AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau has added two new employees to its staff.
Amanda Hoover Lloyd will join the organization as a marketing manager, according to a press release from the ACCVB. Lloyd is a Pierpont native, and co-owns Hometown Harvest, a mobile coffee shop.
Lloyd has worked with the Fairview Park Public School, the Greater Cleveland YMCA and Ohio Magazine, according to the statement.
Margaret Price will fill the public relations manager position at the ACCVB. Price has worked in the travel industry, and is skilled at creating digital and social media campaigns, according to the release.
“I can’t be more excited to welcome two exceptionally talented marketing professionals to the team,” ACCVB Executive Director Stephanie Siegel said in the release. “The skills that they bring will allow us to broaden our reach and tell Ashtabula County’s story in ways that we haven’t been able to in the past.”
The new hires will allow for more social media engagement and additional marketing presence, according to the statement.
Tourism supports one in eleven jobs in Ashtabula County, according to the statement. After 2020, projections estimate that tourism will remain strong in the county, according to the release.
“Travel patterns adapted in response to Covid, and successful businesses adapted, as well. The Visitors Bureau is doing just that,” Siegel said in the release.
