocaine, one count of trafficking in heroin, and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felonies.
Collins was given credit for 77 days in jail in this case.
• Jessica Leigh Klemencic, of 5014 Russel Road, Andover, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Klemencic was given credit for 31 days in jail in this case.
• Javaun Whitted, of 2213 Columbus Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three to 4.5 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony.
Whitted was given credit for 10 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Whitted was sentenced to six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Whitted was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Matthew Wade Singleton, of 84 East Tibbitts Street, Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Singleton was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Vincent Jermayle Calvin, of 934 West 39th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to four to six years in prison after previously pleading guilty to three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, two third-degree felonies and one fourth-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony.
Calvin was given credit for nine days in jail in this case.
• Billy John Beeler III, of 185 East Main Street, Apartment 106A, Orwell, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 16 months in prison.
Beeler was given credit for 26 days in jail in this case.
• Clayton J. Wheeler, of 1629 East 45ht Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
