• Anthony M. Lariche Jr., of 4860 Francis Drive, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to six counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $75,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, with the requirement that Lariche be placed on GPS monitoring and have no contact with the victim or victim’s family. Lariche was given credit for 22 days in jail in this case.
• Niguel Boone, of 126 15th Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, with a requirement to have no contact with four people, and Boone was given credit for 20 days in jail in this case.
• Octavous Anthony Rayshawn Sanders, of 1747 Morning Star Drive, Roaming Shores, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Nathaniel D. Thompson, of 4185 East 189th Street, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $50,000 surety, and Thompson was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Joshua Patrick Javis, of 4844 North Ridge Road West, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property and one count of obstructing justice, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Jacob Edwin Wright, of 5186 Old Lake Road, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety, and Wright was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Bryson Brewer, of 609 Buffalo Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to five to six and a half years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Brewer was given credit for 117 days in jail in this case.
• James Howard Bish, of 1580 Dock Road, Madison, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary, a second-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, with the requirement that Bish have no contact with the alleged victim and consume no alcohol or drugs. Bish was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Douglas Jeffrey Haines, of 4009 Route 6, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $100,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Haines was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Lilith Hayden, of 609 Buffalo Street, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
Hayden was given credit for 117 days in jail in this case.
• John M. Laveck, of 2648 Arlington Avenue, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery, a third-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Laveck was given credit for 102 days in jail in this case.
• Quajon Dierre Liggans, of 1034 West 37th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control and 180 days in jail, all of which are suspended, after previously pleading guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
Liggans was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Michael A. Adams, of 672 Route 45 South, Austinburg, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all of which are suspended, and five years of community control, after previously pleaded no contest to one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Rebecca A. Geller pleaded guilty to one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to six months in prison.
Geller was given credit for 76 days in jail in this case.
• Ann E. Cook to Brian K. Turner and Shawna J. Turner, 5160 Lakeview Drive and Pymatuning Lake Road, Andover Township, .22 acre, $13,500
• Lester M. Byler and Mary D. Byler to Samuel A. Glick and Barbara E. Glick, 3080 Linton Road, Wayne Township, 5 acres,$38,500
• Carl W. Rossler and Marjorie I. Rossler to Steven Dombrowski and Lora L. Dombrowski, 7747 Bayview Drive, Williamsfield Township, $180,000
• Nicholas E. Bodnar to Chitra Reality Group LLC, 5213 Reed Ave., Ashtabula, .09 acre, $65,000
• Gloria A. Gleason-Sabetta to Robert D. Gleason, 818 Millard St., Conneaut, .48 acre, $58,800
• Jordyn D. Cooley to Weslog LLC, 2456 Plum Creek Drive, Morgan Township, .22 acre, $199,900
• Donald W. Arkkelin and Heather A. Arkkelin to Carl L. Reed and Lynn A. Salagovic, 63 Centennial St., Geneva, .41 acre, $169,900
