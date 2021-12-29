• Clifford W. Cramlet, of 3560 Center Road, Perry, was sentenced to 180 days in jail after previously pleading guilty to one count of violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Cramlet was given credit for 181 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Cramlet was sentenced to two years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Cramlet was given credit for 82 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Phillip Victor was sentenced to fifteen years to life in prison plus ten years after previously being found guilty of one count of rape, a first-degree felony and three counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.
Victor was given credit for 41 days in jail in this case.
• Kristana M. Stadalsky, of 775 Broad Street, Apartment 1, Conneaut, was sentenced to two years of intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Stadalsky was given credit for 27 days in jail in this case.
• Gerald W. Guysinger, of 5650 Woodman Avenue, #58, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Guysinger was given credit for 27 days in jail in this case.
• David Bruce Morgan, of 786 East 14th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to four years of intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Morgan was given credit for 159 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Morgan was sentenced to four years of intensive community control after pleading guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Morgan was given credit for 162 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Morgan was sentenced to four years of intensive community control and ordered to pay $1,470 in restitution after previously pleading guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Morgan was given credit for 145 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Morgan was sentenced to four years of intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Morgan was given credit for 112 days in jail in this case.
• David Jay Cline, of 729 West 57th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Cline was given credit for 71 days in jail in this case.
• Thomas J. Graley Jr., of 3028 Mill Road, Dorset, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated murder and one count of murder, unclassified felonies.
Bond was denied, and Graley was given credit for 25 days in jail in this case.
• Santo Vera Santiago, of 1713 West Prospect Road, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
In another case, Santiago was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of burglary, a third-degree felony.
Santiago was given credit for 202 days in jail in this case.
The sentences will be served consecutively.
• Denise M. Preston to Alvin A. Byler and Hannah M. Byler, Black Sea Road, Jefferson Township, 5 acres, $74,700
• CCPS Properties LLC to Affordable Storage Solutions LLC, 5611 Pymatuning Lake Road, Andover Township, 1 acre, $130,000
• Janice Boling to Russell McHugh, Brynmawr Avenue, North Kingsville, .08 acre, $1,000
• Monica H. Offensend to Lauren Jaide Brock, 728 E. Morgan Road, Plymouth Township, 1.7 acres, $189,900
• David C. Morrissette to Darryl L. Yates and William C. Yates, 673 Bridle Court, Geneva, .4 acre, $270,000
• Jennifer A. Curtis to Michael Froelich, 1420 Mechanicsville Road, Morgan Township, 2 acres, $165,000
• Gregory Barnish to Russell Shields and Joyce Lee Shields, 4056 Austin Road, Geneva Township, 20 acres, $218,500
• Highland Eagle Properties Co. LLC to Edward A. Gardner and Mikki D. Gardner, Harmony Glen Drive, North Kingsville, .91 acre, $329,900
