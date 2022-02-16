• Dillon James Riddle, of 5841 Route 193, Kingsville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of escape, a second-degree felony, one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a third-degree felony, and one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash, surety or 10 percent.
• Ronald L. Luce Jr., of 267 High Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Christopher Ray Boone, of 5399 Monroe Center Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $25,000 personal recognizance, and Boone was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Billy Dayshaun Ward, of 1433 East 4th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of improperly furnishing firearms to a minor, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• James Paul Pitt, of 291 Whitney Street, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in jail.
Pitt was given credit for 365 days in jail in this case.
• Kaylee Minor, of 88 Tee Street, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to three to four and a half years in jail in this case.
Minor was given credit for 127 days in jail in this case.
• Codey Aldon Kessler, of 520 Millard Avenue, Conneaut, was sentenced to five years of community control and ordered to pay $2,401.20 in restitution, after previously pleading guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
Kessler was given credit for 25 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Kessler pleaded guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of trespassing, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in jail in this case.
Kessler was given credit for 81 days in jail in this case.
• Brandon William Thomas, of 1230 Summerlea Avenue, Washington, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Thomas was given credit for 20 days in jail in this case.
• Dalton Ray Barnum, of 50 Janate Avenue, Orwell, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to five to seven and a half years in prison.
Barnum was given credit for 64 days in jail in this case.
• Nicholas M Perala pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate a license and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• Kristoffer P Snavely pleaded guilty to tail lights and was fined $50 plus court costs.
• Christina M Karr pleaded guilty to driving without a license and operating without reasonable control and was fined $175 plus court costs.
• Angela M Lewis pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without a license and display of a license plate and was fined $225 plus court costs.
• Meagan M Roberts pleaded no contest to driving without a valid license and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• Jermaine A Phillips pleaded no contest to driving under suspension and speeding and was fined $200 plus court costs.
• Melissa J Joy pleaded guilty to physical control and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $250 plus court costs.
• Nicholas Renninger pleaded guilty to speeding and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• David J Nejbauer pleaded guilty to physical control and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $850 plus court costs.
• Richard M Donaldson pleaded no contest to failure to reinstate license and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Ryan Matthew Mccloud pleaded guilty to one count of assault.
• Angela L Jarze pleaded guilty to unsafe vehicle and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Edward R Webker pleaded guilty to stopping after accident exchange information and was sentenced to three days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $250 plus court costs.
• Devin Penny pleaded guilty to driving under suspension and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• John C Kriska pleaded no contest to right of way and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Robert M Ritter pleaded guilty to driving under suspension and was sentenced to three days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $250 plus court costs.
• Robert M Ritter pleaded guilty to speed limits and was fined $50 plus court costs.
• Clayton J Queen pleaded guilty to speed limits and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• Laura Kuhn pleaded guilty to no drivers license and was fined $175 plus court costs.
• Crystal M Garbaloff pleaded guilty to speed limits and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• Robert A Caruthers pleaded guilty to driving under suspension and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Alfred B Morris pleaded guilty to two counts of kindle fire and was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all of which was suspended, and fined $150 plus court costs. Morris was also ordered to pay $7,230.62 in restitution.
• Ravikumar G Javalgi pleaded guilty to physical control while under the influence and lanes of travel and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $650 plus court costs.
• Roy Stepp pleaded guilty to drug abuse and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $250 plus court costs.
