• Max S. Struble, of 188 Burrows Street, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated menacing, a fifth-degree felony, and two counts of menacing by stalking, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Wayne C. Kuhn, of 3765 Austin Road, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $7,500 or 10 percent, and Kuhn was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Christopher Farr, of 1601 Sunset Avenue, Akron, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $30,000 personal recognizance.
• Franklin Duane Fink, of 3014 Morningside Drive, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $10,000 or 10 percent, and Fink was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Matthew Lower, of 2912 Adams Road, Kingsville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.
In another case, Lower was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
In another case, Lower pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen property and one count of vandalism, third-degree felonies, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Lower was given credit for 102 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Lower pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Lower was given credit for 90 days in jail in this case.
• Matthew R Lower, of 9 Biscoff Avenue, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Lower was given credit for 15 days in jail in this case.
• Bradley Robert Cochran, of 3336 Lincoln Drive, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone and one count of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, and one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $50,000 surety, and Cochran was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Eric A. McElroy pleaded guilty to one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 17 months in prison.
McElroy was given credit for nine days in jail in this case.
In another case, McElroy pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 42 months in prison.
McElroy was given credit for 47 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served consecutively.
In another case, McElroy pleaded guilty to one count of robbery, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to five to seven and a half years in prison.
McElroy was given credit for 25 days in jail in this case.
In another case, McElroy pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
McElroy was given credit for nine days in jail in this case.
The sentence in that case be served concurrently.
• Barbra A. Bryant, of 618 North State Street, Painesville, was found to have violated the terms of her intervention in lieu of conviction and was found guilty of one count of attempted trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bryant was sentenced to two years of community control. She was given credit for 26 days in jail in this case.
• Jeremy Lesko, of 1554 Black Sea Road, Jefferson, pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to one year of community control and fined $500.
Lesko was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Jason Parnell, of 4713 State Line Road, Conneaut, was sentenced to 13 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Parnell was given credit for 41 days in jail in this case.
• Margaret Rose Martin, of 10760 Ravenna Road, Apartment 202, Twinsburg, pleaded guilty to one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 37 days in jail.
Martin was given credit for 14 days in jail in this case.
• Raymond Dante Weatherspoon, of 600 East 103rd Road, Cleveland, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Weatherspoon was given credit for 30 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Weatherspoon pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Weatherspoon was given credit for 29 days in jail in this case.
The sentences in the two cases will be served concurrently.
• Staci Lynn Johnson, of 2806 Humphrey Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety, and Johnson was given credit for 29 days in jail in this case.
• Justin M. Chambers, of 229 East Wood Street, upstairs apartment, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
In another case, Chambers was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, and possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance, and Chambers was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.