• Margaret Erin Giovannini and David Giovannini to Molded Fiber Glass Companies, 4699 Lake Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, $334,301
• Rhonda Misinec to Anita L. Bolen, 5106 Perry Ave., Ashtabula, .17 acre, $87,500
• Omaha Property Manager LLC to Grandview Unlimited LLC, 6908 Route 322, Windsor Township, 3.8 acres, $305,000
• Judith H. Southard to Ryan M. Tyson and Nicole L. Tyson, Point Drive (.09 acre) and 10 Beach Court (.11 acre), Conneaut, $250,000
• Courtney S. Sowry to Tammy L. Hartman, 4112 Fargo Drive, Ashtabula Township, .77 acre, $100,000
• William V. Kruppa and Robert V. Kruppa to Daniel Paul Ware and Micheele Mary Liebau, 5110 N. Lake Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .10 acre, $244,000
• Julie M. Miller and David A. Miller to Seth Egry, 1219 Union Ave., Saybrook Township, .28 acre, $172,000
• Jeff C. Brown to NEO Development Corp., 3616 North Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, .55 acre, $116,200
• Ruth Hill to Jeffrey P. Tennant, 5575 Pymatuning Lake Road, Andover Township, .31 acre, $134,000
• JM Land Solutions LLC to Tamera Rae Preston, Center Road, Saybrook Township, 8.1 acres, $60,000
• Anita L. Bolen to Jeffrey R. Spring, 917 Ohio Ave., Saybrook Township, .20 acre, $82,000
• Thomas F. Cunningham Jr. and Francine L. Cunningham to Dave E. Gynn, 5686 Lake Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .85 acre, $599,900
• Alan Roebuck to Daniel Patty, Footville Richmond Road, Richmond Township, 65.5 acres, $40,000
• Christy L. Tobias to Scott A. Morse, 1635 Carterland Drive, Ashtabula Township, .82 acre, $137,700
• Malcolm Tufts to Robert K. Davis and Kimberly Davis, 4643 Cork Cold Springs Road, Harpersfield Township, 5 acres, $344,000
• Deborah L. Platt to Windsor Road Land LLC, 2512 Fillingham Road, Rome Township, 12.5 acres, $610,000
• Ray E. Platt to Windsor Road Land LLC, 2588 Fillingham Road, Rome Township, 60 acres, $610,000
• Daniel Sichko to Lightspeed Enterprise LLC, 2619 Carso Ave., Ashtabula, .12 acre, $25,000
• Stephen D. Hopkins, Susan E. Diamond, Susan E. Diamond, 1002 Lincoln Drive, Conneaut, .26 acre, $32,000
• Lynnea M. Laidley O’Leary to Bekbeato Inc., 402 Sandusky St., Conneaut, .1 acre, $10,000
• Leonard E. Summerlin and Katherine C. Summerlin to Eric Avello and Joelisa Rizzo, 3599 Route 322, Wayne Township, 3.5 acres, $200,000
• Deborah M. McNell to Joshua S. Szalai, 1014 Westshore Drive, Saybrook Township, .24 acre, $120,000
• Patricia A. Hines to Ben Porter, West 49th Street and 1722 W. 48th St., Ashtabula, .1 acre, $18,000
• Todd F. Smyth and Sara C. Faircloth to Nancy Dornstetter and John M. Dornstetter, 4243 Lake Road, North Kingsville, .10 acre, $125,000
• Ted-GOTL Ltd., Bruce Minich, Kimberly A. McMahan, North Broadway, Geneva Township, 5.1 acres, $80,000
• Ruth Ann Manners and Kevin D. Lemmons to Joseph Henry Stribrny and Myong Hee Stribrny et al, 780 Dodgeville Road, New Lyme Township, 71.1 acres, $600,000
• Deer Run Hunt Club LLC to Knapp Road LLC, Forman Road, Saybrook Township, 116 acres, $465,000
• JJ Detweiler Enterprises Inc. to Nicholas G. Davis, 3691 Netcher Road, Denmark Township, 6 acres, $19,900
• Ronald G. Dod, Patricia Yarcusko, Theresa Harris, 1691 Pymatuning Lake Road, Richmond Township, 7.4 acres, $70,000
• EBM Investments Inc. to Ester Lopez, 1205 Ohio Ave., Saybrook Township, .17 acre, $130,000
• Michael S. Brewster and Teresa A. Brewster to Phillip Deal and Katie Deal, 1271 Bonanza Ave., Andover Township, $23,100
• Dennis Blum and Linda Blum to Peter E. Jezowicz and Jennifer L. Jezowicz, Camplands Boulevard, Andover Township, $5,500
• Robert W. Reinhard to Tyrone J. Brininger, Knowlton Road, Morgan Township, 5.1 acres, $45,000
• Frederick H. Hurst Jr. to Holding Box LLC, 5729 West Ave., Ashtabula, .21 acre, $30,000
