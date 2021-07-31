• Tyler Jospeh Barr, of 1982 Rogers Avenue Southeast, Warren, pleaded guilty to complicity in the commission of an offense, a second degree felony, and was sentenced to two to three years in prison.
• Michael J. Dodge, 15708 McConnelsville Road, Caldwell, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony, and was sentenced to two to three years in prison.
• Mariah Stamm was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of theft and one count of forgery, fifth degree felonies and one count of misuse of credit cards, a first degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $500 or 10 percent, and Stamm was given credit for six days in jail on this case.
In another case, Stamm was indicted and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony.
Bond was continued at $1,500 personal recognizance, and Stamm was given credit for 13 days in jail on this case.
• Nathan Thomas Pace, of 7961 Highley Avenue, Orwell, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony, and was sentenced to three years of community control, and fined $1,000.
Pace was given credit for 233 days in jail in this case.
• Richard J. Hood, of 24 Carrol Avenue, Orwell, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, fourth degree felonies and two counts of illegal use of minor in nudity oriented material or performance, fifth degree felonies.
Hood was also classified as a tier II sex offender.
• Jerome Prieto pleaded guilty to one count of attempted felonious assault, a third degree felony and was sentenced to one year in prison, consecutive to a sentence Prieto is currently serving.
• Katelyn Nicole Wright, of 3404 Lake Avenue, Apartment 21, Ashtabula, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance, a fifth degree felony.
Wright was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Arthur Lee Chambers, of 6007 Thackeray Avenue, Cleveland, was sentenced to two years of intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony.
Chambers was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Richard C. McCurdy, of 3043 Latimer Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a fourth degree felony.
• Paul William Hill, of 1529 Laird Drive, Ashtabula, was sentenced to one year in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination, a third degree felony.
Hill was given credit for five days in jail on this case.
• Keith Fant pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a third degree felony, and was sentenced to nine months in prison.
• Tyvez Shamoz McCullum, of 816 West 18th Street, Lorain, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted complicity in the commission of an offense, a fourth degree felony, and was sentenced to 18 months of community control.
• Matthew Kirk, of 1007 East 6th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony.
In another case, Kirk was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to trafficking in heroin, a third degree felony.
In another case, Kirk was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony.
• Tyler Edward Farley, of 338 Marion Avenue, Painesvile, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to domestic violence, a third degree felony.
Farley was given credit for 10 days in jail in this case.
