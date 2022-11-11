• James Leonard Kirk, of 1223 West 45th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
Kirk was given credit for 17 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Kirk was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Kirk was given credit for 24 days in jail in this case.
• Dkota Greene pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment with a bodily substance, fifth-degree felonies, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Greene was given credit for 57 days in jail in this case.
• Casey Shawn Osborne, of 4250 Route 307, Lot 90, Geneva, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and two counts of grand theft, fourth-degree felonies.
• Kayla Dawn Fenton, of 228 North Chestnut Street, Jefferson, pleaded guilty to one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Fenton was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Brian Robert Boling, of 5927 Jefferson Avenue, Apartment 3, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to five years of community control.
Boling was given credit for 43 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Boling pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to five years of community control.
Boling was given credit for nine days in jail in this case.
• Benjamin Fetters, of 4628 North Ridge Road West, Lot 54, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to five years of community control.
Fetters was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Marvin Jackson White, of 1506 West 30th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 19 to 24.5 years in prison after previously being convicted of two counts of involuntary manslaughter, first-degree felonies, one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
White was given credit for 34 days in jail in this case.
• Thomas Joe Graley, of 3028 Mill Road, Dorset pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony, and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
Graley was given credit for 345 days in jail in this case.
• Charles W McFarland Jr. was sentenced to two years of community control, after previously pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony and a fifth-degree felony.
McFarland was given credit for 78 days in jail in this case.
• Scott Matthew Hughell, of 1433 West 4th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to pay $23,867.42 in restitution after previously pleading guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
• Andrew Jerry Solarek Jr., of 3580 Sentinel Road, Dorset, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Solarek was given credit for 142 days in jail in this case.
• Scott Pine, of 6742 Lake Road West, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Pine was given credit for 85 days in jail in this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.