• David Hackman Jr. and Elizabeth Hackman to Cody Douglas Green and Gerri Lyn Green, 18 Lakehurst Road, Saybrook Township, .05 acre, $175,000
• James A. McConnell to Barry Doing, 54 W. Main St., Orwell, .46 acre, $80,000
• Martin Family Real Estate Ltd. to Damon J. Norman and Leona R. Norman, 1923 W. 5th St., Saybrook Township, .08 acre, $45,000
• Bradley A. Mather and Erin D. Mather to Brian K. Medvec and Angela M. Medvec, 1641 W. 4th St., Ashtabula, .09 acre, $85,000
• Timothy G. Lemire (trustee) to Pasquale Martuccio, Route 46, Jefferson Township, 23.2 acres, $103,362
• James A. Pease and Sheila A. Pease to Scott C. Seymour and Tina Clemente, Hammond Corners Road, Monroe Township, 5 acres, $25,000
• Windsor Road Land LLC to JKF LLC, Route 45, Rome Township, 74.9 acres, $334, 101
• Nicole Lemire, Rejine DiSalvatore Lemire, Pasquale Martuccio, West Mulberry Street, Jefferson Township, 20.5 acres, Sheffield Township, $81,213
• Everett E. Helfer to Kenneth A. Dickey and Catherine A. Dickey, 2323 Lillie Road, Sheffield Township, 3 acres, $52,000
• Jacqueline Heath (trustee), Jacqueline Heath Family Trust, Pasquale Martuccio, South Elm and Mulberry streets, Jefferson, 8.4 acres, $91,300
• James Blackwell to Feras Hamdan, 3511 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, .23 acre, $29,000
• Aloterra Real Estate LLC to ABLM Properties Ltd, Main Street, Andover, (13.9 acres and 44.6 acres) and 198 Parker Drive, Andover (3.7 acres), $276,000
• Arc Dbppro001 LLC to Joseph Nathanson, 328 Main St., Conneaut, 1 acre, $725,000
• Dennis J. Derrigo to Craig Stevens and Roni Sue Stevens, 1715 Mallard Ave., Andover Township, $7,000
• Jeffrey Boruszewicz, Patricia Boruszewicz, Rita R. Jock, 380 Riviera St., Andover Township, $23,000
• Bryan P. Fischbach and Angie L. Fischbach to David Castelgrant and Deborah K. Gantos, Marina Drive, Morgan Township, .23 acre, $10,000
• Charles Brickman to Dog Bone Investments LLC, 4950 Presidential Ave., Geneva-on-the-Lake, .05 acre, $155,000
• Lloyd Carter, Joni J. Shetler, Susie E. Shetler, 6169 Hammond Corners Road, Monroe Township, 11 acres, $39,000
• Kevin L. Mann to Anne L. Pepp, 3715 Fargo Drive, Ashtabula Township, .13 acre, $150,000
• LG Land Company LLC to Bruce David Miller and Charlene Miller, 4928 Warner St., Geneva-on-the-Lake, .11 acre, $174,900
• Robert R. Beal Jr. to Catherine J. Hughes, 5966 Route 7, Andover Township, .5 acre, $150,000
• Gordon M. Hitchcock and Jodie L. Hitchcock to Heather Deniham, 1625 E. 45th St., Ashtabula, .09 acre, $74,600
• Edward Kassay and Carol Kassay to David J. Rodgers and April Lee Rodgers, 9019 Route 46, Colebrook Township, 36.8 acres, $60,000
• Robert Cecelic to Gary Scott, Ireland Road, Hartsgrove Township, 5.1 acres, $29,000
• Roy M. Elliott Jr., David A. Galluccio, Roy M. Elliott Jr., 1822 W. 6th St., Ashtabula, .12 acre, $35,000
• Theodore Paul Kircher and Paula M. Kircher to 3J Properties LLC, 2431 Deerfield Drive, Saybrook Township, .47 acre, $214,000
• Angela M. Kite to Michael Wiser and Deedee Wiser, 6210 Fenkell Road, Andover Township, 1 acre, $8,470
• Linda Gauer, Samuel McCoy, High Caliber Properties LLC, 4785 Overlook Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .12 acre, $130,000
• Ljerka Soprek to Leanne Daugherty, 6591 North Ridge Road, Geneva Township, .46 acre, $75,000
• Robert F. Jacoby and Darlene M. Jacoby to Martha R. Huffman, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .22 acre, $239,000
• Ronald Dale and Patricia Dale to Nicholas J. Sturtevant and Nicolle Sturtevant, 3125 Pinny Topper Road, Plymouth Township, 2.9 acres, $100,000
• Nicholas Amorganos and Rhonda Amorganos to Thomas Gisewhite and Lynn Gisewhite, Lakehurst Road (.05 acre) and 6345 Lake Road (.10 acre), Saybrook Township, $206,000