• Timothy Grant Smith III, of 2292 Peterson Road, Jefferson, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of robbery, a third degree felony.
• Samuel J. Ferruccio Jr. to Joy E. Anglin and Eric M. Anglin et al, 68 Francis St., Geneva-on-the-Lake, .06 acre, $20,000
• Frank Pawlowski Jr. to Donald L. Shipman and Divetta Shipman, Slater Road, Williamsfield Township, 1.1 acres, $14,000
• Gerald Thurston and Cathryn A. Thurston to Joseph James Herron and Kate Alexandra Nelson, 1008 Treelane Drive, Saybrook Township, .21 acre, $160,000
• Roger W. Harrah to Hopelight Rentals LLC, 919 E. 17th St., Ashtabula, .17 acre, $85,000
• John P. Toth and Norlene J. Toth to Elizabeth Ann Jacques and Isabella Rose Hall, 615 Buffalo St., Conneaut, .18 acre, $68,000
• James Rea to Vincent J. Rose and Michelle L. Rose, 606 Detroit St., Conneaut, .64 acre, $20,000
• Ashtabula Mall Realty Holding LLC to Rhino Holdings Ashtabula LLC, 3315 N. Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, 3.3 acres, $1.1 million
• Russell A. Snyder and Catherine E. Snyder to Sean P. Troy and Heather L. Troy, 4187 Lake Road, North Kingsville, 3.2 acres, $610,000
• Diane L. Moreland, Tammy R. Owens, Tammy R. Owens, 281 Whitney Road, Conneaut, .12 acre, $16,400
• Kevin R. Corlew and Suzanne Corlew to Joseph Wagner and Ashley Wagner, 6101 Green Road, North Kingsville, 14 acres, $170,000
• Elaine L. Hutchinson to Albert E. Troyer and Jemima J. Troyer, 395 Dorman Road, Conneaut, .58 acre, $141,600
• Christopher B. Jarvis to Esket LLC, 601 W. Beech St., Jefferson Township, 1 acre, $96,000
• Samuel D. Yoder and Ada Yoder to Wayne S. Yoder and Marlene M. Hershberger, Moore Road, Orwell Township, 15 acres, $50,000
• Owen A. Miller to Mason Dow, Monroe Center Road, Monroe Township, 6.1 acres, $72,500
• Theodore J. Grubke and Nancy L. Grubke to Jack Snyder, 412 Broad St., Conneaut, .07 acre, $30,000
• Christopher R. Hicks and Pauline R. Hicks to Noah James Farley and Jennifer Anne Farley, 637 W. 35th St., Ashtabula, .09 acre, $63,000
• Vahn Group LLC to Brian Nebelski, Ireland Road, Hartsgrove Township, 3.9 acres, $23,000
• Martha Bishop and Carl J. Bishop to Frederick Coller Jr., 665 Vega Court, Andover Township, $15,400
• Jeffrey Cook and Taylor Paneto to Edwin Paneto and Rebecca L. Paneto, 3985 Atlantic Ave., Saybrook Township, .34 acre, $165,000
• Robert F. Wheeler to Michael Steen and Denise Steen, 1551 Windsor Road, Colebrook Township, 6.8 acres, $135,000
• Linc O. Jerome and Carolyn M. Behr-Jerome to Mark A. Thomason and Rocquel B. Thomason, Penny Lane, Lenox Township, 3.5 acres, $25,000
• Amber Place to Harbor Properties LLC, 336 Poplar St., Conneaut, .20 acre, $5,000
• Wendell Kitchen and Joyce Kitchen to Darren R. Pinkney, Lake Road, North Kingsville, 1.4 acres, $11,900
• James H. Yeagley Jr., John A. Barbish, John R. Barbish, 5610 Leon Road, Richmond Township, 18.8 acres, $70,000
• Debbie L. Cavar to James P. Hull and Jan L. Hull, Camplands Boulevard, Andover Township, $10,000
• Bradley J. Rought, Bonnie C. Brand, Jacob W. Taylor, 495 Fourth St., Geneva, .18 acre, $98,000
• Randy R. Glover Sr. and Denise A. Glover to Timothy Scott Hamilton and Kimberly A. Hamilton, 877 Nearing Circle, Geneva, .61 acre, $320,500
• Thomas E. Duscheid and Mary Ann Duscheid to Ronald D. Infante and Luann T. Infante, 5237 Lake Road, Saybrook Township, $140,000