• Roger B. Fuller to Robert Rosebrugh and Kathy Rosebrugh et al, 1368 Sherman St., Geneva, .50 acre, $114,928
• Christine M. Caruso to Andrew Sawchak, Pitt Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .06 acre, $4,800
• Joseph E. Nagy and Cynthia M. Nagy to Jared E. Nagy and Cassandra L. Nagy, 1360 Griggs Road, Jefferson Township, 61.7 acres, $154,000
• Janet P. Johnson, Robert R. Fenton, Steven A. Mihely, Stumpville Road, Jefferson Township, 8.8 acres, $35,000
• Andrea Glassford to William L. Davis and Margaret Callender Davis, 2445 Plum Creek Drive, Morgan Township, .24 acre, $215,000
• John Weber to Charles G. Lewis and Cheryl L. Lewis, Flame Lake Drive, Roaming Shores, .37 acre, $4,700
• Jessie E. Mullins to Edward W. Molnar Jr.,2656 W. Center St., North Kingsville, .7 acre, $148,000
• Carol A. Krieg to Brad Loney, Chaffee Drive, Orwell, .47 acre, $9,000
• Great Lakes Golf Distributors Inc. to David R. Marchewka, Cork Cold Springs Road, Harpersfield Township, $80,000
• Kathleen G. Dunham to Holly Leverett and Julian Charles Leverett Jr., 1803 E. 26th St., Ashtabula Township, .12 acre, $30,000
• Rebecca J. Switzer and Ramona J. Johnson to Eric S. Farmer and James J. Renninger, 4878 Leon Road, Richmond Township, 1.1 acres, $98,500
• Raymond E. Woolslayer to David J. Howell, 7396 Poore Road, North Kingsville, 1 acre, $166,000
• Paul Troyer and Mark Troyer to Melvin J. Detweiler and Barbara A. Detweiler, Route 193, Cherry Valley Township, 14 acres, $142,000
• Nicholas A. Smith to Darrin Lanasky and Jodi Lanasky, 8573 Route 7, Williamsfield Township, 12 acres, $230,000
• Peter N. Alaessi to Angelina Vazquez, 878 Buffalo St., Conneaut, .12 acre, $130,000
• Gail R. Smith to Glenn C. Smith, Lenox New Lyme Road, Lenox Township, 1.3 acres, $5,500
• Nicholas DiBiase to Duby Morgan Forbess, 617 Wrights Ave., Conneaut, .17 acre, $245,000
• Scott W. Lohrey and Cheri K. Lohrey to Robert L. Oesterling and Kay E. Oesterling, 1839 Morning Star Drive, Roaming Shores, .62 acre, $535,000
• John H. Neely and Barbara A. Neely to Holly F. Munshower and Chad Munshower, 5076 Route 322, Windsor Township, .28 acre, $129,900
• Charles J. Rozalski III to Timothy Antero Tan and Pamela Ann Tan, 7024 Richardson Road, Monroe Township, 6.2 acres, $55,000
• Charles R. Dewey and Sharon D. Dewey to Alexis T. Tran, 117 Cummins Ave., Conneaut, .17 acre, $150,000
• Harris Woods Development LLC to Thomas H. Robertson and Carol L. Robertson, Alexander Avenue, Harpersfield Township, $189,900
• Sidney N. Plats to Francis J. Martone, 5609 Adams Ave., Ashtabula, .18 acre, $18,000
• David E. Olson to Kimberly N. Seymour and Brian R. Seymour, 3304 Orchard St., Ashtabula Township, .29 acre, $51,500
• Harry C. Brenneman to Ricky M. Rogers and Marcia Florence Rogers, 4868 Russell Road, Cherry Valley Township, 13.5 acres, $220,000
• Frederick C. Bean and Mary E. Bean to James E. Lee and Sally A. Elliott, 6491 Willow Way, Andover Township, .45 acre, $83,403
• Geneva Houses LLC to Gregory J. Simmons and Katherine Simmons, 650 Bridle Court, Geneva, .36 acre, $261,000
• Robert Stender and Janette Stender to Josef Kotar and Charmaine Kotar, Hemlock Lane, Harpersfield Township, 5 acres, $45,900
• Patrick A. Kelly and Diana Kelly to Patricia Ann Vrabel and Nancy Ann Stiver, 4173 Lake Road, Geneva Township, .50 acre, $355,000
• Gregory J. Simmons to David A. Thompson, 2219 W. 10th St., Saybrook Township, .20 acre, $125,000
• Rudolph Jones and Mary Y. Jones (trustees) to Douglas J. Jones (trustee) and Douglas J. Jones Living Trust, 2326 W. 16th St., Saybrook Township, .08 acre, $50,800
• John W. Chapin Jr. and Susan K. Chapin to Matthew C. Lunghofer, 241 Center St., Conneaut, .26 acre, $72,500
• Michael J. Braden to Kaitlyn Faith Donihue, 250 North St., Conneaut, .12 acre, $27,500
• MK2 Properties LLC to Dennis Moore, Highland Avenue, Saybrook Township, .08 acre, $600