• Unicorn Oil and Gas Co. to Janra Freeman LLC, Footville Richmond Road (13.8 acres) and Route 307 (89.5 acres), Dorset Township, $72,394
• Ernest M. Mittelstadt to Michael Wolf, 3801 Center Road, Monroe Township, 1 acre, $164,900
• Dale J. York to Allen W. York, 2323 Route 193, Denmark Township, 3.8 acres, $14,200
• Dennis M. McCallister, Angelia R. Egan McCallister, James C. Gilmore, 2634 Dodgeville Road, Cherry Valley Township, 16 acres, $6,300
• Gary O. Hewitt, Charles R. Thomas, Baldwin Real Estate Company Ltd., Hewitt Lane, North Kingsville, 3 acres, $60,000
• Henry D. Hess Jr. to US Bank Trust National Association, 4932 Topper Ave., Ashtabula, .05 acre, $18,000
• Jeffrey D. Swenton, Ellen M. Lewis, Paul Miller, 1310 Route 322 (49 acres) and 1302 Route 322 (24.3 acres), Colebrook Township, $75,000
• Chase Hospitalities LLP to CP Geneva Property Owner LLC, South Broadway, Harpersfield Township, 6 acres, $60,500
• Mary L. Oliver to Mary Spangler, 981 Route 307, Jefferson Township, .39 acre, $98,000
• Hgle Real Co LLC to Digby Properties LLC, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .25 acre, $159,000
• Tyce M. Workman, Rachel Roberts, Steven B. Masters, 9156 Stanhope Kelloggsville Road, Williamsfield Township, 4.2 acres, $160,000
• Swank Farm Partnership to Amanda M. Hamm, 5970 S. Ridge Road, Harpersfield Township, 5.3 acres, $77,000
• Kathie Bradnan to Bradley J. Mittelstadt, 3789 Center Road, Monroe Township, 1 acre, $99,900
• Dorothy Myers to James T. Johnson and Cathy A. Johnson, 1605 Pymatuning Lake Road, Richmond Township, 1.6 acres, $57,500
• Barbara A. Taft to Rory R. Wright II, 97 Elm St., Geneva, .19 acre, $30,000
• Savilla Detweiler, Jerry R. Detweiler, Elizabeth Miller, 8408 Wiswell Road, Windsor Township, 1.5 acres, $90,000
• Anna Marian French Revocable Living Trust and Sue Ann Bugansky (trustee) to Ryan D. Fuller, Slater Road, Williamsfield Township, 5 acres, $17,675
• Anna Marian French Revocable Living Trust and Sue Ann Bugansky (trustee) to Richard D. Feydo Jr. and Cynthia R. Feydo Slater Road, Williamsfield Township, 5 acres, $15,000
• Northwest Savings Bank to BWPS Ventures LLC, 64 Forest St. (.2 acre) and 30 E. Main St., (.48 acre), Geneva, $259,400
• David G. Wilson to Michael Alan Pursley, 243 Salem St., Conneaut, .12 acre, $50,000
• David E. Peterson and Kathleen E. Peterson to Maxine Heglund and Donald Heglund, 823 Pennsylvania Ave., Ashtabula, .20 acre, $92,000
• Benjamin John Ring to Takah Properties LLC, South Ridge Road, Conneaut, 14.8 acres, $83,420
• Carol L. Robertson to Michael J. McKay and Natalie J. McKay, 4699 Lake Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, $471,500
• Robert S. Glaettli and Tracey A. Glaettli to Jeffery M. Haase and Denise L. Haase, Yellowstone Street, Andover Township, $25,500
• Leon E. Lucas and Judy Lucas to Gary Busch, 1740 Eldorado St., Andover Township, $13,200
• Brian P. McGrady and Diane J. McGrady to John M. Swoager and Roseanne M. Swoager, 1352 Beechwood St., Andover Township, $12,000
• Craig J. George to MSCA Properties LLC, 721 W. 38th St., Ashtabula, .16 acre, $16,250
• Theresa A. Steinbronn to Cory C. Funk, 1321 Westminster Ave., Saybrook Township, .25 acre, $165,000
• Craig George, Thomas J. Ross Jr., MSCA Properties LLC, 3515 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, .12 acre, $16,250
• Brian S. Barchanowicz to Stacey Lynn Schor, 131 Grandview Ave., Conneaut, .13 acre, $103,000
• Jason McCall to Michael C. Leavitt, 7236 Harmon Road, North Kingsville, 1.9 acres, $131,250
• John M. Stitchick and Helen Stitchick to Dorothy Simon, 2744 Eagleville Jefferson Road, Austinburg Township, .62 acre, $260,000