• Jerry J. Arko Jr., Melvin Thomas Fritz, Heather Amey Rice, 6741 N. Ridge Road, Saybrook Township, 15 acres, $155,000
• Sandra L. Sposito to Joseph P. Chadman, 1712 W. 47th St., Ashtabula, .11 acre, $15,000
• Randall T. Cotton and Sally V. Cotton to Michael Speciale and Kathleen Speciale, 1506 Route 307, Jefferson Township, 1.6 acres, $125,000
• Ann F. Roberts to Marvin M. Miller and Emma J. Miller, 2121 Middle Road, Pierpont Township, 35.5 acres, $130,000
• Howard F. Kantrowitz and Dana M. Kantrowitz to Roy Lawson and Kristy Lawson, 563 Shasta Drive, Andover Township, $9,800
• Kyle W. Farley to Daniel Burrow, Shasta Drive, Andover Township, $8,500
• Robert J. Moderalli, Mihai Valeanu, Maria Cvitkowvic, 5204 Old Lake Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .13 acre, $260,000
• US Bank National Association to Sunny Shores LLC, 1331 W. 8th St., Ashtabula, .17 acre, $42,000
• Daniel D. Byler to Albert D. Miller and Mary Ann Miller, 4825 Laskey Road, Hartsgrove Township, 5 acres, $42,000
• Renee Nyla Fine to Eileen Leininger and Gerald E. Leininger, 3699 Silver Fox Drive and 3599 Silver Fox Drive, Austinburg Township, 1.8 acres, $332,000
• Katherine L. Loesch to Robert Validi and Mariana Validi, Dodgeville Road, Rome Township, 4.8 acres, $24,000
• Donald L. Childs and Cheryl L. Childs to Rhyanna Wroblesky and Bradley Ziebro, 3680 New Hudson Road, Orwell Township, 6.6 acres, $227,000
• Warren M. Chmura to Mark Robert Thompson, Beaver Dam Drive, Roaming Shores, .29 acre, $4,000
• Amanda L. Lester, Julie A. Lester, Stephanie Phelps, 3710 State Road, Ashtabula Township, .50 acre, $138,000
• William R. Cox to Kristen Shelt, 701 State Road, Harpersfield Township, 15.9 acres, $290,000
• John T. Dyrcz Sr. and nancy K. Dyrcz to Lucas William Loeber, 3263 Forman Road, Morgan Township, 5.1 acres, $170,000
• MK2 Properties LLC to Adrian Narvaez Flores, Dunsmore Avenue and Aden Court, Ashtabula, .09 acre, $3,000
• Harris Woods Development LLC to Gary P. Baranek and Pamela D. Baranek, Alexander Avenue, Harpersfield Township, $189,900
• Glenora M. Eubank to Geneva Houses LLC, 53 Raymond Drive, Geneva, .23 acre, $155,000
• Jennifer Tomlinson to Wendy M. Scott, 144 W. Liberty St., Geneva, .22 acre, $150,000
• Nancy A. Snyder to Brandon J. Vanloocke and Amanda Jo Vanloocke, Benetka Road (.65 acre) and 2812 Plymouth Gageville Road, Sheffield Township (.63 acre), $229,000
• Rachel Hughes, Rachel N. George, Sarah A. Wakefield, Fox Run Drive (.30 acre) and Deer Run Drive (.21 acre), $15,000
• Robert H. West to Lori B. Holtwick, 735 Grove St., Conneaut, .25 acre, $130,000
• Jamie Lynn Chester and Gregory H. Chester to Matthew J. Miller, Bishop Road, Harpersfield Township, 24.9 acres, $65,000
• Eli H. Zook and Dorothy M. Zook to Michael Fornaro, 4596 Route 7, Andover Township, 1.9 acres, $55,0000
• Carmella D. Rung to Michael Carlo, 7445 Whitewood Drive, Saybrook Township, 1.1 acres, $195,000
• Robert A. Somerville and Tammy A. Somerville, to Delbert L. Piper and Dianne J. Piper, 6231 Twitchell Road, Williamsfield Township, 6.1 acres, $236,000
• Robert J. Mullet and Miriam J. Mullet to Nathan D. Kempf and Linda Kempf, 5861 Hyde Road, Hartsgrove Township, 5.5 acres, $158,000
• Aaron D. Miller to David J. Fisher and Betty Y. Fisher, 4939 Mechanicsville Road, Hartsgrove Township, 27.5 acres, $227,600
