• James E. West, of 715 West 35th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to five to seven years in prison.
West was given credit for 130 days in jail in this case.
• Charles R. Beatman, of 298 Depot Street, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of carrying a concealed weapon, first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to one year of community control, and 180 days in jail.
Beatman was given credit for one day in jail.
• Calvin Montel McPherson, 6028 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and McPherson was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Orlando Lamar Bradley, of 528 West 40th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Bradley was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
In another case, Bradley was sentenced to 66 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, a third-degree felony.
Bradley was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Jaden Marquel Lawson, of 9300 Bardmoor Boulevard, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, second-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $100,000 cash, surety or property, and Lawson was given credit for 83 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Lawson was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $100,000 cash, surety or property, and Lawson was given credit for 83 days in jail in this case.
• Raul Trejo, of 5927 Jefferson Avenue, Apartment 1, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $100,000 cash or surety, and Trejo was given credit for 81 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Trejo was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, second-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $100,000 cash or surety, and Trejo was given credit for 81 days in jail in this case.
• Lorenzo Deandre Jackson, of 5535 Washington Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $100,000 cash, surety or property, and Jackson was given credit for 79 days in jail in this case.
• Edmond Michael Birdsong was sentenced to six to nine years in prison after previously being convicted of one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony.
Birdsong was given credit for 241 days in jail in this case.
• Mark Lambert, of 1801 Sterling Avenue, Madison, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Na’von Tyriq Rosado, of 1715 Myrtle Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, second-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $100,000 cash, surety or property, and Rosado was given credit for 77 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Rosado was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $100,000 cash, surety or property, and Rosado was given credit for 77 days in jail in this case.
• Terrence Devane, of 310 West 54th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault or one count of petty theft, first-degree misdemeanors.
Bond was continued at $25,000 cash, surety, property, or 10 percent, and Devane was given credit for 71 days in jail in this case.
• Bryan Shepherd, of 502 Snavely Road, Richmond Heights, pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, third-degree felonies, and was sentenced to four years in prison.
Shepherd was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Matthew R. Lower, of 9 Biscoff Avenue, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Lower was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Robert L. Shelter, of 4436 Creek Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $2,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Shelter was given credit for 65 days in jail in this case.
• Billy O Martin Jr., of 5680 Anderson Road, Pierpont, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and seven counts of receiving stolen property, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $50,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, and Martin was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• David Patrick Hayes, of 249 Gates Street, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Christopher Robert Jaworski, of 7425 Faye Lane, Mentor, was sentenced to two years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Jaworski was given credit for 122 days in jail in this case.
• Jason Lee Faulkerson, of 5733 Madison Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading no contest to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
• George Bennie Cuthbertson, of 2158 Michigan Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $100,000 cash, surety, or property, and Cuthbertson was given credit for 76 days in this case.