• Ashley C. Bladen, 424 Harbor St. (up), Conneaut, expired plates, $50 and costs
• Regelio A. Blake, Tucson, Arizona, overload, $136 and costs
• Nicholas Boken, Chardon, domestic violence, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (159 days conditionally suspended), credit for 21 days spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for three years
• Johnathan A. Couch, Shawnee, Oklahoma, overload, $80 and costs
• Albert C. George, Orlando, Florida, use of local streets, $150 and costs
• Matthew A. Gilligan, 3887 Center Road, Conneaut, reckless operation, $150 and costs
• Austin Goudge, 384 Madison St., Conneaut, no parking when snow exceeds three inches, $50 and costs
• Ewelina B. Griffin, Baton, Rouge, Louisiana, right of way at stop sign, $50 and costs
• Dale Harvey, 497 W. Adams St., Conneaut, expired or unlawful plates, $150 and costs
• Ronald L. Hoovler, Albion, Pennsylvania, expired or unlawful license plates, $50 and costs
• Nakisha Lane, 4916 Tuckaho Drive, Andover, assault, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (177 days conditionally suspended), obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment, for three years
• Jennifer S. Marteny, 500 Whitney Road, Conneaut, expired plates, $50 and costs
• Anna-Lisa M. Palmquist, Albion, Pennsylvania, speeding, $105 and costs
• Todd D. Passino, Bourbon, Indiana, assured clear distance ahead, $150 and costs
• Alexey V. Schevchenko, Marlboro, New Jersey, overload, $80 and costs
• Marcus Wacker, 799 Buffalo St., Conneaut, failure to abate public nuisance, $150 and costs
• Francis Wick II, Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $150 and costs
• Anastasia Pykus to Windsor Road Land LLC, 3738 South Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, 27.1 acres, $185,000
• Cora Sweet, Eric Wardrum, Mark Wardrum, Route 7, Williamsfield Township, 13.3 acres, $59,900
• John A. Baise, Norman J. Yoder, John L. Yoder, Laskey Road, Hartsgrove Township, 48.3 acres, $200,000
• Claudia Lynn McGinty to James A. Novotny and Dana F. Novotney, 499 Eagle Point, Morgan Township, .53 acre, $385,000
• TRS Property Management LLC, Linda Fisher, Susan Lux, 436 Sandusky St., Conneaut, .15 acre, $45,000
• Benjamin Poff and Amber N. Poff to Darrik A. Gould and Suzanne Hayes, 348 N. Amboy Road, Conneaut, .97 acre, $100,000
• Andrew S. Carter to Jake L. King, 2827 W. 13th St., Saybrook Township, .22 acre, $122,000
• Joseph C. Sumpman and Paula R. Sumpman to John Druga and Aimee Simpson, 1926 Penguin Ave., Andover Township, $10,500
• Michael A. Ilenich to Joseph P. Sweeney, 2919 High St., Morgan Township, .54 acre, $66,400
• William R. Herzog, Mike Pochedly, Kimberly McSkimming, 6624 Hiram Ave., Ashtabula, 1.28 acres, $210,000
• Wilma L. Kotila to Jeffrey P. Novak, 8007 Center Road, Saybrook Township, 1.6 acres, $100,000
• Robert C. DeMarco, Constance K. Fedor, Ruth Mooney, 923 Buffalo St., Conneaut, .12 acre, $80,000
• Rick L. Armstrong to Rodney C. Rodgers, 3216 Ridgewood Ave., Ashtabula Township, .49 acre, $30,000
• John M. Palinkas to Craig S. Asari and Darla S. Asari, 4735 South Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, 4.9 acres, $165,000
• KBLP Ltd. to Aaron Thomas Snopek, 2232 W. 10th St., Saybrook Township, .20 acre, $112,900
• Armington Farms LLC to Stream & Wetlands Foundation, Route 45, Austinburg Township, 149.7 acres, $750,000
• Michael Angel and Heather Angel to Lowell W. Sowry and Linda J. Sowry, 6336 Hiram Ave., Ashtabula, .14 acre, $175,000
• Geneva BTS Retail LLC to Northbound Galavant LLC, 4830 North Ridge Road, Geneva Township, 9.5 acres, $1.8 million
• Niki Properties II LP, Niki Olive Drive LLC et al, Lambro Ashtabula LLC, 2390 W. Prospect Road, Saybrook Township, 5 acres, $5.6 million