• Three Neums LLC to Timothy W. Bittner and Pamela E. Bittner, 3552 Austin Road, Geneva Township, 11.8 acres, $82,400
• Amy Lampela to Mark D. Wagner, 1624 Allen Ave., Saybrook Township, .18 acre, $154,500
• Higinio R. Soto to Branden P. Warner, 2422 Walter Main Road, Geneva Township, 4 acres, $213,000
• Mary Lou McNicholas to Timothy Martin and Mary Martin, 2112 Jeffery Ave., Saybrook Township, .14 acre, $85,000
• Patricia L. Skaggs and Clifton D. Skaggs to Clifton D. Skaggs, 3216 Dickinson Road, Ashtabula Township, .31 acre, $46,500
• Dean Burdyshaw to Byrnes Farm LLC, 4270 County Line Road, Geneva Township, 9.1 acres, $25,000
• Terri Hamilton to Stephen Wesley Polk III, 141 Maruba Ave., Ashtabula, .16 acre, $88,500
• Alice M. Harper to Samantha Brazil, 2142 W. 15th St., Saybrook Township, .2 acre, $115,000
• Troy A. Burns (successor trustee) and Dorcas W. Burns Trust to Richard R. Ryel and Kimberly K. Ryel, Carpenter Road and Swan Drive, Saybrook Township, $192,500
• Linda L. Olson to Trevor Rockwell and Kimberly Rockwell, 3207 Plymouth Ridge Road, Sheffield Township, 54.7 acres, $180,000
• Petar Gulan to Ronald R. Bailey, 3499 E. Union Road, Lenox Township, 100 acres, $274,000
• Dina M. Biscotti to Mary E. Zappitelli, 1407 Lake Road, Conneaut, .60 acre, $68,500
• Laura Glick to Menno A. Miller and Emma C. Miller, 3480 Sentinel Road, Cherry Valley Township, 5.4 acres, $118,000
• Melvin N. Miller and Cora J. Miller to Freeman E. Glick and Laura F. Glick, 5684 Hayes Road, Cherry Valley Township, 23 acres, $220,000
• William R. Schultz to Thomas N. Kordic and Brittney M. Kordic, 5616 W. Maple Road, Geneva Township, 2.6 acres, $145,000
• Ryan T. Geho to Tina Schaeffer, 304 Swan St., Geneva, .09 acre, $92,000
• Linda F. Alexander to Jacquelynn Elizabeth Smoley-Vasko, 135 Park St., Orwell, .45 acre, $108,000
• Reid Alan Burlingham to Daniel P. Smith, 303 Main St., Andover, .4 acre, $89,900
• William F. Bernard and Nanette L. Bernard to Nanette L. Bernard, 750 Nearing Circle, Geneva, .30 acre, $58,950
• Nicholas Patrick Williams Jr. et al to Jack Bartone and Karen Bartone, 9 Sunset Road, Conneaut, .34 acre, $130,000
• Daniela Hanhilammi to Deej Properties LLC, 2954 Pinney Topper Road, Plymouth Township, 34.5 acres, $535,000
• Paul K. Lowe and Cynthia L. Lowe to Wayne Lusebrink, Penguin Avenue, Andover Township, $28,000
• Sell Ohio House LLC to Kenneth Skorepa and Kelly Skorepa, 387 Washington St., Conneaut, .38 acre, $49,000
• Marc A. Wallace and E. Jane Caldwell Wallace to 7428 South Chestnut Commons LLC, Kyle Road, Dorset Township, 131.9 acres, $275,000
• Lindsey R. Knowlton to Eric Saho, 3531 Fargo Drive, Ashtabula Township, .15 acre, $140,000
• Janice Laituri to Travis A. Sprague and Allison Sprague, 1554 S. Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, .34 acre, $149,900
• Karen L. Rose to Gustavo Rodriguez, 156 Riverside Drive, Ashtabula, .11 acre, $78,000
• Phillip Miller and Linda Miller to William D. Miller and Katie Mae A. Miller et al, 4167 Beck Road, Plymouth Township,60 acres, $180,000
• Elizabeth A. Smith to Richard A. Obeshaw and Linda S. Obeshaw, 5207 Route 46, New Lyme Township, 5.7 acres, $260,000
• Sean P. Hutzell to John S. LaBounty, 594 Buffalo St., Conneaut, .14 acre, $70,000
• Rodney W. Bilicic to Alex J. Acevedo Hernandez, North Bend Road, Saybrook Township, 19.3 acres, $45,000