• Adam N. Jahn, Michelle Bernardo, Kimberly A. Snyder, 4596 County Line Road, Geneva Township, .34 acre, $155,000
• Tina Holmes to Jonathan Stolson and Cynthia Stolson, 1811 Myrtle Ave., Saybrook Township, .17 acre, $50,000
• Green Gables LLC to Larry M. Clark and Allyson M. Clark, 549 Buffalo St., Conneaut, .11 acre, $57,000
• Vahn Group LLC to Adam M. McElhinney and Michelle A. McElhinney, Route 6, Andover Township, 2 acres, $11,000
• Michael A. Laurello and Renee M. Laurello to Juline McDaniel and Kevin J. McDaniel, 284 Pepperidge Drive, Geneva, .69 acre, $336,000
• Douglas A. Terlecki to Daniel A. Zappola and Susan K. Zappola, 5591 Loveland Road, Cherry Valley Township, 5 acres, $85,500
• Amanda M. Kinser-Vins and Wesley J. Vins to Loren D. Hopkins and Barbara L. Hopkins, Countyline Road/Route 7, Williamsfield Township, 17.3 acres, $81,000
• Robert E. Wise and Barbara J. Wise to Jonathan Ehrenfeld, 5230 Clay St., Harpersfield Township, 8.7 acres, $290,000
• James A. Savage and Ann M. Savage, Ann M. Savage et al, Jennifer Soltis (trustee), The Never Enough Family Title Holding Trust, Route 534, Trumbull Township, $143,000
• Scott L. Case to A Team Empire LLC, 860 Center St., Ashtabula, .25 acre, $60,000
• Christine Shorter, Joseph P. Dugan, Deborah A. Stanko, 4905 Presidential Ave., Geneva-on-the-Lake, .06 acre, $135,000
• Jacob Newsome to Margaret H. Williams and Kevin C. Williams, 2921 Saybula Drive, Saybrook Township, .22 acre, $205,000
• Paula J. Breedlove to Benjamin F. Poff and Amber N. Poff, 2187 James Drive, Kingsville Township, .37 acre, $159,900
• Hideaway Retreat LLC to Terese R. Jungle, 5205 Fairfax Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .11 acre, $255,000
• John M. Winfield to Kyle Pohto, 1456 State Road, Trumbull Township, 1 acre, $13,000
• Gilbert R. Pudder to Ian Langenderfer, 410 Second St., Geneva, .18 acre, $149,900
• ACC Investments Limited to Treasa Lynn Douglas, 818 W. 54th St., Ashtabula, .08 acre, $36,300
• Debora Evans to Jacob A. Petersheim and Anna J. Petersheim, 4346 Creek Road, Cherry Valley Township, 10.6 acres, $85,000
• Shirley M. Britton to Allen L. Sparks and Patricia A. Sparks, 3911 Route 167, Denmark Township, 40 acres, $159,000
• Jesse Koehler, Carrie Williams, Jesse Koehler, 5869 North Ave., Geneva Township, 10.7 acres, $22,500
• Lawrence N. Sutton and Janice Sutton to Brandon P. Strahler and Meghan A. Strahler, 25 East Drive, Geneva Township, .12 acre, $25,000
• John Bernard and Brenda L. Bernard to Montgomery Street Homes LLC, 2117 E. 40th St., Ashtabula Township, .12 acre, $100,000
• Ann E. Dowd and William Dowd (trustees) et al to Montrose Real Estate VI LLC, 2864 Clay St. (26.6 acres) and Route 45 (27.6 acres), Austinburg Township, $650,000
• Corey P. Leonard and Katherine S. Leonard to US Bank National Association, 476 Second St., Geneva, .18 acre, $44,378
• Valerie Howard to Robert West and Kami West, Skamper Avenue, Andover Township, $4,000
• Harris Woods Development LLC, to Philip S. Holden and Carolyn A. Holden, Alexander Avenue, Harpersfield Township, $185,000
• Gary L. Myers to South Shore Property Holdings LLC, 4169 Route 45, Rome Township, 11.8 acres, $45,000
• Charles Miller to Arthur L. Allen, 1329 Prospect Road, Ashtabula, .16 acre, $108,000
• Christine M. Caruso to Charles Herpy Jr. and Celinda Herpy, 5125 University Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .06 acre, $55,000
• John R. Luttrelle and Patricia A. Luttrelle to Susan Lattin, 4207 Lake Road, Saybrook Township, .27 acre, $219,500
• Michael K. Lloyd to David Martin and Tara Martin, Fortney Road, Windsor Township, 39.9 acres, $160,000
